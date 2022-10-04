Read full article on original website
Masks no longer required at area hospital due to low COVID transmission rate
TOPEKA (KSNT) – In an announcement made on Thursday, Stormont Vail Health will no longer be requiring masks for patients, visitors or team members. This comes as part of new, updated guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which removed the recommendation of universal masking in healthcare settings. However, if a facility […]
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
WIBW
Stormont, Topeka Public Schools team up to give students head start on health care careers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A partnership between Stormont Vail and Topeka Public Schools is preparing high school seniors for a career after graduation, while also addressing the need for health care workers. Topeka West High School seniors Jason Fisher and Kayleigh Humphrey are part of the class. Both already had an...
WIBW
Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
WIBW
TPS celebrate life-saving actions of two Stormont Vail officials
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools celebrated the life-saving actions of a couple of Stormont Vail officials at Thursday night’s district board meeting. The district said Carol Perry and Amy Kincade were on a career readiness panel at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) when a student suffered a medical emergency.
kcur.org
KU Health System will merge with Olathe Health, affecting thousands of Kansas patients
Olathe Health will soon be part of the University of Kansas Health System. At a press briefing Wednesday morning, officials from Olathe Health and the University of Kansas Health System announced they had signed a letter of intent that will kick off negotiations between the two health care providers. The...
WIBW
Lenexa clinical diagnostics lab to add 235 new jobs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A world-renowned clinical diagnostics lab will add 235 new jobs with the creation of a new lab space in Lenexa. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Eurofins Viracor - a leader in clinical diagnostic services - will open a new laboratory in Lenexa creating 235 new jobs.
WIBW
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging focus of KS Board of Regents area conference
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The landmark legal decision, Brown vs. Board of Education, helped inspire a conference Friday on Washburn University’s campus. Dr. Royel Johnson is a professor at the University of Southern California and the keynote speaker of the Kansas Board of Regents conference on diversity and multiculturalism.
1350kman.com
Nonprofit organization purchases Manhattan’s historic Wareham Opera House
The historic Wareham Opera House is now under new ownership. The new owner, Wareham Hall Inc., was formed back in March of this year. According to an October 7th press release, the organization officially purchased the building back on September 23rd. Wareham Inc. Co-Founder Blade Mages spoke about how this...
WIBW
Proposed Shawnee Co. sales tax hike would benefit Gage Park, Topeka Zoo & Discovery Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A county-wide sales tax increase will be on the general election ballot for Shawnee County residents. Supporters of the “Vote Gage Park” campaign gathered outside the Topeka Zoo Tuesday to brief the media about the proposed 0.2% sales tax increase. For those in Shawnee...
WIBW
Downtown Topeka, Inc., president to move to role with City of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President of Downtown Topeka, Inc., Rhiannon Friedman will now be seen a lot more around City Hall. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, it hired Rhiannon Friedman as the City’s new Director of Development and Economic Growth. She will transition from her role as the president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., to the City later in the fall.
WIBW
City of Topeka to pass out 200 free home winterization kits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will pass out 200 free home winterization kits by appointment only. The City of Topeka says it has partnered with Kansas Gas Service to distribute 200 free weatherization kits to help residents of the Capital City prepare for winter. The City indicated...
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
Topeka celebrates success of first year of "Changing Our Culture" program. Topeka City Council members Christinia Valdivia-Alcala and Karen Hiller discussed the Oct. 15 community celebration for the "Changing Our Culture" program. Election 2022: Derik Flerlage, (D) Dist. 52 KS House. Updated: 1 hour ago. Derik Flerlage, (D), is running...
WIBW
Transportation Alternatives program projects coming to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today at Manhattan Catholic Schools, Governor Laura Kelly announced $28.5 million has been awarded for 32 Transportation Alternatives (TA) program projects across Kansas. The program provides funding for a variety of projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and overall...
WIBW
Topeka celebrates success of first year of "Changing Our Culture" program
Derik Flerlage, (D), is running for the Dist. 52 KS House seat against incumbent Republican Jesse Borjon. Lucy joined Emi from Helping Hands to talk about adoption specials and their upcoming Bone Appetit fundraising event - hhhstopeka.org.
WIBW
Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
WIBW
Osage Co. Residents vote on commercial wind and solar farms
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Osage County are looking at the future of wind energy in their area. County leaders are considering potential changes to regulating commercial wind and solar farms. The Osage County Courthouse held a public hearing inviting community to explain their side for up to five...
Shawnee Co. crash follows call to 911, 1 taken to hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in the hospital following an early morning crash in the 10000 block of N.W. Highway 24. A spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. about a light-colored minivan driving recklessly on US 24 […]
KVOE
Injury Accident reported near Admire
Emporia Fire/Lyon County EMS, Reading, and Miller First Responders are en route to an injury crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99. Emergency crews were called to the scene 17 miles north of Emporia. around 5:20 p.m. Details are pending. Stay tuned to KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE Social Media...
WIBW
You’ll fall in love with Lucy when you visit Helping Hands Humane Society
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lucy the dog was the special guest when Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society made her weekly visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Lucy is seven years old, and came to the shelter when her owner had to go into hospice care, and no family could take her in. Lucy is now available for adoption.
