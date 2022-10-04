Read full article on original website
REPORT: Household bills in Kennewick, Yakima rising beyond national average
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas that new research suggests the cost of living has risen exponentially in their communities. According to information compiled by Doxo, the average amount of money spent on the 10 most common...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
nbcrightnow.com
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
DELICIOUS Tamales Are Taking Over For the 99 and 2000s in WAPATO
WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. WHERE: Downtown Wapato at the Washington Victory Plaza. (On the corner of 2nd St and Wapato Ave.) COST: It is Free to attend but you will have to buy your own tamales. For more info, give Marla Hernandez a...
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: Asphalt Repair Begins in Yakima
YAKIMA, WA: Drivers in Yakima will need to plan travel ahead of time on Friday, October 7th as crews repair asphalt. Work on Queen Avenue and South 10th Avenue begins at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm. Delays are to be expected with lanes in both directions being restricted to one lane. Lanes will also be reduced to one lane on South 1st St. between East King Street and Russell Lane from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Yakima teenager crashed pickup into tree trying to evade cops
YAKIMA, Wash. — Life isn’t quite like an action movie. Decisions have consequences and sometimes, they backfire on you. That was the tough lesson learned by a teenager who thought they could avoid the police earlier this week. According to a social media post from the Yakima Police...
nbcrightnow.com
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
Family of Lucian Munguia offers $10,000 reward for info that brings the Yakima boy home
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of Lucian Munguia, the now five-year-old little boy who has been missing for nearly a month, are now offering a cash reward for information that directly leads to his safe return home. The following statement was released by Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia:. “We...
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
nbcrightnow.com
Series of suspicious fires in Selah
SELAH, Wash. - The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all "questionable in nature." SFD is asking for the community's help...
Yakima Herald Republic
Helicopter airlifts more than 9 tons of trash from abandoned homeless camps along Yakima, Naches rivers
They were dropped from the sky, huge white trash bags weighing about 250 pounds each. Early Wednesday, a helicopter began airlifting the bags filled with garbage and other debris left behind at abandoned campsites along the Yakima and Naches rivers and dropped them in an open area near Rotary Park just off 18th Street in Terrace Heights.
‘People are getting hurt’: Benita Long among at least 35 missing from Yakama Reservation
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The latest report from the Washington State Patrol shows 132 missing Indigenous people across the state, including 35 from the Yakama Reservation. For some, it’s just a long list of names. But behind each name is a person who’s gone and a family who...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
Yakima Herald Republic
Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima
Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Yakima. The officials stated that two people were traveling in an ATV on River Road when they struck a raised railway embankment at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that the vehicle flipped and landed...
