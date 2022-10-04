Read full article on original website
1 person found dead in fire in Nipomo
A vehicle parked in the garage of a home caught on fire in Nipomo Friday afternoon. Fire crews are working to contain the fire.
Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday
The 73-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash on Wednesday in Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies San Luis Obispo man killed in crash
The 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man killed in a crash on Highway 1o1 near Paso Robles last week has been identified as Justin Von Charles Vetch, according to the CHP. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
73-year-old woman dies in Solvang car crash
A two-car crash in Solvang injured three elderly women on Wednesday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara County Fire. The post 73-year-old woman dies in Solvang car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Police involved in standoff with juvenile
Police were sent to the 600 block of North Fourth Street at 8:21 a.m. after a report of a boy with a gun threatening to kill someone.
Noozhawk
2 Minor Injuries Reported in Fire at Hotel in Santa Barbara
Two minor injuries were reported early Friday in a fire at a hotel near the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the Casa Del Mar Inn at 18 Bath St., fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk. Upon...
One person dead from garage fire in Nipomo
Firefighters responded to a garage fire that killed one person in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County. The post One person dead from garage fire in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
mustangnews.net
Police chase through SLO County leads to child endangerment charges
A police chase that neared Cal Poly’s campus on Sunday has resulted in child endangerment charges, the Atascadero Police Department said in an email. On Saturday, a white 2010 Honda Odyssey was reported stolen in Santa Maria, according to an Atascadero Police news release. On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department spotted the car traveling southbound on Highway 101 and reported it to the California Highway Patrol.
Two injured in Lompoc motorcycle crash
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a crash that injured two motorcyclists Monday afternoon.
kclu.org
Death of Santa Barbara County Jail inmate following stuggle with deputies ruled accidental
An investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says there was no wrongdoing by sheriff’s deputies in the death of a county jail inmate. Johnathan Paul Thomas died January 12 in custody at the main Santa Barbara County Jail. The 45-year-old man had been arrested on domestic violence charges by Santa Maria Police. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was taken to jail.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
KEYT
Lompoc no longer releasing names of code enforcement violation reporters
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced on Thursday that it will no longer be reporting any names or other identifying information for those who report code enforcement violation suspects, except in the event that the complaint becomes a part of a civil or criminal case. The change...
Southbound Hwy 41 blocked by 4-vehicle crash
Southbound Highway 41 at Cerro Alto Rd. near Atascadero was blocked Monday morning by a four-vehicle crash.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach man pleads to murder of elderly Oceano man
A Grover Beach man pleaded no contest on Tuesday to the murder of 90-year-old Oceano activist Lawrence “Larry” Bross. [Tribune]. David James Krause, 42, pleaded no contest to charges of murder and elder abuse. He faces 30 years to life in prison. Krause has a lengthy criminal history....
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
Fillmore Elementary School goes on lockdown
Fillmore Elementary School in Lompoc went into campus-wide lockdown Friday. District officials received information from the Lompoc Police Department that led the school to lockdown.
Oceano murder suspect changes plea
An Oceano murder suspect has changed his plea following the 2019 death of a 90-year-old man in the small, beachside town.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2
On Sept. 26, Leticia Alexandra Flores, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Atascadero for grand theft: money/labor/property and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Sept. 26, Christopher Riley Fields, 34, of Santa Margarita, was arrested at 9522 El Camino Real for failure to appear after...
San Luis Obispo man killed in crash near Paso Robles
A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles over the weekend.
Driver arrested after high-speed chase on Highway 101 from Atascadero to SLO
Speeds exceeded 100 mph as Atascadero police pursued the driver.
