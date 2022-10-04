October 7, 2022 — For the next two weeks Texans can take part in the seventh annual Texas Pollinator BioBlitz. In support of the event, organizations and sites around the state will be hosting a variety of events to get people outdoors to observe pollinators of all types in yards, natural areas, gardens, parks and community centers. Of course, you don’t have to visit a particular site to participate; your very own yard or green space will do.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO