4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: October 7, 2022
An entire day of spooky films! The 12 Hours of Terror Movie Marathon is October 15th at Capitol Theatre. Is your home covered? Learn more about Campo Roofing here. The perfect bag for all your luggage needs! Shop from Capsoul by visiting them online. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Enjoy Trick or...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Making Dinner Easy
Making dinner easier! The Home Pantry is now located in the West Side Market! Or shop online.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Trick Or Treat At The Zoo
Enjoy Trick or Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now until October 30th! Learn more here.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One-Of-A-Kind Creations
Handcrafted in Akron! Totally Tangled Creations can be found inside the Summit Artspace.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny gets a taste of Cordelia
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East 4th Street has a new restaurant open for business and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton pays a visit to Cordelia. Kenny takes a tour of the newly renovated restaurant that pays homage to Cleveland’s past and your grandmother. Click here to learn more about Cordelia.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cozy Up With A Cup Of Tea
Warm up with a cup of tea! Storehouse Tea is located in the Hildebrant Building on Walton Avenue in Cleveland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Calling all documentary film lovers! Chagrin Falls is the place to be
The 13th Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival presents 91 powerful and compelling films from all over the world at nine different venues in the village of Chagrin Falls. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the variety of films being screened and the fun festivities you can take part in during the five-day festival. https://www.chagrinfilmfest.org/
Cleveland News - Fox 8
South Pacific Drink
The taste of the South Pacific! Sacred Waters Kava Bar is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Springfield High School Marching Band ‘wakes up’ the Rock Hall
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Springfield High School ‘Spartan’ Marching Band brought their signature sound to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to kick off the weekend. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton paid homage to longtime band director Ernie Cole who is retiring after this season and the band showcases songs from their current repertoire.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Easy Apple Cake
It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
His story will inspire you to re-think what you know about autism
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — David Petrovic has autism. He also is a middle school teacher, an author, and a national speaker who shares his life experiences to inspire and educate others. Fox 8’s Todd Meany has a powerful conversation with David about what he’s been through and also his mission. David’s mother Sandy Petrovic also talks about the journey with her son. David and Sandy co-authored an award-winner book ‘Expect a Miracle: Understanding and Living with Autism’ and David just released a children’s book ‘See ME: The Invisible Autistic Boy’ . This powerful interview will impact your understanding of what it’s like to live autism.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
One Tank Trip: Nickajack Farms
NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — About a half an hour south of Akron, in the beautiful rural community of North Lawrence, Ohio, you’ll find Nickajack Farms. Debbie Seabolt and her husband run the huge farm, along with their son and three daughters. “It’s definitely a family farm,” Seabolt...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Small Shop, Big Mission
Small shop with a big mission! The Helicopter Daughter is located inside the Matchworks Building in Mentor.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Play Ball! Here’s the Guardian game-time forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers will continue to move through our area until 9 a.m. It’s a mild start with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. We’re tracking a strong cold front that will bring big changes to the region as we head into the weekend. Once...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fresh, Local Produce
Fresh and local market! Purplebrown Farm Store is located on Mill Street in Peninsula.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Bond set for man accused of assault on Browns fan
William Boukissen II appeared in Cuyahoga County Court Thursday morning. Boukissen faces a charge of felonious assault after he allegedly threw a beer can and hit Stephanie Allen in the head. The injury sent Allen to the hospital.
