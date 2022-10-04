TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President of Downtown Topeka, Inc., Rhiannon Friedman will now be seen a lot more around City Hall. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, it hired Rhiannon Friedman as the City’s new Director of Development and Economic Growth. She will transition from her role as the president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., to the City later in the fall.

