ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jack White, Reba, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn

By Thania Garcia, Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
BERKEY/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Jack White, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and many other stars have shared heartfelt tributes to country music pioneer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at age 90. Lynn’s family confirmed the late Country Music Hall of Famer died in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“Mama and Loretta were four years apart, mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal,” McEntire wrote in a statement to Variety. “Now they’re both in heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven. I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.” McEntire participated in Lynn’s final album, 2021’s “Still Woman Enough,” singing on the title track along with Carrie Underwood.

Jack White, who produced her “Van Lear Rose” comeback album in 2004, posted a two-minute testimonial on Instagram. “What a sad day today is,” White said. “I said years ago I thought she was the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century. I still believe that. … Loretta used to say, to make it in the evilness, you had to either be great, different or first. And she thought that she was just different and that’s how she made it, but I think she was all three of those things… What she did for feminism, women’s rights, at a time period and in a genre of music that was the hardest to do it in, is just outstanding and will live on for a long time.” Talking about the making of the album they worked on together, White said, “There was times where I had to just sort of take a pause and step outside because she was so brilliant, I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing and hearing… She was like a mother figure to me, and also a very good friend, at times, and told me some amazing things that I’ll never tell anybody.”

Underwood weighed in with her respects as well, writing on social media, “The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was… in a big sparkly dress… laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done… This is one of my most favorite stories to tell. I think it sums up her personality pretty well,” she said. Underwood further called Lynn “a cantankerous little pistol… friendly and sweet… never afraid to be herself and speak her mind. Over the years, I have had the honor of singing for her… and also with her… in some of the most special moments of my career.  She is irreplaceable… but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced…  Thank you, Loretta, for showing us how it’s done. May you Rest In Peace in the arms of Jesus and add your heavenly voice to the angel choir.” Underwood signed off with the two-word salutation that Lynn always included in her autographs: “Love you!”

Sheryl Crow, who performed alongside Lynn at the Country Music Awards in 2010 after recording a new version of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” with Lynn and Miranda Lambert that same year, also shared her sentiments in a statement. “The news of Loretta Lynn’s passing just came across my news feed and time stopped,” she wrote. “There will never be another like her. May she forever sing with the angels!”

Alt-country singer Margo Price, who took part in a duet on Lynn’s final album as well, wrote on Twitter, “It’s safe to say I wouldn’t even be making country music today if it weren’t for Loretta Lynn. She showed me up what it looked like to be a musician and a mama. Her writing was as real as the day is long. This one hurts on another level. I’ll miss her forever.”

The rock band Paramore was one of the artists taking part in a 2010 tribute album honoring Lynn, contributing a version of one of her most famously feisty songs. Singer Hayley Williams told Variety Tuesday: “Loretta called me the night before we headlined the Ryman for the first time. She’d heard our cover of ‘You Ain’t Woman Enough’ and really loved it, so she wanted to wish us well. I will never forget the way she said my name and how easy the conversation felt. What a woman.”

John Carter Cash, who produced her final albums, said in a statement to Variety: “Loretta was true. She was of a time in American music when songs meant something different than now. She was able to take a straightforward vision and perception of life and put it into words. There was nothing puffed up or fake about Loretta. She was built of powerful stuff — essentially, she was made of love. Anyone that knew her saw that she loved them unconditionally, naturally and kindly.

“When my mother [June Carter Cash] died,” he continued, “Loretta was there for me, her laughter made being around her easy, and she filled a gap that I believed I had healed. She came into my life, and I learned how to enjoy creativity in a way I couldn’t have before conceived. She helped me believe in good music — and in the good of music. She may be exalted in months to come as ‘the Best Female Country Song Writer in History,’ ‘the Queen of Country Music’ or ‘the Last of Her Kind,’ and she was all these things. But she was something far simpler: She was love, personified. She helped me believe in family and showed me that no matter who I was, or where I came from, we are all the same,” Cash said. “In truth, she reminded me of this, as these were essential life truths my mother and father taught me years prior. I will miss her, but I will carry her in my heart until the day I die. If I can but relate an iota of what truth she taught me, I know it will grow like a seed of faith. I believe it will be enough. I love you, Loretta Lynn, and though the world may sing of you, try to sing like you and be like you for ages to come, no one will ever get close.”

Martina McBride offered a tribute early Tuesday morning, saying “there will never be another like her. I am so grateful that I got to know her, to spend time with her, laugh with her.”

In a statement shared on her social media, Dolly Parton reminisced about her and Lynn’s time in Nashville, writing, “She was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them.”

The Oak Ridge Boys also offered a tribute via Twitter, sharing a photo of the singer and adding, “Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all …”

Carly Pearce, who in 2021 released a tribute song dedicated to the late singer titled, “Dear Miss Loretta,” wrote: “She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the Opry.”

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
Variety

‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
George Jones
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Jesus
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Margo Price
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Jack White
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Stella Parton
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Loretta Lynn’s Husband Oliver: Everything To Know About Their 50 Year Marriage

Loretta Lynn sadly died on October 4 at the age of 90, after living an incredible life as one of the most iconic and legendary singers in all of country music. Loretta was predeceased by her husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr., who passed away at the age of 69 in 1996. Loretta and Oliver, who was commonly known as Doolittle Lynn, were married for almost 50 years and had six children together before his death. But their relationship was far from perfect, which Loretta was open about while she was alive.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful

Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy