Las Cruces migrant shelters continue to house migrants from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrant shelters in southern New Mexico and Las Cruces have seen an increase in migrants. KFOX14 spoke with the Holy Cross Retreat Center who said there was an increase in migrants this week in the borderland and they had been receiving migrants from the Annunciation House in El Paso.
City of El Paso ignores NYC mayor's call to stop sending migrant buses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending...
Purple Heart 375 widening project will add additional lanes in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation started a new project in far east El Paso, the Purple Heart 375 Widening project. Construction started in early September and TxDOT Spokesperson Lauren Macias-Cervantes said crews have been clearing land on the highway to make way for widened lanes between Spur 601 and Montana.
Migrants at El Paso County processing center will have to arrange their own travel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 got an inside look at El Paso County's Migrant Processing Center on Wednesday. Migrants that have turned themselves into Border Patrol and claim they have a sponsor or a way to leave El Paso will be brought to the processing center. The county...
