ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Internet and more resources promised by politicians

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
Venice Gondolier
Venice Gondolier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyDS0_0iLkt2oA00

NORTH PORT ESTATES — After seeing homes cut off to North Port due to flooding in North Port Estates, state Rep. James Buchanan said he’ll do more to help local residents.

“I’ve been in contact with our counterparts on the other side of the state,” Buchanan said. “We are bringing in food, blankets, water and other resources for families. We are establishing more access points for people in neighborhoods so they don’t have to use too much gas to get the supplies they need.”

While waiting on Gov. Ron DeSantis to arrive Sarasota County, commissioners Ron Cutsinger and Christian Ziegler along with Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, emergency management officials had time to talk to North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison and Deputy Chief Chris Morales.

Buchanan was one of several politicians in North Port who briefly spoke to DeSantis who also toured North Port Estates.

DeSantis said the flooding in North Port and hours later in DeSoto County is the most he has seen during his tour of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis said billionaire Elon Musk is delivering 120 Starlink satellites to Southwest Florida to help residents get back online. Many don’t have power, but are using generators, but don’t have internet service. DeSantis said SpaceX’s Starlink broadband service uses satellite dishes to provide internet. He said it would be a “game-changer” for residents in need to fill out online claim forms.

Before touring the Estates neighborhood, state Sen. Joe Gruters said he is working on a quick response for more food and water to come to the South County neighborhoods.

“This is the worse people have see it here,” he said. “We know people are still without water and power. FPL is working to restore power by Oct. 9. It will be back on in some areas by Friday.”

DeSantis said municipalities need to hire contractors within 30 days for 100% payment for debris removal.

After Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida, five debris removal teams were in the area surveying anticipated impacted areas. They worked alongside of and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials after the storm to immediately conduct rapid damage assessments.

DeSantis said after his Sept. 28 major disaster declaration for all 67 counties, it helped ensure response and recovery after Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The declaration makes federal funding available to state, local and eligible nonprofit organizations in affected areas for debris removal and emergency protective measures on a cost-sharing basis.

Currently, Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto, Collier, Flagler, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia counties are also eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Florida survivors who live in these counties can apply for assistance online by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
FLORIDA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
fox4now.com

The brutal reality of living in storm-damaged neighborhoods

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — The reality of storm recovery is hard to describe. Seeing the damage on television and social media may be striking, but living it is an emotional and traumatizing journey. “All we can do right now is just pick up the pieces,” said Luke Quave, a...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Schools holding hurricane relief support event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools and several local partners will be hosting an employee assistance and disaster relief support event for all Sarasota County Schools employees impacted by Hurricane Ian. The event will be held Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Suncoast Technical...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Elon Musk
Person
James Buchanan
PLANetizen

Hurricane Ian: When to Evacuate?

“The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 101 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength [on Sept. 28], decimating coastal towns and leaving rescue crews searching for survivors while communities face the daunting task of rebuilding,” reported CNN on October 3.
LEE COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#North Port Estates#Hurricane Ian#Starlink
sarasotafl.gov

Suspension of Recycling Collection in the City of Sarasota

Media Contact: Jan Thornburg, Sr. Communications Manager, 941-263-6369, jan.thornburg@sarasotafl.gov. Muffy Lavens, Public Relations Supervisor, muffy.lavens@sarasotafl.gov. Sarasota, FL: Due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City of Sarasota will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice. The City of Sarasota will continue to collect garbage on the regularly scheduled days.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA aid available for Manatee residents

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Individuals and families needing assistance due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for federal assistance online or call and get answers to related questions by calling 1-800-621-3362 711 or via Video Relay Service at 1-800-621-3362. Please have the following available:. Your address with ZIP...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Sarasota City Commission OKs St. Armands winter festival

St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot holiday tree this year, and now it will have a six-week winter festival to accompany it. During its Oct. 3 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote authorizing the city staff to approve a special-use permit to Tom Leonard and Ride Entertainment to hold the festival in the five-acre park inside the circle.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wallstreetonparade.com

Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit

If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Venice Gondolier

Venice Gondolier

Venice, FL
612
Followers
432
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Publishes twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday) in Sarasota County.

 https://yoursun.com/venice

Comments / 0

Community Policy