Brian Rini, MD: I’ve got 2 other big topics to tack on in our last 5 or so minutes. Let’s say you have a patient who got adjuvant pembrolizumab and progresses. And I’m starting to see these patients in my clinic, as I’m sure you are. How are you approaching those patients? And let’s take right now the patient who would walk in the door. I saw a patient who got 6 months of adjuvant pembrolizumab, got the scan for routine restaging, and had progression. So patients are progressing on therapy. I’ve had patients progress years later, which wouldn’t be possible now. Let’s put that aside. But a patient progresses on pembrolizumab and tolerated it. Let’s say they received 6 months of treatment, for the sake of argument, and then they walk in and say, “Hey doctor, what should I do now?” Hans, why don’t you start.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO