WOWO News
Man In Life Threatening Condition After Thursday Night Motorcycle Crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Thursday Night incident that has left one man critically injured. Shortly before 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Police responded to the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard where they located an adult male laying on the side of the roadway unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. A witness told investigators that as they were driving on Cross Creek, they observed the male laying on the side of the roadway. There were no witnesses that actually witnessed the crash. It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cross Creek as the driver lost control. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if speed or alcohol was a determining factor.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist critically hurt after crash
WANE-TV
FWPD look to ID man in shooting investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man as part of an “ongoing shooting investigation.”. The police department released two photos of a man in a blue coat, jeans and white sneakers. The department said its Homicide Unit was attempting to identify “the male in the photographs regarding an ongoing shooting investigation.”
wfft.com
Woman killed in crash on Minnich Road
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty of killing another in the woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who took a friend into a wooded area, shot him, then left him to die has been found guilty. An Allen County jury on Thursday convicted Anthony Lopez, Jr., now 42, of Murder and Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun in the April 10 shooting death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, in a wooded area off McCormick Avenue. He was also convicted on a third charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime that could add 20 years on to the sentence of murder at 65 years.
wfft.com
WANE-TV
Shops in Georgetown Square vandalized by gunfire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Shops at Georgetown Square were damaged by what appeared to be gunfire early Friday. Multiple businesses in the shopping center at East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road reported damage Friday. A window of JJ’s Antique Shop was shattered, and another window of Encore Energy...
WOWO News
UPDATED: One dead after crash in southeast Allen County
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs woman in Wednesday fatal crash
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police arrest nine suspects in drug investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested nine people in connection to a fentanyl drug investigation. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division has been investigating the sale of conterfeit blue M30 pills, containing fentanyl. The investigation resulted in the serving of search warrants at five locations.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
WANE-TV
Court docs: 16-year-old charged with murder in Wildwood Avenue killing; accused of setting up fake drug deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police used witnesses, home surveillance footage and even a location app on a cell phone to corner a 16-year-old accused of shooting another teen during what may have been a fake drug deal this past weekend, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
fortwaynesnbc.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned on South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard between Wayne Street and East Washington Boulevard will temporarily close, according to a release from City officials. A northbound detour will use Maumee Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Lake Avenue. A southbound detour will use Lake Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, and Washington Boulevard.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Teen enters guilty plea in vape shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne teenager charged with murder and robbery entered a guilty plea Thursday to the charge of robbery in connection with the April shooting death of Luke Borrer in the parking lot of a church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
wtvbam.com
Female pedestrian critically injured when struck by vehicle on SR 120 near Fremont, Indiana
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An Angola woman was critically injured Thursday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on State Road 120 west of Fremont. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded just before 6:50 a.m. and found a vehicle parked on the side of the road which was driven by 27-year-old Kaylee Phibbs of Bronson.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police bust fentanyl pill ring; 9 arrested, 5 homes raided
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nine people including a juvenile were arrested Thursday after Fort Wayne Police raided five homes in an effort to stop the sale of fentanyl pills. The operation included multiple people selling various pills and some even using a van to make deliveries throughout town, according to the Allen Superior Court documents.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police asks the public for help identifying man connected with investigation
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting
fortwaynesnbc.com
Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 14-year-old girl was among those injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, around 7:20 Tuesday morning, Cameron Southworth, of Dunkirk, was driving south on CR 200 W and ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 500 N.
