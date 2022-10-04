Read full article on original website
0% affordable housing vacancy rate in Kennewick. City plan would add apartments
A community garden, computer lab, playground, courtyards and grassy areas also are planned for the complex.
Umatilla County, Hermiston and Umatilla cities reach agreement with Amazon Web Services for payments in lieu of taxes
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved a deal for Amazon Web Services Inc. to make payments in lieu of taxes on the four new data centers it’s building in the county. The board signed off on the four enterprise zone agreements at its meeting Wednesday,...
Pandemic-induced gathering space in Walla Walla to become permanent
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the summer of 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1st Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla was created for people to safely gather outside. As restrictions constantly changed throughout the pandemic, the City said it was a location were people could...
Kennewick to move ahead with controversial Thompson Hill hotel and condos plan
City staff and the planning commission oppose the current plan because of traffic and hillside integrity issue.
REPORT: Household bills in Kennewick, Yakima rising beyond national average
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas that new research suggests the cost of living has risen exponentially in their communities. According to information compiled by Doxo, the average amount of money spent on the 10 most common...
What’s going on with the Safeway off US 395 in Kennewick?
KENNEWICK – The Safeway store off US 395 in Kennewick is closing its doors and it is causing a lot of buzz on local social media channels. Signs were posted on store windows “Sale on Everything” and “Total Inventory Blowout”. There were even people with large signs walking up and down the sidewalk Wednesday, letting drivers know about the massive inventory sale.
oregontoday.net
No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7
CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Chinook To Close On 330 Miles Of The Columbia; Coho Still Open
THE FOLLOWING ARE PRESS RELEASES FROM THE WASHINGTON AND OREGON DEPARTMENTS OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. OLYMPIA–With fewer upriver bright fall Chinook salmon now expected to return to the Columbia River, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon agreed Wednesday to close Chinook retention on the lower and middle Columbia River mainstem effective Oct. 8.
Chronicle
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
Powwow for Indigenous prisoners in Walla Walla provides an opportunity for healing
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Head four hours east of Seattle across the ancestral lands of the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla people and you’ll eventually see a sign that reads “prison boundary.” It's a place where some tribal members spend days thinking about what they’ve lost, daydreaming of freedom.
Hermiston family needs help covering daily trips for cancer treatment
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rising gas prices are impacting people across the Northwest in different ways, but for a family based out of Hermiston, that cost is impacting a situation that’s far more daunting than a ride to work. Christy Woodard, a mother from Hermiston, Oregon, was diagnosed with...
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
nbcrightnow.com
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
KEPR
Anytime Fitness announces grand opening
Kennewick, WASH. — If you're looking to achieve new fitness goals, there will be a new option soon. On October 7, Anytime Fitness will open their doors at 10 a.m. for their grand opening in Kennewick. This will be the first Anytime Fitness location to enter the Tri-Cities, and...
Somebody Messing With Kennewick Online Gas Price Checkers?
Like many of us now, gas station loyalty has flown out the window, in pursuit of whoever has the cheapest gas. Online site reporting a location at $4.10-4.19? For real?. GasBuddy is a website and mobile app used by thousands of people to compare gas prices. I use it as well. Most of the time, it's pretty spot-on.
FOX 11 and 41
Construction completed at Richland railroad crossing
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Port of Benton has announced that road crews have finished reconstruction work at the Swift Boulevard/Cemetery Road access railroad crossing in the late afternoon of October 2. Work started September 29, including rail crossing replacement, the addition of concrete panels, new rail ties and repaving,...
whitmanwire.com
Update on Walla Walla book banning efforts
On Sept. 22, the Walla Walla Public School District held its second school board meeting of the 2022-2023 school year. During the public comment portion of the meeting, several parents expressed outrage over the content of “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson and called for it to be restricted. The book contains stories from Dawson’s experience as an LGBTQIA+ individual. The book was never present in the school library.
yaktrinews.com
Water line break affects 20 homes in Canyon Lakes area of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday afternoon, City of Kennewick Public Works Crews worked to restore water after a water line break off of 46th avenue near Ledbetter Street. Evidence of water rushing down the street could be seen on the road, sidewalks and residents’ front yards; rocks and gravel had been moved into peoples’ lawns and driveways as a result of the line break. Some homes already had restoration crews, parked out front with equipment to mitigate the effects of water leaking into their houses.
610KONA
Car Fire Closes Highway 730 at Washington-Oregon State Line
(Hermiston, OR) -- Umatilla County Fire District #1 was called to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 730 near Sand Station. Upon arrival crews found the vehicle in a ditch engulfed in flames. Crews quickly ran a hose line to suppress the fire from spreading into the brush. The car was destroyed and about one acre of land was burned. There were no injuries reported. Traffic on Highway 730 had to be shut down at the Washington border and at Highway 73 until all hot spots are extinguished.
Richland native uses hometown values in role as a U.S. Navy innovator
RICHLAND, Wash. — The lessons you learn growing up in the Tri-Cities can apply to roles around the world. While we already know of the vast engineering success stories out of this community, one Richland native is applying the values he learned in his hometown to a crucial role in the U.S. Navy.
Comments / 2