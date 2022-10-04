LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrant shelters in southern New Mexico and Las Cruces have seen an increase in migrants. KFOX14 spoke with the Holy Cross Retreat Center who said there was an increase in migrants this week in the borderland and they had been receiving migrants from the Annunciation House in El Paso.

