Atlas Obscura
Green Thumb
The Motomachi shopping district of Yokohama can trace its roots back to 1860, when it began catering to the neighboring foreign quarters to become the center of Japan’s modernization, a phenomenon known in history as Bunmei-Kaika. The area retains much of its quasi-European atmosphere to this day, always bustling with retro-style cafés, bakeries, clothing stores, and small businesses.
Atlas Obscura
Wasa Graffitilandia
Be prepared to feel confused, slightly sad, mesmerized, and curious when entering the premises: you are not in Vaasa anymore, that is for sure. The apocalyptic feel of a place that used to be a nest of joy, laughter, and amusement park rides closed down in 2015 and has since been vandalized and left for nature to take its place. But in 2021, a volunteer-run project took over and invited over a hundred artists to paint the walls, rooms, pillars, and even the trash cans.
Atlas Obscura
Duddo Five Stones
The Duddo Five Stones are a stone circle found in Northumberland, they date to either the Neolithic or Bronze Age. Previously, this structure was known as the Four Stone, but in 1903 a fifth stone was found nearby and re-erected to “improve” the skyline. But the five-stone layout is still not the original layout of the circle, as archaeologists have found that there were originally six or seven standing stones. An excavation in the 1890s found the empty sockets of two stones on the western side of the circle. The still-missing stone has never been found and it accounts for the gap still visible in the circle.
Atlas Obscura
Le Petit Tambour
The areas bordering the road from Carcassone to Quillan in the Aude are called Cathar or Grail country. This is because this part of southwest France is unerringly associated with the bloody persecution by the Catholic Church of those in the region who practiced the (heretical) Cathar religion. Add to this the Holy Grail myths and conspiracies surrounding places like Rennes-Le-Château, and you have a potent mix of local history layered thick with highly speculative theories and mystical legends. But not all the villages in the area have a connection to the prevailing lore. Some communes have equally remarkable histories but play an undeserving second fiddle to those accorded a Grail connection, however tenuous.
Atlas Obscura
St Catherine's Passage
This narrow passage with an unusual set of arched beams, which seem to be keeping apart the walls of the medieval buildings on either side, has seen a remarkable turnaround since the Soviet era. A photograph taken in 1974 shows the buildings on one side being in a state of...
