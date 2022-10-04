Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Law files suit to protect wild horses in Southern Oregon
BLM photo shows burned forest and downed fences in Pokegama HMA in Oregon. California-based all-volunteer nonprofit Wild Horse Fire Brigade files federal lawsuit alleging illegal roundup of wild horses. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Environmental Advocacy Clinic filed a federal lawsuit against the US Bureau of Land...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record
Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
WCAX
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
vermontbiz.com
State seeks $114 million for middle-mile broadband extension
VCBB Effort Unites Communications Union Districts & Private Providers to Propose Resilient, Redundant Open-Access Middle Mile Fiber Broadband Network. $114M comprehensive proposal for a 1,663 mile statewide middle mile network submitted to NTIA’s Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont joined other nationwide applicants in applying...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Woodlands Association Annual Meeting coming soon
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Woodlands Association’s Annual Meeting will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 8:30 A.M.-4:30 P.M. This year’s event will be at the Aloha Foundation’s Hulbert Outdoor Center in Fairlee, VT. This annual event is a great opportunity to hear updates on Vermont woodlands and meet with fellow members, foresters, and other forest industry professionals.
Eastern Progress
Cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters
Reports of an incident during the Vermont Pride Parade on Sept. 18 circulated online, bringing attention to a gay man’s campaign against the transgender community. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters.
WCAX
How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. That’s according to a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. According to the poll,...
vermontbiz.com
Outright Vermont statement on recent anti-trans backlash
By Dana Kaplan, Executive Director, Outright Vermont Make no mistake, trans people - especially trans youth - are under attack in this country and right here in Vermont, in all corners of our state. You may ask if the latest onslaught of hate is unprecedented in our state's history, the answer is yes, and you should be concerned.
In Vermont’s gubernatorial race, the housing crisis takes center stage
Gov. Phil Scott’s administration points to historic recent investments in affordable housing, while his opponent Brenda Siegel has argued that the state is still failing those who need help the most. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Vermont’s gubernatorial race, the housing crisis takes center stage.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont groups to receive $4.5 million in national Build to Scale grants
Three Vermont communities secure $4.5 million in federal grants and matching dollars to support local entrepreneurship and innovation. Vermont Business Magazine It was announced today that the Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC) and the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) were awarded grants via the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Build to Scale (B2S) program. The two grants represent $4.5 million to support innovation in rural communities.
WCAX
Students question Vermont political candidates on the issues
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates seeking Vermont’s highest offices answered a slate of questions on Friday, not from the press or even from registered voters, but from middle-schoolers. The Williston Central School Candidate Forum is held every election cycle to connect seventh- and eighth-graders to politics and current events.
vermontbiz.com
Vermonters can remove junk cars for cash and compliance
Vermont Business Magazine Amid inflation and high prices, Vermonters can make extra cash by removing their junk cars. In 2015, the State of Vermont created the Salvage Yard Rule(link is external) (bit.ly/SY-Rule(link is external)) to protect human health and the environment by ensuring the safe, proper, and sustainable operation of salvage yards (aka junk yards). Vermonters with four or more unregistered and uninspected cars or vehicles (or other junk) on their property need a Salvage Yard Permit.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont AOE selects Cognia as statewide assessment vendor
New Standardized Tests for English Language Arts, Math and Science Coming in 2023. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Education (AOE) announced today that it has selected Cognia(link is external) as Vermont’s new Statewide Assessment vender after an open and competitive bid process. Cognia will develop and implement new statewide assessments for English Language Arts (ELA), Math and Science, beginning in the spring of 2023. The tests developed by Cognia will replace the Smarter Balanced Assessment and the Vermont Science Assessment (VTSA).
WCAX
Poll finds Vermont voters likely to send 2 Democrats to Washington
Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups Updated: 5 hours ago. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and advocates are reminding women to get...
WCAX
Where do Vermonters stand on the issues? Poll results on hot ballot items
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A majority of Vermonters say a reproductive liberty amendment to the state’s Constitution should be given the greenlight. That’s one finding of several issues facing Vermonters that appears on a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. Proposition 5 is an...
vermontbiz.com
Welch receives National Retail Federation award
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association presented Representative Peter Welch with a Hero of Main Street award October 5 at Bailey Road in Montpelier. The Hero of Main Street award was created by the National Retail Federation in 2013 to recognize legislators that have taken key votes and sponsored bills that advance retailer’s priorities.
vermontbiz.com
AOT Road Construction Report Week of October 10
Vermont Business Magazine This weekly report from the Vermont Agency of Transportation is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of October 10, 2022. Most crews will be off Monday in observance of the holiday, but work will resume on Tuesday. Please remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it.
Poll finds three-quarters of Vermont voters support abortion amendment
The University of New Hampshire survey also asked Vermonters about gun laws, safe injection sites and trust in local law enforcement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Poll finds three-quarters of Vermont voters support abortion amendment.
