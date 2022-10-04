Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Game Day Bay City! Setting the stage for Week 7 of the prep football scene
*It’s winner-take-all when Laker hosts Bad Axe for the Greater Thumb West championship. The two teams shared the title last season in a three-way tie with Reese. *Laker meets its former coach Steve VerBurg, now head coach at Bad Axe. VerBurg led the Lakers to a 28-12 record from 2017-20.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 7 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 7, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GLADWIN 33, PONTIAC NOTRE DAME 27.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 7 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 7 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Oct. 7. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Pink Out, Senior Night keep area teams fully motivated
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 5-6, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: PINCONNING PLAYS FOR CAUSE. The volleyball didn’t go according to...
The Savage Forecast: Predicting Flint-area football games for Week 7
FLINT – Is this the week that the elusive perfect record finally takes place?. It’s possible because we’ve been knocking on the door of perfection that last couple of weeks.
MLive.com
Teammates piling up the TDs atop Bay County Football Leaders through Week 6
BAY CITY, MI -- Statistical leaders through Week 6 of the 2022 high school football season at the Bay County schools of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. A look at top performers for passing, rushing, receiving and scoring heading into Week 6. *Signifies eight-player football.
MLive.com
Laker goes for the gusto in winner-take-all GTW title clash with Bad Axe
It was a winner-take-all situation. And Laker left nothing behind. One season after sharing the Greater Thumb West title, Laker and Bad Axe put all the marbles on the table in Week 7 and fought to the finish. Laker pulled off the 32-14 victory, earning the outright crown. “Our kids...
MLive.com
Improvement continues for Sparta, snaps Hopkins’ five-game winning streak
SPARTA – Friday night’s game against Hopkins proved to be a microcosm of the 2022 season for the Sparta football team. The Spartans didn’t start off so hot but they sure turned it around. Sparta defeated Hopkins 34-14 in an OK Silver Conference game on the Spartans’...
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Garber finds its form to go out in style
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 4, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. TENNIS: DUKES DELIVER FANTASTIC FINISH. The Essexville Garber tennis team took...
WNEM
Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly
SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
Essexville Garber cheers for Frankenmuth, after topping Eagles
FRANKENMUTH, MI – As soon as Wednesday’s match ended, Essexville Garber volleyball coach Kim Kokaly started to bleed red and gray. She could afford to cheer for Frankenmuth after her team handed the Eagles their second loss of the season – both to Garber – in a 14-25, 25-15 25-18, 25-23 Tri-Valley Conference 8 volleyball decision.
audioinkradio.com
Saginaw, Michigan, Hard Rock Band Tension Head on Reunion Show: ‘The Time Was Right’
Local Music Beat: Tension Head are back with news of a long-awaited reunion show. It’s been nearly six and a half years since popular Saginaw, Michigan, hard rock band Tension Head has taken the stage together. Now, to the delight of many fans, the band has announced a long-awaited reunion gig on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at The Vault in Saginaw. The Lonely Ones, Silverspork and Miscreants are also on the bill.
