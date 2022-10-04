Read full article on original website
Texas’ Seventh Annual Pollinator BioBlitz is the Bee’s Knees
October 7, 2022 — For the next two weeks Texans can take part in the seventh annual Texas Pollinator BioBlitz. In support of the event, organizations and sites around the state will be hosting a variety of events to get people outdoors to observe pollinators of all types in yards, natural areas, gardens, parks and community centers. Of course, you don’t have to visit a particular site to participate; your very own yard or green space will do.
24th Annual Wildfire Academy Begins Oct. 7-19 at Camp Swift
October 6, 2022 – The 24th annual Capital Area Interagency Wildfire and Incident Management Academy (CAIWA) begins at the Camp Swift National Guard Facility in Bastrop, Texas this week. The academy will take place October 7-19, 2022. Each year, firefighters travel across the state and nation to attend the...
David Yoskowitz Named TPWD Executive Director
Commissioners took action to accept the recommendation of the search committee in a public meeting. The search committee included TPW Commission Chairman Arch Aplin, and commissioners Anna Galo, Jeffery Hildebrand, and Oliver Bell. “As an avid outdoorsman, David lives the mission of TPWD,” said Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. His...
Drivers Must Be Aware of Pedestrians as Days Get Shorter
October 5, 2022 – Pedestrian traffic deaths increase in Texas during fall and winter months. It will be more challenging to see pedestrians as days get shorter during the fall and winter months. That’s why TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” pedestrian safety campaign is kicking off National Pedestrian Safety Month today, reminding drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and watch out for each other.
