Las Cruces migrant shelters continue to house migrants from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrant shelters in southern New Mexico and Las Cruces have seen an increase in migrants. KFOX14 spoke with the Holy Cross Retreat Center who said there was an increase in migrants this week in the borderland and they had been receiving migrants from the Annunciation House in El Paso.
Purple Heart 375 widening project will add additional lanes in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation started a new project in far east El Paso, the Purple Heart 375 Widening project. Construction started in early September and TxDOT Spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said crews have been clearing land on the highway to make way for widened lanes between Spur 601 and Montana.
