Florence, SC

WMBF

Charge dropped for man accused in deadly Florence hit-and-run; 1 wanted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have modified charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run in the Pee Dee last month. The Florence Police Department said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI. The charges...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Reported shooting a Horry County Schools a hoax, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School Wednesday morning are false. MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m. middle. “Our schools here are safe,”...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
WMBF

Horry County police searching for missing man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen in Murrells Inlet. The Horry County Police Department said 32-year-old CW Lark was last seen near Moonshadow Lane. He is described as being 6′0, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles were broken into in the area of South Cedar Avenue in Andrews on October 1. Deputies also provided a photo of...
ANDREWS, SC
WMBF

UNC Pembroke buildings deemed safe, reopen after bomb threat

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Some classes at a local university were canceled after a bomb threat on Friday. In an announcement, UNC Pembroke said the threat was made to UNCP’s School of Business and the James A. Thomas Hall and the business administration building were both evacuated. Later in...
PEMBROKE, NC
WMBF

Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say a man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from a 15th-floor balcony at the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
AKRON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

Parts of I-95 north of Lumberton to be widened to 8 lanes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An eight-mile stretch of I-95 north of Lumberton will be widened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s all thanks to a $247 million contract that the NCDOT was awarded this week. The agency said that Flatiron Constructors will widen the interstate...
LUMBERTON, NC

