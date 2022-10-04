An investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says there was no wrongdoing by sheriff’s deputies in the death of a county jail inmate. Johnathan Paul Thomas died January 12 in custody at the main Santa Barbara County Jail. The 45-year-old man had been arrested on domestic violence charges by Santa Maria Police. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was taken to jail.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO