Princess Prom hosted by Cambridge Ambassadors

The Cambridge Ambassador Program is delighted to bring back the Princess Prom … an enchanted evening for girls and a special man in her life!

Any-aged princess who would love to dance the night away with her best guy is welcome to attend the event at Cambridge Middle School on Friday, Oct. 21.

Registration begins at 6 p.m., and a Grand March will be held at 6:15 p.m. — Moms, bring your cameras!

Party Patrol DJ will be playing all the latest dance music until 8 p.m. A light buffet of snacks will be served at 7 p.m.

Earlybird cost is $35 per couple ($10 for each additional princess) for those pre-registered by October 12.

Registration forms are available on the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page or by email request.

At-the-door registrations will also be accepted for $45 per couple.

For questions, call 612-991-1687, email lauriefromcambridge@gmail.com, or message the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page.

The Cambridge Ambassador Program is a 501(c)3 non-profit service-based mentoring program for the young women of the area.