Fort Myers, FL

Florida mother credits Publix employee for brightening daughter’s 3rd birthday after Hurricane Ian

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida mother wants the world to know that a little extra customer service goes a long way when Mother Nature turns everything upside down a few days before your daughter’s third birthday.

Caroline Rollins, who lives in Fort Myers, shared via Facebook her recent interaction with a Publix bakery employee in the hopes that small acts of kindness can be embraced and promoted after the near-Category 5 Hurricane Ian left a fearsome swath of destruction across the Sunshine State last week.

According to WTSP, Rollins asked Natasha, an employee of the Sky Walk Publix, on Friday if the bakery had any cakes after the storm passed, so she could help her daughter, Anna, celebrate in style. Unfortunately, the store’s inability to receive shipments and supplies as the hurricane hammered the area meant the bakery staff sent the mother away empty-handed.

A few minutes later, however, Natasha tapped Rollins on the shoulder while she finished her shopping and told her that they had located a cake in a freezer.

After a brief conversation about Anna’s preferences, Natasha went to work, presenting Anna with a princess-themed buttercream vanilla cake, complete with an icing wand and tiara, WTSP reported.

“You can’t teach little kids how to react,” Rollins told the TV station, adding, “(Anna) authentically was so excited and Natasha opened that cake up, and she got this little happy tap with her feet.”

“Talk about an above and beyond moment. Natasha went out of her way to make sure Anna had the perfect day even in the middle of rebuilding our decimated community,” Rollins wrote.

