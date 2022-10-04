ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri

WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
WARSAW, MO
KMBC.com

Independence police investigate homicide at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence said they are investigating a homicide at a gas station Thursday afternoon. Police said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to the Road Star gas station at 11100 East U.S. 40 Highway on a reported shooting and found one person dead. Investigators...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
