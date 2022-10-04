ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police: teens racing after school cause rollover crash

Greendale police issued a warning to parents on Tuesday, following a rollover crash involving teenage drivers. The department posted pictures to its Facebook page with a message that read "This could have been a tragic situation. Now is the perfect time to have that talk with your teen about safe driving."
GREENDALE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police Department launches online reporting

MILWAUKEE — On Oct. 11, 2022, the Milwaukee Police Department launched “Police to Citizen” or “P2C” a new online reporting system that allows citizens to report certain types of crimes online without the need or assistance from a sworn or civilian member. Milwaukee Police said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

What to expect in Week 2 of the Waukesha Parade trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first week of the Waukesha Parade Trial began on Monday, Oct. 4, and will continue on Oct. 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. The second week of this trial starts with Judge Jennifer Dorow deciding if she will strike from the record the police dashcam video that prosecutors played in court Friday.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County bus strike is possible

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County bus drivers say they are prepared to strike. Union transit workers voted late Friday to authorize a strike if their current contract talks fall through. "Our membership voted down a contract proposal that MCTS pushed on our membership. We voted it down 97%," said Amalgamated...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Community reacts to Waukesha Parade trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Parade trial begins its second week on Monday, Oct. 9. The trial has drawn eyes from across the country and is having an impact on those who call Waukesha home. People on Waukesha's Main Street shared memories on Sunday with WISN 12 News reporter...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

New Chick-fil-A drive thru coming to Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. — Chick-fil-A Glendale will officially open on Friday, Oct. 14, and will serve guests from the convenience of their cars in a drive-thru and pick-up-only experience. Although no walk-up window or dine-in services will be offered, guests can place orders through the Chick-fil-A App or through “face-to-face”...
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

First Lady Jill Biden's schedule for Milwaukee visit on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Milwaukee on Wednesday. According to the White House, here is her schedule:. 4:00 p.m. - The First Lady arrives at General Mitchell International Airport. 5:00 p.m. - The First Lady will deliver remarks to the Milwaukee Teachers'...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

The audiovisual art exhibit Beyond Monet comes to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The exhibition Beyond Monet will be in Milwaukee from October 20, 2022, to January 8, 2023. The exhibit at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Voting rights group visits Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — National voting rights group, Black Voters Matter, canvassed Sunday in Milwaukee. The organization visited America's Black Holocaust Museum and spoke to the community about the importance of voting, specifically the Black vote. "All these issues come down to you, and what we say to people is: remember...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Proposed Deer District Concert Venue one step closer

MILWAUKEE — A proposed new concert venue in Milwaukee is one step closer to reality. It's actually two music venues under one roof, planned for the former Bradley Center site adjacent to Fiserv Forum in the Deer District. Madison concert promoter FPC Live is developing the project in partnership...
MILWAUKEE, WI

