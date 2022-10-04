Read full article on original website
Deputies: 2 arrested in connection to Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody in connection to an overdose death in the Pee Dee, according to authorities. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Adam Keith Goff and 46-year-old Henry James Roller, both of McColl, were arrested Tuesday. Both arrests stem from a...
Charge dropped for man accused in deadly Florence hit-and-run; 1 wanted
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have modified charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run in the Pee Dee last month. The Florence Police Department said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI. The charges...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to Murrells Inlet bar shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for a man who they said is connected to a shooting in Murrells Inlet. Officers said 26-year-old Tru Jamal Lee is wanted on an attempted murder charge and other charges for a shooting that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Reported shooting a Horry County Schools a hoax, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School Wednesday morning are false. MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m. middle. “Our schools here are safe,”...
Horry County police searching for missing man
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen in Murrells Inlet. The Horry County Police Department said 32-year-old CW Lark was last seen near Moonshadow Lane. He is described as being 6′0, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown...
Court hearing scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, killing Brittanee Drexel
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A court date has been set for the man charged in the murder of Brittanee Drexel. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Raymond Moody is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Georgetown County. Details about the hearing were...
Deputies: Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has been arrested in connection to her three-year-old son’s death. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Ana Latoria Jones is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse after her son died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year. She was arrested Wednesday.
Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles were broken into in the area of South Cedar Avenue in Andrews on October 1. Deputies also provided a photo of...
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
GASTONIA, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Horry County Police officer’s gun and other items were stolen from an unmarked police car in the parking lot of a Gastonia hotel. A representative from the Gastonia Police Department told our sister station, WBTV, a member of the...
UNC Pembroke buildings deemed safe, reopen after bomb threat
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Some classes at a local university were canceled after a bomb threat on Friday. In an announcement, UNC Pembroke said the threat was made to UNCP’s School of Business and the James A. Thomas Hall and the business administration building were both evacuated. Later in...
Anti-Semitic flyers continue to be distributed in Grand Strand communities
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic flyers in Grand Strand communities. According to the report, flyers are sealed in plastic zipper bags and thrown from cars in the early hours of the morning. GCSO said deputies have responded and...
Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say a man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from a 15th-floor balcony at the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - FedEx will soon have a new home in Horry County. The Horry County Council approved two ordinances and a resolution, previously referred to only as “Project Crestfield,” at Tuesday’s meeting. With this approval comes a nearly $64 million investment from FedEx. The...
Parts of I-95 north of Lumberton to be widened to 8 lanes
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An eight-mile stretch of I-95 north of Lumberton will be widened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s all thanks to a $247 million contract that the NCDOT was awarded this week. The agency said that Flatiron Constructors will widen the interstate...
