Event and venue updates

• Charlotte Players. The theater made it though the hurricane. "Blithe Spirit" will be pushed to November. "Rumors" has been canceled. For additional information, visit www.charlotteplayers.org.

• The Venice Theatre suffered significant damage. All events have been suspended until further notice. For updates, visit https://venicetheatre.org.

• CoolToday Park has suffered significant damage. As a result, the park will remain closed. We are safe and we hope you are as well. Please keep the First Responders and those affected in your prayers. We will keep updating on progress. Events scheduled through Oct. 15 have been canceled.

• “Violin and Voice” with Hermitage Fellows Lady Jess and Terry Guest scheduled for Oct. 6 at Bay Preserve in Osprey has been canceled. For additional information, visit https://hermitageartistretreat.org.

• The Sarasota Orchestra has canceled the Family Concert “The Animated Orchestra” on Oct. 7. The Orchestra expects to resume concerts Oct. 9 with its first Chamber Soirée of the season in Holley Hall, featuring the Sarasota String Quartet. For more information on the cancellations and to learn about upcoming concerts, visit Sarasota Orchestra’s website at https://sarasotaorchestra.org.

• Hurricane Ian benefit concert. The Sarasota Orchestra and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announce a special concert with proceeds to benefit Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The performance will at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The concert program showcases a broad range of inspiring music, including Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man," John Williams’ "Summon the Heroes — originally composed for the 1996 Olympics — and the theme from "The Incredibles." Crafted by Conductor Christopher Confessore, a Sarasota native and Principal Pops conductor of the Alabama Symphony, the concert serves as a salute to the extraordinary first responders who embody hope and service during periods of adversity. Tickets can be purchased at VanWezel.org/HurricaneRelief, or by calling the Van Wezel box office at 941-263-6799. Ticket proceeds from the concert benefit the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The Patterson Foundation is providing a dollar-for-dollar match for donations to the fund, up to $750,000. Additional donations may be made at the performance or at www.cfsarasota.org/donors/support-our-community#donate.

• Hurricane Ian benefit concert. The Southwest Florida Symphony's MiniMasterworks concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This is a free concert with monetary donations going to the Charlotte County Community Foundation and nonperishable supplies going to the Jewish Federation of Lee and Charlotte counties. Limited capacity.

• Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has made it through with no damage and are working to get up and running as quickly as possible. For updates, visit broadwaypalm.com.

• Visani stood strong during Hurricane Ian. Visit www.visani.net for updated scheduling.

• Fishermen’s Village is assessing damage. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/fishermensvillage.

• The Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice, will officially re-open at 9 a.m. Oct. 17. For additional information, call 941-485-7136.

• The Lemon Bay Playhouse has some damage due to Hurricane Ian. Set building has been delayed. Visit www.facebook.com/LemonBayPlayhouse for updated information.

• Sea Grape Artists Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, received significant damage and is temporarily closed. For additional information, visit https://seagrapegallery.com.

• The historic homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, as well as other buildings at Edison and Ford Winter Estates have weathered another hurricane and are in great condition. Once the power is on and the debris is cleared, the site will re-open to the public. Up-to-date information will also be posted on the Facebook page @EdisonFordFL.

• The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art weathered Hurricane Ian without substantial damage to the buildings. The museum expects to reopen in the next few days. For updates, visit www.ringling.org.

• Marie Selby Gardens' downtown Sarasota campus is open to the public for regular hours. The Historic Spanish Point campus remains closed until further notice. For updates, visit https://selby.org.

• The Punta Gorda Airport has resumed Allegiant flight operations. The Bailey Terminal sustained minimal damage. Allegiant is planning to continue operating flights at PGD for the foreseeable future, however, passengers should check directly with Allegiant’s website, app or email for potential changes to their itineraries. Visit www.flypgd.com for additional information.

• The Wonderland of Lights & Santa's Playland has canceled the holiday light show scheduled for Dec. 2 through Dec. 25 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. Current ticket holders will be notified by email and will receive a full refund. For additional information, visit https://thewonderlandoflights.com.