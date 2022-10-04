ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

Rayford Earl Hill

Rayford Earl Hill, 85, long time resident of Selma, NC, left these earthly bounds on October 5, 2022. He is predeceased by his father, Eddie Hill and mother, Hattie Stanley Hill; sisters, Lib, Cindy, Mable, Faye, Brenda, Marie and brother Eddie Wilson Hill. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Winstead Hill; his sons, Toney (Maureen) of Virginia, Roland (Sharon) of South Carolina; and daughter, Sonia Parker (Joe) of Pennsylvania; four grand children, Karen, David, Andrew and Savannah; three great grand children, Kayla, Joshua, Gabby; sisters, Louise Clemmons, Patsy Worrells; brothers, GB Hill and Linwood Hill; stepson, Gregg Joyner (Mandy); stepdaughter Angela Joyner; three step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.
SELMA, NC
Margaret Sue Mitchell Weldon

Four Oaks, NC: Ms. Margaret Sue Mitchell Weldon, age 83, of E. Sanders Street passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM – Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Corinth United Methodist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks. Officiating will be Rev. Gainus Sikes.
FOUR OAKS, NC
Charles Hubert Ivey

Coats, NC: Mr. Charles Hubert Ivey, age 95, of E. Hamer Street passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held 3:00PM – Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Coats. Officiating will be Rev. Paul Cecil. Burial will follow in Coats City Cemetery.
COATS, NC
Barbara Erwin Lee

Smithfield- Barbara Erwin Jones Lee, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home in Smithfield. Born in Johnston County on February 16, 1943, she was a daughter to the late William Jones Jr. and Margaret Louise Overbee Jones. Barbara graduated from the Wilson School of Nursing...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Dorothy Grey Stanley

Mrs. Dorothy Grey Barbour Stanley, age 91, of Four Oaks, NC, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Smithfield Manor in Smithfield, NC. Graveside Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM, Friday, October 7, 2022 at Barbour’s Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Four Oaks, NC. Pastor Sylvia Rackley will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM-1:45PM in the church sanctuary.
FOUR OAKS, NC
Fire Damages 117 Year Old Johnston County Home

KENLY – Firefighters faced heavy smoke and flames coming from a 117 year old Johnston County home, when they arrived, Thursday evening. Fire departments from Johnston and Wilson counties quickly responded to the 8:30 pm fire on Woodard Street in Kenly and were able to save the old structure known as “The Hodge House,” but authorities reported heavy fire damage to some areas inside.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Archer Lodge Accident Injures 5

ARCHER LODGE – Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of Covered Bridge Road and Castleberry Road. The collision involved a pickup truck and a passenger car. Four young people in the car, ages 18 and under, were injured, one seriously. The truck driver was also injured. The...
ARCHER LODGE, NC
Angier Man Accused Of Fleeing From Deputies

BENSON – Johnston County deputies arrested a 22 year-old Angier man after he allegedly tried to outrun officers. On September 7th around 9:00pm, a deputy sheriff was traveling northbound on Highway 50 near McGee’s Crossroads. The officer met a southbound motorcycle he clocked on radar traveling 94 mph in a 55 mph zone.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Wheels Of Thief Go Round And Round

Bus thief from Benson caught with another stolen car, police say. A man accused of stealing a Cumberland County school bus on Wednesday,. Sept. 28 was arrested for another car theft in Dunn on Thursday, Sept. 29. A previous commercial vehicle theft in 2020 now leaves 40-year-old Nicholas Brian Stancil...
BENSON, NC
Pickup Collides With Tractor Trailer

WILSON’S MILLS – Two westbound vehicles collided Thursday afternoon on US 70 in Wilson’s Mills. The accident occurred when a pickup truck driver reportedly drifted into the side of a tractor trailer. The pickup truck spun around following the 4:00pm collision, blocking both westbound lanes. Johnston County...
WILSON, NC
Sampson County Man Reels In $100,000 Lottery Win

RALEIGH – An avid fisher and hunter, Michael Montgomery of Autryville tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and caught a $100,000 prize. “I work, I hunt, and I fish,” he said. Montgomery, a 41-year-old landscaper, bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
110th Annual Coats Farmers Day Oct. 7-8

COATS – Organizers expect approximately 5,000 people to enjoy food, live entertainment and fellowship with family and old friends during the 110th annual Farmers Day Festival. The two-day event starts Friday, Oct. 7 with a Farmers Festival Fun Show at 6 p.m. at T&E Arena, 1050 S. Lincoln St.,...
COATS, NC
Home Invasion Suspect Shot While Stealing Dog, Authorities Report

DUNN – A Johnston County man was shot during a reported home invasion, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:45am Tuesday, Harnett County deputies responded to a reported home invasion on Bear Lane outside of Dunn. Deputies spoke with a 29 year-old woman who said she...
DUNN, NC
Wayne County Highway Needs New Drainage Pipe

PIKEVILLE – Both directions of U.S. 117 are scheduled to close in Pikeville next week, so crews can repair a drainage pipe under the road. The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, October 10 on U.S. 117 between Main Street and Mount Carmel Church Road. The closure will last up to four days to complete. Maintenance crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation will remove part of the pavement, replace the pipe with a larger one and repave the roadway.
PIKEVILLE, NC
Selma FD Has Important Reminder For Fire Prevention Week

SELMA – The Selma Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
SELMA, NC

