New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - ​A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
Traffic Alert: Asphalt Repair Begins in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA: Drivers in Yakima will need to plan travel ahead of time on Friday, October 7th as crews repair asphalt. Work on Queen Avenue and South 10th Avenue begins at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm. Delays are to be expected with lanes in both directions being restricted to one lane. Lanes will also be reduced to one lane on South 1st St. between East King Street and Russell Lane from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level

In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
Series of suspicious fires in Selah

SELAH, Wash. - The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all "questionable in nature." SFD is asking for the community's help...
Helicopter airlifts more than 9 tons of trash from abandoned homeless camps along Yakima, Naches rivers

They were dropped from the sky, huge white trash bags weighing about 250 pounds each. Early Wednesday, a helicopter began airlifting the bags filled with garbage and other debris left behind at abandoned campsites along the Yakima and Naches rivers and dropped them in an open area near Rotary Park just off 18th Street in Terrace Heights.
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric

The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima

Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke

The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
