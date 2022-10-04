Internet and more resources promised by politicians

NORTH PORT ESTATES — After seeing homes cut off to North Port due to flooding in North Port Estates, state Rep. James Buchanan said he’ll do more to help local residents.

“I’ve been in contact with our counterparts on the other side of the state,” Buchanan said. “We are bringing in food, blankets, water and other resources for families. We are establishing more access points for people in neighborhoods so they don’t have to use too much gas to get the supplies they need.”

While waiting on Gov. Ron DeSantis to arrive Sarasota County, commissioners Ron Cutsinger and Christian Ziegler along with Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, emergency management officials had time to talk to North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison and Deputy Chief Chris Morales.

Buchanan was one of several politicians in North Port who briefly spoke to DeSantis who also toured North Port Estates.

DeSantis said the flooding in North Port and hours later in DeSoto County is the most he has seen during his tour of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis said billionaire Elon Musk is delivering 120 Starlink satellites to Southwest Florida to help residents get back online. Many don’t have power, but are using generators, but don’t have internet service. DeSantis said SpaceX’s Starlink broadband service uses satellite dishes to provide internet. He said it would be a “game-changer” for residents in need to fill out online claim forms.

Before touring the Estates neighborhood, state Sen. Joe Gruters said he is working on a quick response for more food and water to come to the South County neighborhoods.

“This is the worse people have see it here,” he said. “We know people are still without water and power. FPL is working to restore power by Oct. 9. It will be back on in some areas by Friday.”

DeSantis said municipalities need to hire contractors within 30 days for 100% payment for debris removal.

After Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida, five debris removal teams were in the area surveying anticipated impacted areas. They worked alongside of and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials after the storm to immediately conduct rapid damage assessments.

DeSantis said after his Sept. 28 major disaster declaration for all 67 counties, it helped ensure response and recovery after Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The declaration makes federal funding available to state, local and eligible nonprofit organizations in affected areas for debris removal and emergency protective measures on a cost-sharing basis.

Currently, Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto, Collier, Flagler, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia counties are also eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Florida survivors who live in these counties can apply for assistance online by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362.