46th ET Poultry Festival Officially Open; Queen Hall Cuts Feathers
October 6, 2022 - (Photo Album - Sponsored by Focused Care At Center) - The 46th East Texas Poultry Festival is officially up and running with the opening ceremonies sponsored by Focused Care of Center. Josh Payne, Festival Chair, welcomed everyone to the Frances Oates Stage under the "Big Tent" and introduced ceremony participants.
24th Annual Wildfire Academy Begins Oct. 7-19 at Camp Swift
October 6, 2022 – The 24th annual Capital Area Interagency Wildfire and Incident Management Academy (CAIWA) begins at the Camp Swift National Guard Facility in Bastrop, Texas this week. The academy will take place October 7-19, 2022. Each year, firefighters travel across the state and nation to attend the...
Texas’ Seventh Annual Pollinator BioBlitz is the Bee’s Knees
October 7, 2022 — For the next two weeks Texans can take part in the seventh annual Texas Pollinator BioBlitz. In support of the event, organizations and sites around the state will be hosting a variety of events to get people outdoors to observe pollinators of all types in yards, natural areas, gardens, parks and community centers. Of course, you don’t have to visit a particular site to participate; your very own yard or green space will do.
Tenaha High School Announces 2022 Hall of Honor Inductees
October 7, 2022 - Tenaha High School announces the Hall of Honor Inductees for the Class of 2022 are Mr. Jack Erwin and Coach Terry Ward. They both will be honored during an induction ceremony and introduced to the Tenaha homecoming crowd on Saturday, October 15, 2022 during pregame activities at 6:30pm.
Tenaha Tigers Announce 2022 Homecoming Court
October 7, 2022 - Tenaha High School announces the 2022 Homecoming duchesses and sweethearts. On Saturday, October 15, 2022 the new queen will be crowned by the 2021 Reigning Queen Christal Sparks during the coronation ceremony at 6:30pm before the Tenaha Tigers play the Alto Yellowjacks in the homecoming game at 7pm. The homecoming parade is at 2pm.
Timpson VFD September Activity Report
Controlled burn - 1 Auto Crash with injuries - 2 Timpson Volunteer Fire Department continues to accept applications for new members seeking to join the department and help your community. TVFD can also be located on facebook by clicking this link.
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Regular Meeting, Oct. 12
October 6, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 12th day of October, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive, Fundraiser
October 5, 2022 - The Center Police Department's Blue Santa program is getting ready to load the sleigh and needs your help. Blue Santa is asking for donations of new toys, books, or clothes for all ages of boys and girls. Monetary donations are also welcomed, and can be given in the form of Cash, or Check, or through Paypal @BlueSantaCPD.
David Yoskowitz Named TPWD Executive Director
Commissioners took action to accept the recommendation of the search committee in a public meeting. The search committee included TPW Commission Chairman Arch Aplin, and commissioners Anna Galo, Jeffery Hildebrand, and Oliver Bell. “As an avid outdoorsman, David lives the mission of TPWD,” said Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. His...
Texas A&M Forest Service Raises Preparedness Level as Wildfire Risk Continues
October 7, 2022 — Texas A&M Forest Service raised the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 this week due to increased wildfire activity, particularly in the eastern half of the state. Preparedness Levels 1-5 are planning assumptions and actions dictated by fuel and weather conditions, fire activity...
David's Daily Devotion for October 6
October 6, 2022 - Good Morning! It’s Thursday, October 6. Today, here in Shelby County, Texas, we begin our annual festival celebrating all things chicken - Poultry Fest! And, this morning, we look at festivals from the Bible. There are three major Jewish festivals each year. The most famous...
Drivers Must Be Aware of Pedestrians as Days Get Shorter
October 5, 2022 – Pedestrian traffic deaths increase in Texas during fall and winter months. It will be more challenging to see pedestrians as days get shorter during the fall and winter months. That’s why TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” pedestrian safety campaign is kicking off National Pedestrian Safety Month today, reminding drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and watch out for each other.
Eastern District of Texas Joins Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force to Protect Older Americans
US Attorney's Office (Eastern District of Texas) October 5, 2022 – The Eastern District of Texas announced today that as part of its continuing efforts to protect older adults and to bring perpetrators of fraud schemes to justice, it is joining the Justice Department’s Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force, as one of 14 additional U.S. Attorney’s Offices. Since 2019, current Strike Force members — including the Department’s Consumer Protection Branch, six U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security Investigations — have brought successful cases against the largest and most harmful global elder fraud schemes and worked with foreign law enforcement to disrupt criminal enterprises, disable their infrastructure and bring perpetrators to justice. Expansion of the Strike Force will help to coordinate the Department’s ongoing efforts to combat sophisticated fraud schemes that target or disproportionately impact older adults. The expansion will increase the total number of U.S. Attorneys’ Offices comprising the Strike Force from six to 20, including all of the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in the states of California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and New York.
Shelby County Football Scores - Week 7
October 7, 2022 - Week 7 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
Drivers in Center Encouraged to Use Caution; Loose Cattle on Roadway
October 6, 2022 - Law enforcement officials are currently working to corral several head of cattle that became loose on Center streets when a truck lost its load. The incident where they were lost was at the intersection of Nacogdoches Street and Hurst Street, and cattle are currently known to be in the vicinity of General Shelters, Tractor Supply Company, Ihlo Sales, and Brookshire Brothers Parking lot.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Nacogdoches Now Open
October 5, 2022 - The Nacogdoches Service Center is now open and appointments are encouraged. Our staff will also continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Contact us at 936-564-5891, ext 2 to make an in-person or phone appointment. Please visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for the...
Riders Win Fall Team Tennis District Championship
October 5, 2022 - The Center Rider Tennis team travelled to Hudson on Tuesday, October 4 to determine the District 17 Championship. The match would start with doubles and the Riders pulled out a few necessary close match ups to take a commanding 6-1 lead. The singles matches would split with Hudson winning 6 and Center 6 which gave the Riders an overall 12-7 victory!
Shelbyville JV Game Cancellation; Junior High Still to Play
October 5, 2022 - The Shelbyville Dragon JV football game has been cancelled for this Thursday, October 5, 2022 against Garrison. Junior High 7th grade will start at 5pm and 8th grade will follow.
Dragons Fall at Home to Bulldogs 64-34 Now 1-1 in Conference
The Shelbyville Dragons varsity football team fell at home to the Garrison Bulldogs (5-2) by a 64-34 score during a District 11 2A-1 game. The Dragons are now 1-1 in the conference and 3-3 overall. The Bulldogs gained the first lead when junior quarterback Brayden Davidson hit junior receiver Ja’Christopher...
