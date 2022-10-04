ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Princess Prom hosted by Cambridge Ambassadors

County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TL5KB_0iLksaQs00

The Cambridge Ambassador Program is delighted to bring back the Princess Prom … an enchanted evening for girls and a special man in her life!

Any-aged princess who would love to dance the night away with her best guy is welcome to attend the event at Cambridge Middle School on Friday, Oct. 21.

Registration begins at 6 p.m., and a Grand March will be held at 6:15 p.m. — Moms, bring your cameras!

Party Patrol DJ will be playing all the latest dance music until 8 p.m. A light buffet of snacks will be served at 7 p.m.

Earlybird cost is $35 per couple ($10 for each additional princess) for those pre-registered by October 12.

Registration forms are available on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page or by email request.

At-the-door registrations will also be accepted for $45 per couple.

For questions, call 612-991-1687, email lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com, or message the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page.

The Cambridge Ambassador Program is a 501(c)3 non-profit service-based mentoring program for the young women of the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thriftyminnesota.com

Stillwater Harvest Fest

Heat to Stillwater Harvest Fest for giant pumpkins, fall activities for both adults and kids and fun for everyone!. The Stillwater Harvest Fest is this weekend, October 8 and 9. It’s an entirely volunteer-run event with lots of family fun! Hours are 10 am – 6 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.
STILLWATER, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Cambridge, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 youths arrested in Cambridge in gun pointing incident

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Three youths were arrested in the Cambridge area early Friday.According to police, officers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northwest at about 8 a.m.Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen out of Minnetonka and initiated a "high-risk stop" in a parking lot. Police are calling it a "gun pointing incident," though they were not more specific about where that happened..Five people were in the vehicle, and three of them -- all under 18 -- were taken into custody. Police say none were students at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was near where police apprehended the suspects.The vehicle they were in has been impounded. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
WJON

Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician. Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Your Chance To Run An Excavator Or Bulldozer Is This Weekend In Minnesota

If you are making plans for this weekend, you might want to do something EXTREME! If you've got kids that like big machines, or maybe you've always secretly wanted to drive an excavator or bulldozer your chance to do that is this weekend. One Minnesota company that specializes in the big 'toys' is having an event this Saturday that could put you in the literal driver's seat of one of those dream machines!
HASTINGS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambassadors#Princess#Dance Music#Cambridge Middle School
camdennews.org

Mythical creatures of Minnesota

This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bring Me The News

Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire

A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"

EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress.  Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown

(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
BURNSVILLE, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending October 3, 2022. Sept. 26th: Abubakar Mohamed Abdi, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Dakota Co. - Wright Co. warrant - theft by swindle. Aaron Thomas Clark, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of violation of domestic abuse no contact order. Richard Joseph Dennin Jr, 63 of Waite Park was arrested in Clearwater - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Brian Thomas Martin, 49 of Brainerd was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - two Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance. Jeromy Allen Schummer, 33 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Joshua Deshawn Williams, 27 of Minneapolis was arrested in Waverly - charge of criminal vehicular operation with bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol. Daniel Patrick Hendel, 42 of Maple Lake was arrested in Monticello - Wright Co. warrant - terroristic threats.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
405
Followers
462
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy