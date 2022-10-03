Read full article on original website
New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023
A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
Michigan’s Got 4 of the Nation’s Top 100 Haunted Houses
Crisp air. Crunching leaves. Pumpkin spice. There are several things we can count on as we descend into fall in Michigan. Haunted houses are another, and Michigan has more than its fair share of awesome ones. In fact, according to farandwide.com, we've got four of the nation's Top 100!. Ready...
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cities?
You may not like the hustle and bustle of a booming city or maybe that is exactly what you are looking for. Both matter if you are a current Michigan resident or looking to move to the Great Lakes State. If you don't want to live in a growing city,...
Spooky, Scary! The Mysterious Case of Michigan’s Moving Gravestones
Haunted, much? We Michiganders know the Mitten is a magical place. Heck, Colon, MI is even considered the "Magic Capital of the World"! But where do you draw the line between enchanting and haunted?. I recently became aware of a bizarre phenomenon that's happening in several cemeteries across Michigan: Why...
Find That Fall Feeling at These 5 West Michigan Corn Mazes
Recently, I stumbled upon a spectacle of sorts. A farm in Illinois has created a gigantic corn maze dedicated to the James Bond film franchise. Take a look:. Have You Seen the Giant Illinois Corn Maze Honoring James Bond?. The maze stretches over 28 acres with about 10 miles of...
5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages
If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
How Bad Will Flu Season Be In West Michigan?
Now that the Influenza season is coming to an end in Australia, doctors in West Michigan are saying a bad flu season could be heading our way. Medical officials in Australia have reported having the highest amount of influenza cases in many years. This information means that we're likely to experience the same thing here in West Michigan.
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Ganache, 2 Years Old, Would Make a Sweet Addition to Any Home
It's Thursday so that means it's time for Dog Days!. This sweetheart's name is Ganache. If you don't know, ganache is a cream mixed with whatever chocolate you like and used for frostings, fillings, and so on. It's sweet. It's comforting. Just like our Ganache!. Ganache is about 2 years...
There’s A Lost Treasure Of Gold in Ohio From The French & Indian War Worth $25,000
YARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
When Do Michiganders Turn On The Heat at Home?
I'm new to the Mitten, and obviously the climate is VERY different than what I'm used to. It's early October, and I'm already wearing hoodies and jeans in the morning. If I were back home, I'd still have the A/C on, rockin' cargo shorts and t-shirts all day. In fact, it's not uncommon for us to have sweat through our Halloween Costumes at 90 degrees.
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
Three Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Whiff On An Easy Michigan Question
Eddie Huang, Iliza Schlesinger and Reggie Watts all failed at basic US geography Sunday night. A Question About The Great Lakes Stumped The Panel. I've always expected more out of stand-up comedians. They seem so smart and quick on stage, but off stage, they don't a lot about their own country.
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
Ed Sheeran is Coming To Michigan in 2023
Ed Sheeran just announced new tour dates which include Detroit in the summer of 2023. Just announced this morning, Ed Sheeran with special guest Khalid will bring The Mathematics Tour to Ford Field next summer. This will be Ed Sheeran's first appearance in Michigan since his Ford Field show in October of 2018.
