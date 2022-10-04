Zipline over WV in Fall at Pipestem

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for the ultimate fall experience in West Virginia then zip on over to Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours!

West Virginia is surrounded in wonderful color during the autumn season and with zipline tours being offered through the month of October now is the perfect time to experience the thrill of a lifetime. Flying 300 feet in the air from tree to tree under a canopy of color, the ziplines offer breathtaking views as visitors sail on lines that cross over the Bluestone River Gorge three times at speeds up to 50 mph with 9 ziplines total that reach more than 1,700 feet!

The deciduous trees – mostly oaks and maples – give off rich hues of red, yellow and orange making the zipline tour a true spectacle. In addition to ziplining and the Adventure Zone activities, visitors can enjoy other adventures at Pipestem such as hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding during the fall season.

Pipestem ziplining and other activities can be booked by calling 1-833-WV-Parks (1-833-987-2757) or visiting www.wvstateparks.com.

