The Duddo Five Stones are a stone circle found in Northumberland, they date to either the Neolithic or Bronze Age. Previously, this structure was known as the Four Stone, but in 1903 a fifth stone was found nearby and re-erected to “improve” the skyline. But the five-stone layout is still not the original layout of the circle, as archaeologists have found that there were originally six or seven standing stones. An excavation in the 1890s found the empty sockets of two stones on the western side of the circle. The still-missing stone has never been found and it accounts for the gap still visible in the circle.

