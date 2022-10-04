Read full article on original website
WISN
2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
WISN
Police: teens racing after school cause rollover crash
Greendale police issued a warning to parents on Tuesday, following a rollover crash involving teenage drivers. The department posted pictures to its Facebook page with a message that read "This could have been a tragic situation. Now is the perfect time to have that talk with your teen about safe driving."
WISN
Milwaukee Police Department launches online reporting
MILWAUKEE — On Oct. 11, 2022, the Milwaukee Police Department launched “Police to Citizen” or “P2C” a new online reporting system that allows citizens to report certain types of crimes online without the need or assistance from a sworn or civilian member. Milwaukee Police said...
WISN
EXCLUSIVE: Milwaukee hit & run victim continues recovery in rehab facility
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukeewoman hit by a car on the city's south side in September continues her extensive road to recovery. Tina Feiertag was crossing Lincoln Ave. at 16th St. on Sept. 21 on her way to the nearby bus shelter on her way to a doctor's appointment. That's when a car turning left slammed into her.
WISN
Tearful testimony from victims and survivors in the Waukesha parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Tuesday victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas Parade took the witness stand re-living the terrifying moments they were struck by an SUV. "As I turned, all I seen was the head of a red vehicle. And I hit the vehicle and rolled down to the side," said Kelly Grabow.
WISN
Stabbing near resource center, Waukesha Police investigates
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha Police investigate a man who was mugged and stabbed Saturday night near the Hope Center. Police are searching for the suspect and have not made any arrests. The victim is expected to survive.
WISN
First victim struck testifies in Waukesha parade tragedy trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Nicole White was walking with her Remax parade float on November 21, 2021 when she was struck from behind by an SUV. "I just remember being struck from behind, my back, I fell to my knees, to roll under vehicle," said White. White was the first...
WISN
Milwaukee Fire Department: pedestrian hit by car, left in critical condition
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department state one left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened near 14th and Greenfield. The victim has been transported to the hospital. No official word on the victim's gender, age or what caused the collision.
WISN
EXCLUSIVE: Father grieves death of 10-year-old daughter, mother charged with homicide
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother accused of killing her 10-year-old daughter is out on bail. Police arrested Henrietta Rogers in February for the first-degree reckless homicide of Jada Clay, who investigators said died of asphyxia in her mother's home. "I just call my mother, my sister, and I told...
WISN
Cop chokehold death: trial delay? State prosecutors trying to track down expert witness
MILWAUKEE — A trial delay for a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a choke-hold death could be facing a potential delay. Today the final pre-trial hearing in the Michael Mattioli case was set to happen but state prosecutors asked for more time. In April 2020 prosecutors say Michael...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 6: Brooks files witnesses and apologizes for disruptive behavior
DAY 6 - Darrell Brooks files witnesses and apologizes for disruptive behavior. The second week of the Waukesha Parade trial starts with Judge Jennifer Dorow decision to strike from the record the police dashcam video that prosecutors played in court Friday. Darrell Brooks appeared today in a suit and stood...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 7: Witnesses continue to testify
DAY 7 - Witnesses continue to testify. Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. On the stand Monday, several police officers testified they were certain Brooks was behind the wheel when prosecutors say he drove a red SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. Prosecutors said...
WISN
What to expect in Week 2 of the Waukesha Parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first week of the Waukesha Parade Trial began on Monday, Oct. 4, and will continue on Oct. 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. The second week of this trial starts with Judge Jennifer Dorow deciding if she will strike from the record the police dashcam video that prosecutors played in court Friday.
WISN
Milwaukee County bus strike is possible
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County bus drivers say they are prepared to strike. Union transit workers voted late Friday to authorize a strike if their current contract talks fall through. "Our membership voted down a contract proposal that MCTS pushed on our membership. We voted it down 97%," said Amalgamated...
WISN
Community reacts to Waukesha Parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Parade trial begins its second week on Monday, Oct. 9. The trial has drawn eyes from across the country and is having an impact on those who call Waukesha home. People on Waukesha's Main Street shared memories on Sunday with WISN 12 News reporter...
WISN
New Chick-fil-A drive thru coming to Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. — Chick-fil-A Glendale will officially open on Friday, Oct. 14, and will serve guests from the convenience of their cars in a drive-thru and pick-up-only experience. Although no walk-up window or dine-in services will be offered, guests can place orders through the Chick-fil-A App or through “face-to-face”...
WISN
First Lady Jill Biden's schedule for Milwaukee visit on Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Milwaukee on Wednesday. According to the White House, here is her schedule:. 4:00 p.m. - The First Lady arrives at General Mitchell International Airport. 5:00 p.m. - The First Lady will deliver remarks to the Milwaukee Teachers'...
WISN
The audiovisual art exhibit Beyond Monet comes to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The exhibition Beyond Monet will be in Milwaukee from October 20, 2022, to January 8, 2023. The exhibit at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.
WISN
Voting rights group visits Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — National voting rights group, Black Voters Matter, canvassed Sunday in Milwaukee. The organization visited America's Black Holocaust Museum and spoke to the community about the importance of voting, specifically the Black vote. "All these issues come down to you, and what we say to people is: remember...
WISN
Proposed Deer District Concert Venue one step closer
MILWAUKEE — A proposed new concert venue in Milwaukee is one step closer to reality. It's actually two music venues under one roof, planned for the former Bradley Center site adjacent to Fiserv Forum in the Deer District. Madison concert promoter FPC Live is developing the project in partnership...
