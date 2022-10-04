Read full article on original website
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral
Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
A new drug seeks ‘true revenge’ on COVID by turning the virus against itself
A neurologist at a prestigious U.S. research institute has developed an experimental COVID treatment he calls “true revenge” that weaponizes the virus against itself. The treatment, dubbed NMT5, was created by Scripps Research Institute’s Neurodegeneration New Medicines Center founding director Dr. Stuart Lipton and a team of scientists. It’s a derivative of memantine, an Alzheimer’s drug Lipton developed in the 1990s that happened to originate from a drug used on people infected with the flu in the 1960s.
Rising cases of variants BQ.1 and XBB could make COVID drugs all but useless, study finds
As colder weather sets in, public health experts are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 variants that could spell doom and gloom this winter, just like omicron did last year. Yet these nascent variants that are rapidly spreading abroad have an evil twist that omicron lacked: an ability to evade the drugs that humans have developed to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
How the Debate Over Antidepressants Puts Millions in Danger
Nearly 10 percent of all Americans will experience symptoms of depression every year. One of the common forms of treatment includes a combination of therapy and antidepressants. According to the CDC, around 13 percent of Americans over the age of 18 were taking antidepressants between 2015 and 2018. The most commonly prescribed form of these are called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), developed to alter serotonin flux in the brain.
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
Nine benefits of magnesium
Find out how this powerhouse mineral helps us stay healthy every day with our guide to the benefits of magnesium
Urgent warning to anyone who smokes over heightened risk as weather changes
SMOKING significantly increases the chances of developing several deadly illnesses, a new study has revealed. US researcher have discovered those who smoke cigarettes are 48 per cent more likely to develop respiratory illnesses like Covid, than those who don't smoke. Similarly, those who light up are 12 per cent more...
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
How to Identify & Treat an Itchy Kidney Disease Rash
The kidneys filter blood by removing waste and excess water. They keep a delicate balance of minerals in the body while also releasing hormones and managing blood pressure. With chronic kidney disease (CKD), kidney function declines. The main causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure. Other causes include infections, polycystic kidney disease, and lupus.
Long COVID could be linked to a totally different (and common) virus, new study finds
Nearly 20% of American adults who have had COVID report having long COVID symptoms after their infection resolves. A number of factors may increase the risk of someone developing long COVID, aside from catching COVID itself. They include having asthma, Type 2 diabetes, or autoimmune conditions, and being female. Now...
FDA Warns Topical Prescription Medication Is Deadly for Dogs
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned that topical prescription medications containing flurbiprofen are toxic to animals. Ingesting even a tiny amount can lead to severe sickness and death. The warning comes after several reports of dogs becoming sick and dying after consuming the medicine. What Is Flurbiprofen?. Flurbiprofen,...
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
Parallels to HIV: Another Fatal Monkey Virus Could Be Poised for Spillover to Humans
Evoking parallels to HIV, authors are calling on global health community to be vigilant. According to new research, an obscure family of viruses, already endemic in wild African primates and known to cause fatal Ebola-like symptoms in some monkeys, is “poised for spillover” to humans. The study, by the University of Colorado Boulder, was published online in the journal Cell on September 30.
What are the differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia?
Both drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia can cause symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. However, schizophrenia can have several different causes, whereas drug-induced psychosis only occurs from drug use. It also has fewer symptoms than schizophrenia. This article summarizes the main differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia and discusses their causes,...
Taking antidepressants during pregnancy does NOT raise risk of having an autistic child, major study finds
Taking antidepressants during pregnancy does not raise the risk of autism in newborns, a major study has found. Both antidepressant use and the prevalence of autism have increased in recent years, and previous studies suggested the two might be linked. But while researchers found women taking the drugs had a...
Tremendous Potential – Vitamin K Found To Prevent Cell Death
Scientists discover a new function for a long-known molecule. A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich has discovered a new function for vitamin K, which is generally known for its role in blood clotting. The scientists found that vitamin K in its completely reduced form functions as an antioxidant by efficiently inhibiting ferroptotic cell death. Ferroptosis is a natural type of cell death in which cellular iron plays a major role and is characterized by the oxidative breakdown of cellular membranes. Furthermore, the researchers identified FSP1 as the warfarin-insensitive enzyme decreasing vitamin K, the identity of which had been speculated but remained unknown for more than a half-century.
