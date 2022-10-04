ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 2

calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies San Luis Obispo man killed in crash

The 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man killed in a crash on Highway 1o1 near Paso Robles last week has been identified as Justin Von Charles Vetch, according to the CHP. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Lompoc, CA
Noozhawk

2 Minor Injuries Reported in Fire at Hotel in Santa Barbara

Two minor injuries were reported early Friday in a fire at a hotel near the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the Casa Del Mar Inn at 18 Bath St., fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk. Upon...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
mustangnews.net

Police chase through SLO County leads to child endangerment charges

A police chase that neared Cal Poly’s campus on Sunday has resulted in child endangerment charges, the Atascadero Police Department said in an email. On Saturday, a white 2010 Honda Odyssey was reported stolen in Santa Maria, according to an Atascadero Police news release. On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department spotted the car traveling southbound on Highway 101 and reported it to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kclu.org

Death of Santa Barbara County Jail inmate following stuggle with deputies ruled accidental

An investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says there was no wrongdoing by sheriff’s deputies in the death of a county jail inmate. Johnathan Paul Thomas died January 12 in custody at the main Santa Barbara County Jail. The 45-year-old man had been arrested on domestic violence charges by Santa Maria Police. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was taken to jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach man pleads to murder of elderly Oceano man

A Grover Beach man pleaded no contest on Tuesday to the murder of 90-year-old Oceano activist Lawrence “Larry” Bross. [Tribune]. David James Krause, 42, pleaded no contest to charges of murder and elder abuse. He faces 30 years to life in prison. Krause has a lengthy criminal history....
OCEANO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

On Sept. 26, Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Atascadero for grand theft: money/labor/property and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 26, Christopher Riley Fields, 34, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at 9522 El Camino Real for failure to appear after...
ATASCADERO, CA

