Amid rising death toll, more glimmers of light in the Hurricane Ian aftermath for SWFL

While the death count from Hurricane Ian continued to mount , more glimmers of light could be found across Southwest Florida as progress continued in the aftermath.

The official death toll for Florida's counties stood at 68 Tuesday afternoon including 45 in Lee, four in Collier, three each in Sarasota and Manatee, two each in Charlotte and Polk and one in Hendry. Another update from state leaders was expected late Tuesday.

“There were a lot of drownings,” said Mark Glass, Florida Department of Law Enforcement commissioner.

Those numbers don’t include an additional 23 in Charlotte, where autopsies were being conducted to determine if the deaths were caused by the storm, said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

One of the difficulties is determining whether people died in the storm or whether a medical condition, such as a heart attack, was responsible, Glass said.

Kevin Guthrie, the state’s director of emergency management, said he's not sure how much the tally will rise.

“We are somewhat confident that we had people checked at every address,” Guthrie said of 45,000 homes and businesses where those in vulnerable areas sheltered in place. “We’ve been to every address at least once and now we’re going back again.”

Getting help: Recovery center opening

Getting help to residents as quickly as possible is at the top of the list, federal officials and others said:

• By Wednesday, they were hoping to launch a multi-purpose, multi-agency disaster recovery center opening at Lakes Regional Library at Gladiolus Drive and Bass Road in south Fort Myers to help with FEMA applications, housing, insurance claims and more. Specifics were still in the works.

• A mobile field hospital with 100 beds and an emergency department has been set up at the Edison Mall. It will serve the public , providing diagnosis and treatment of a variety of issues routinely seen at traditional hospitals. Residents should continue to call 911 in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

• And at the Estero Recreation Center, a mobile health clinic is in place at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. The clinic is currently open 24 hours a day providing urgent care services. Additional locations are in the works. Officials said to check www.LeeGov.com/Storm for updates.

• Power kept returning to more places Tuesday afternoon.

Collier had 8 percent without power, representing 21,000 customers. Lee: Now down to under 50%, hitting 46% or about 218,000. Most of the region, except for the most devastated areas, that uses Florida Power & Light Co., should have their lights by Sunday. The Cape Coral region, largely served by LCEC, had restored power to 6,535 by Tuesday morning, with 87,741 to go.

Sanibel, Pine Island improvements

• Sanibel cannot be reached by car due to heavy bridge damage, but access begins improving more Wednesday, if only slightly to a handful of residents.

Documented property and business owners can take private boats to private docks between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. No one can stay overnight. They must leave by 7 p.m. The city is issuing Hurricane Re-entry Passes today and for the foreseeable future at the Sanibel Meeting Room in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 13051 Bell Tower Drive, Fort Myers. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

• Matlacha’s road is on its way back, with access expected by Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Hurricane Ian carved multiple channels in the stretch of Pine Island Road that runs through the heart of Matlacha, where Bert's Bar and the Driftwood Inn once stood, isolating Pine Island from the mainland and hampering the ability to quickly bring in critical supplies.

• At the same time, Operation Airdrop, a Texas-based nonprofit organization of 100 volunteer pilots, is flying supply airlifts over Pine Island today.

It's been temporarily based at Naples Airport, from where it is hauling donations from residents including diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, bug spray, nonperishable foods, cleaning supplies, tarps and numerous other products. Those who do not have extra goods but want to donate financially can do so via the group's website page: Linktr.ee/opairdrop

• On San Carlos island , some residents including Patty Benson pushed through what was left of their tattered homes.

“It was rough. It scared the living hell out of us," Benson said. “You know none of us was expecting this, and now we just got to get through it. We got to survive.”

• A downtown Cape Coral icon also will bounce back after getting ripped up by Ian.

“Big John will be restored,” said Elmer Tabor, the Realtor who owns the plaza that bears the name of the 28-foot statute that's been a Cape symbol since 1969. “No doubt.”

