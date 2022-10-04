Read full article on original website
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
Addition of Sintilimab to Bevacizumab Biosimilar IBI305 and Chemo Boosts PFS vs Chemo in Advanced EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
Patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutant nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer who progressed on an EGFR inhibitor may benefit from treatment with sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar IBI305 and chemotherapy vs chemotherapy alone. Treatment with sintilimab (Tyvyt) and bevacizumab biosimilar IBI305 plus pemetrexed and cisplatin resulted in superior progression-free...
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype
Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
New eGFR Formula May Inappropriately Label Black Potential Kidney Donors as Having CKD
This study found that the recent change to remove race from the calculation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may incorrectly label potential donors who are Black as having chronic kidney disease (CKD). A study published in The American Journal of Surgery found that the recent change to remove race...
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
NOACs or Warfarin in Atrial Fibrillation With Diabetes
In a recent meta-analysis, researchers found that new direct oral anticoagulants (NOACs) demonstrated lower rates of stroke or systemic embolism (SSE), ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and diabetes mellitus compared with warfarin. Additionally, NOACs did not significantly increase the risk of major bleeding. The results were published in the Journal of Translational Medicine.
FDA expands approval of Orkambi for young children with cystic fibrosis
The FDA expanded the approval of lumacaftor and ivacaftor to include the treatment of children with cystic fibrosis aged 1 year to younger than 2 years, according to a manufacturer-issued press release. This approval applies to children who are homozygous for the F508del mutation (F/F genotype) in the CFTR gene.
Exelixis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Expand Collaboration to Investigate Nivolumab/Relatlimab/XL092 in STELLAR-002
Exelixis, Inc has expanded their clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the novel triplet of nivolumab, relatlimab, and XL092 in the phase 1b STELLAR-002 trial. Trial Name: Study of XL092 in Combination With Immuno-Oncology Agents in Subjects With Solid Tumors (STELLAR-002) ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05176483. Sponsor:...
Mitigating Transplant-Induced GVHD
Salman Fazal, MD, explains how to lower the risk of graft-versus-host disease in patients who undergo allogeneic stem cell transplant. Salman Fazal, MD, a hematologist/oncologist in the Division of Hematology and Cellular Therapy at West Penn Hospital of Allegheny Health Network, explains how to lower the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in patients who undergo allogeneic stem cell transplant or treat GVHD when it does develop.
Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
Duration of Response With Xevinapant Plus Standard Chemoradiation in LA SCCHN
Jean Bourhis, MD, discusses results from the phase 2 study of xevinapant plus chemoradiation vs placebo and chemoradiation in patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Jean Bourhis, MD, a professor of radiation oncology at the University of Paris, discusses results from the phase 2...
Promise for the Future of Metastatic Thyroid Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Larisa Greenberg, MD discussed the current state of thyroid cancer, challenges, and where the field is headed in the near future. In thyroid cancer, multiple targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients. The advancements include progress for patients with metastatic disease, but questions about when to initiate treatment and how to mitigate toxicities from tyrosine kinase inhibitors remain.
GB2064 Reduces Fibrosis Grade in Early Results of MYLOX-1 Study of Myelofibrosis
Early results from an intermediate analysis of the phase 2a MYLOX-1 study show a reduction of collagen fibrosis of the bone marrow in patients with myelofibrosis on the LOXL2 inhibitor GB2064. Positive results from a phase 2a trial (NCT04679870) of the LOXL2 inhibitor candidate GB2064 show promise for reducing fibrosis...
Selecting Treatment for Advanced RCC in Second Line and Beyond
Brian Rini, MD: I’ve got 2 other big topics to tack on in our last 5 or so minutes. Let’s say you have a patient who got adjuvant pembrolizumab and progresses. And I’m starting to see these patients in my clinic, as I’m sure you are. How are you approaching those patients? And let’s take right now the patient who would walk in the door. I saw a patient who got 6 months of adjuvant pembrolizumab, got the scan for routine restaging, and had progression. So patients are progressing on therapy. I’ve had patients progress years later, which wouldn’t be possible now. Let’s put that aside. But a patient progresses on pembrolizumab and tolerated it. Let’s say they received 6 months of treatment, for the sake of argument, and then they walk in and say, “Hey doctor, what should I do now?” Hans, why don’t you start.
Talazoparib and Enzalutamide Combo Yields Meaningful rPFS Improvement in mCRPC Regardless of HRR Status
The phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study met the primary end point of radiographic progression-free survival in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with or without homologous recombination repair gene mutations following treatment with a combination of talazoparib and enzalutamide. Talazoparib (Talzenna) in combination with enzalutamide (Xtandi) produced clinically meaningful improvements in...
Advancements Continue to Shape the Landscape of Esophageal and Gastric Cancers
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ronan Kelly, MD, discussed the most recent updates seen in these patient populations and what research aims to further examine. According to Ronan Kelly, MD, MBA, the esophageal and gastric cancer spaces have seen many advances over the past 2 years. Among the advances in the space, there have been numerous FDA approvals.
The Role of Targeted Therapies in Frontline Treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
There have been marked improvements in expected remission and overall survival rates in mantle cell lymphoma even though a cure for this disease remains elusive. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare B-cell malignancy with a heterogeneous clinical course without a true standard of care. To date, several treatment regimens have been used in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed MCL. With few randomized phase 3 trials to pull data from, most treatments are typically dictated by region and institutional preference vs clear scientific rationale. Nevertheless, there have been marked improvements in expected remission and overall survival (OS) rates even though a cure for this disease remains elusive.1,2.
