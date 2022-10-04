Read full article on original website
Firefighters called to put out sawmill fire near Marietta
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) — Firefighters are spending their Friday night trying to get the flames out on a sawmill fire near Marietta. It is just south of town west of Highway 371 at Marietta Wood Supply. The fire cannot be easily seen from the highway, and what flames can...
Suspicious Vehicle in Harmontown Leads to Arrest of Two Panola County Men for Catalytic Converter Thefts at Churches in Lafayette County
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation it was determined that the...
Truck chase from West TN into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
A suspect reportedly rammed several law enforcement vehicles during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville.
Two arrested for murder after body found in Mississippi house engulfed in flames
Two men have been arrested for murder after human remains were found in a Mississippi house engulfed in flames. The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Office reports that on October 3, 2022, in the early morning hours, Tishomingo County 911 received several calls reporting a possible fire in the area of Hill Road in Tishomingo.
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
Two men arrested for murder after body found in burning house in Tishomingo
TISHOMINGO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men have been arrested after a body was found inside a burning home in Tishomingo. The fire happened the morning of Oct. 3 at a home on Hill Road in Tishomingo. The house was found fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release from...
Hamilton daycare video has community outraged
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning
EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
Officials identify man killed in Tuscumbia crash
Authorities say one person died in a crash in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.
20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property; owner connected to Lauderdale County dog removal
Tuscumbia Police are removing 20-plus dogs from a property on Decatur Street after reports of the owner violating city ordinance. That ordinance places a limit on the number of animals a resident can own in Tuscumbia, according to Police Chief Tony Logan, who said there were four to five times the limit found at the residence Friday.
School bus driver dies after crash in Mississippi, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 77-year-old man is dead after a school bus with 12 students onboard crashed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). The crash happened in Marshall County on Taska Road on Thursday, September 29 around 3:20 p.m., the MHP said. Eddie Dixon, 77,...
Saltillo lifts boil water alert
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Saltillo issued a boil water alert on Wednesday for some customers. The alert is for customers who live along Old Highway 45 — from the Wesson Heights subdivision to the County Road 681 intersection. This includes customers in the Wesson Heights and...
One dead in Tuscumbia crash
Authorities say one person died in a crash in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.
Highway 125 residents in Monroe County urged to update their 911 addresses
BECKER, Miss. (WTVA) - A project in Monroe County has been completed and residents living alongside Highway 125 are affected by it. Three years ago, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors voted to change portions of Highway 25 to Highway 125 and told residents to update their addresses. Monroe County...
Day care under investigation after video shows employees using masks to frighten children
HAMILTON, Miss. — Several employees were fired and a Mississippi day care is under investigation after videos circulating on social media appeared to show workers frightening young children with Halloween masks. The videos, which were posted to multiple social media accounts, appears to show adults working at the Lil’...
Brother defends man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss. — Almost three months after Ole Miss grad Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee was reported missing, the family of the man who is accused of murdering Lee is speaking up. FOX13 told you Wednesday night that Timothy Herrington Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is in jail illegally.
Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
15-year-old charged with auto theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old male was charged with auto theft of a Hyundai Sonata. On September 25, 2022, at 2:05 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft on Bishop Drive. When officers arrived, they were advised that the victim had parked their car the night before, and her...
