Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

Man In Life Threatening Condition After Thursday Night Motorcycle Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Thursday Night incident that has left one man critically injured. Shortly before 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Police responded to the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard where they located an adult male laying on the side of the roadway unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. A witness told investigators that as they were driving on Cross Creek, they observed the male laying on the side of the roadway. There were no witnesses that actually witnessed the crash. It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cross Creek as the driver lost control. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if speed or alcohol was a determining factor.
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist critically hurt after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was badly hurt after he was found lying unresponsive on the side of a north Fort Wayne roadway Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard. According to a report from the Fort...
WANE-TV

FWPD look to ID man in shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man as part of an “ongoing shooting investigation.”. The police department released two photos of a man in a blue coat, jeans and white sneakers. The department said its Homicide Unit was attempting to identify “the male in the photographs regarding an ongoing shooting investigation.”
wfft.com

Woman killed in crash on Minnich Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman was killed in a car crash at Minnich Road and Hoffman Road around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say a woman was driving north on Minnich Road when she drove off the road for unknown reasons. The car rolled over in a corn...
WANE-TV

Jury finds man guilty of killing another in the woods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who took a friend into a wooded area, shot him, then left him to die has been found guilty. An Allen County jury on Thursday convicted Anthony Lopez, Jr., now 42, of Murder and Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun in the April 10 shooting death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, in a wooded area off McCormick Avenue. He was also convicted on a third charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime that could add 20 years on to the sentence of murder at 65 years.
wfft.com

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man not wearing a helmet sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Around 6:24 p.m., FWPD responded to a call about a man laying on the side of the road at 5950 Cross Creek Boulevard. Police say there were no witnesses to...
WANE-TV

Shops in Georgetown Square vandalized by gunfire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Shops at Georgetown Square were damaged by what appeared to be gunfire early Friday. Multiple businesses in the shopping center at East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road reported damage Friday. A window of JJ’s Antique Shop was shattered, and another window of Encore Energy...
WOWO News

UPDATED: One dead after crash in southeast Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person died in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday. Officers responded to Minnich Road and Hoffman Road shortly after 9 a.m. On arrival, they found a female pinned under a Chrysler 300, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial reports show that the...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs woman in Wednesday fatal crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 27-year-old Monroeville woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim in the fatal crash on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the 10000 block of Minnich Road just after 9 a.m. where they found the...
WOWO News

Fort Wayne police arrest nine suspects in drug investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested nine people in connection to a fentanyl drug investigation. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division has been investigating the sale of conterfeit blue M30 pills, containing fentanyl. The investigation resulted in the serving of search warrants at five locations.
wfft.com

Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
fortwaynesnbc.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned on South Anthony Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard between Wayne Street and East Washington Boulevard will temporarily close, according to a release from City officials. A northbound detour will use Maumee Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Lake Avenue. A southbound detour will use Lake Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Washington Boulevard.
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Teen enters guilty plea in vape shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne teenager charged with murder and robbery entered a guilty plea Thursday to the charge of robbery in connection with the April shooting death of Luke Borrer in the parking lot of a church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police bust fentanyl pill ring; 9 arrested, 5 homes raided

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nine people including a juvenile were arrested Thursday after Fort Wayne Police raided five homes in an effort to stop the sale of fentanyl pills. The operation included multiple people selling various pills and some even using a van to make deliveries throughout town, according to the Allen Superior Court documents.
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the teen who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday is now charged with murder. Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday evening in response to a...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 14-year-old girl was among those injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, around 7:20 Tuesday morning, Cameron Southworth, of Dunkirk, was driving south on CR 200 W and ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 500 N.
