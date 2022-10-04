PIKEVILLE – Both directions of U.S. 117 are scheduled to close in Pikeville next week, so crews can repair a drainage pipe under the road. The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, October 10 on U.S. 117 between Main Street and Mount Carmel Church Road. The closure will last up to four days to complete. Maintenance crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation will remove part of the pavement, replace the pipe with a larger one and repave the roadway.

PIKEVILLE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO