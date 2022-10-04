ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral

Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
sciencealert.com

Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes

Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
Fortune

A new drug seeks ‘true revenge’ on COVID by turning the virus against itself

A neurologist at a prestigious U.S. research institute has developed an experimental COVID treatment he calls “true revenge” that weaponizes the virus against itself. The treatment, dubbed NMT5, was created by Scripps Research Institute’s Neurodegeneration New Medicines Center founding director Dr. Stuart Lipton and a team of scientists. It’s a derivative of memantine, an Alzheimer’s drug Lipton developed in the 1990s that happened to originate from a drug used on people infected with the flu in the 1960s.
Daily Beast

How the Debate Over Antidepressants Puts Millions in Danger

Nearly 10 percent of all Americans will experience symptoms of depression every year. One of the common forms of treatment includes a combination of therapy and antidepressants. According to the CDC, around 13 percent of Americans over the age of 18 were taking antidepressants between 2015 and 2018. The most commonly prescribed form of these are called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), developed to alter serotonin flux in the brain.
News-Medical.net

Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers

Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
verywellhealth.com

How to Identify & Treat an Itchy Kidney Disease Rash

The kidneys filter blood by removing waste and excess water. They keep a delicate balance of minerals in the body while also releasing hormones and managing blood pressure. With chronic kidney disease (CKD), kidney function declines. The main causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure. Other causes include infections, polycystic kidney disease, and lupus.
DogTime

FDA Warns Topical Prescription Medication Is Deadly for Dogs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned that topical prescription medications containing flurbiprofen are toxic to animals. Ingesting even a tiny amount can lead to severe sickness and death. The warning comes after several reports of dogs becoming sick and dying after consuming the medicine. What Is Flurbiprofen?. Flurbiprofen,...
Medical News Today

What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
scitechdaily.com

Parallels to HIV: Another Fatal Monkey Virus Could Be Poised for Spillover to Humans

Evoking parallels to HIV, authors are calling on global health community to be vigilant. According to new research, an obscure family of viruses, already endemic in wild African primates and known to cause fatal Ebola-like symptoms in some monkeys, is “poised for spillover” to humans. The study, by the University of Colorado Boulder, was published online in the journal Cell on September 30.
Medical News Today

What are the differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia?

Both drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia can cause symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. However, schizophrenia can have several different causes, whereas drug-induced psychosis only occurs from drug use. It also has fewer symptoms than schizophrenia. This article summarizes the main differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia and discusses their causes,...
scitechdaily.com

Tremendous Potential – Vitamin K Found To Prevent Cell Death

Scientists discover a new function for a long-known molecule. A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich has discovered a new function for vitamin K, which is generally known for its role in blood clotting. The scientists found that vitamin K in its completely reduced form functions as an antioxidant by efficiently inhibiting ferroptotic cell death. Ferroptosis is a natural type of cell death in which cellular iron plays a major role and is characterized by the oxidative breakdown of cellular membranes. Furthermore, the researchers identified FSP1 as the warfarin-insensitive enzyme decreasing vitamin K, the identity of which had been speculated but remained unknown for more than a half-century.
