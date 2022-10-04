ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

oregontoday.net

No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7

CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
PASCO, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Chinook To Close On 330 Miles Of The Columbia; Coho Still Open

THE FOLLOWING ARE PRESS RELEASES FROM THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON DEPARTMENTS OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. OLYMPIA–With fewer upriver bright fall Chinook salmon now expected to return to the Columbia River, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon agreed Wednesday to close Chinook retention on the lower and middle Columbia River mainstem effective Oct. 8.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday

The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Anytime Fitness announces grand opening

Kennewick, WASH. — If you're looking to achieve new fitness goals, there will be a new option soon. On October 7, Anytime Fitness will open their doors at 10 a.m. for their grand opening in Kennewick. This will be the first Anytime Fitness location to enter the Tri-Cities, and...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Somebody Messing With Kennewick Online Gas Price Checkers?

Like many of us now, gas station loyalty has flown out the window, in pursuit of whoever has the cheapest gas. Online site reporting a location at $4.10-4.19? For real?. GasBuddy is a website and mobile app used by thousands of people to compare gas prices. I use it as well. Most of the time, it's pretty spot-on.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Construction completed at Richland railroad crossing

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Port of Benton has announced that road crews have finished reconstruction work at the Swift Boulevard/Cemetery Road access railroad crossing in the late afternoon of October 2. Work started September 29, including rail crossing replacement, the addition of concrete panels, new rail ties and repaving,...
RICHLAND, WA
whitmanwire.com

Update on Walla Walla book banning efforts

On Sept. 22, the Walla Walla Public School District held its second school board meeting of the 2022-2023 school year. During the public comment portion of the meeting, several parents expressed outrage over the content of “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson and called for it to be restricted. The book contains stories from Dawson’s experience as an LGBTQIA+ individual. The book was never present in the school library.
WALLA WALLA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Water line break affects 20 homes in Canyon Lakes area of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday afternoon, City of Kennewick Public Works Crews worked to restore water after a water line break off of 46th avenue near Ledbetter Street. Evidence of water rushing down the street could be seen on the road, sidewalks and residents’ front yards; rocks and gravel had been moved into peoples’ lawns and driveways as a result of the line break. Some homes already had restoration crews, parked out front with equipment to mitigate the effects of water leaking into their houses.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Car Fire Closes Highway 730 at Washington-Oregon State Line

(Hermiston, OR) -- Umatilla County Fire District #1 was called to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush. The car was destroyed and about one acre of land was burned. There were no injuries reported. Traffic on Highway 730 had to be shut down at the Washington border and at Highway 73 until all hot spots are extinguished.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

