Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rally for Inclusive Education on Saturday
Community groups are planning to come together on Saturday to rally for inclusive education. The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, and Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund are hosting the event at the local Democratic Party office. The event is open to the public...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Community Health Needs Assessment Calls on Residents for Input
Cottage Health and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, along with several other community organizations, are partnering to improve the well-being of Santa Barbara County residents. To better understand the needs and strengths of the entire community, and the many diverse groups within it, the collaborative is asking residents to participate in a Community Health Needs Assessment.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB Police Seeking New Applicants for the Volunteer in Policing Program
The Santa Barbara Police Department Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program is accepting applications for interested community members wanting to volunteer their time at SBPD. Our current VIPs have different professional experiences, strong character, and a dedication to public service. The VIP Program began in the summer of 2017, and they...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montessori Center School Open House
Come see our garden campus, classrooms, and learn about our program on Saturday, October 22nd from 10am - 12pm. Openings available in Grades K-6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Moves to Next Phase
The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project is on to the next phase following Council’s approval [Tuesday] night, October 4, 2022, of the environmental document (Mitigated Negative Declaration). More than 15 speakers turned out to the Special Council Meeting to voice their support for the project and a petition with more than 700 signatures urging councilmembers to approve it in time to meet grant deadlines was submitted. With Council’s approval, the project has now reached the end of the environmental review and conceptual design phase. Now the project will move to the design phase which includes permitting, design, and right of way.
Santa Barbara Edhat
TAKAKO WAKITA PRESENTS FALL KIMONO SHOWING AT UNIVERSITY CLUB
The historic University Club was the perfect venue selected by Takako Wakita to present her beautiful and historic Kimono fashion show featuring many of her own family kimonos and those she has collected through the years. Each Kimono was modeled before every guest to see and came complete with an educational story shared by director Wakita that included background information on traditional and appropriate uses for each Kimono, many of which were described by guests as the most beautiful they had ever seen.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pianos Return to State for ARTOBER
Pianos are back on State! Congratulations to our 2022 Pianos on State Artists: Sharyn Chan, Emily Falke and Dennis Schuett, Judah Grace Design, Lynx Lin, John McGrath, supported by Slingshot / Alpha Art Studio, Jack N. Mohr, Julia Marie Newmann (Westheimer), Jami Joelle Nielsen, Marisol Trejos, Rod Tryon and Sheryl Schroeder.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal 246 Collision Kills One, Injures Another Elderly Woman
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the decedent from the fatal traffic crash on 10/5/22 on State Route 246 west of Skytt Mesa Drive. The decedent is 73-year-old Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California. Update by the edhat staff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three Elderly People Injured in SR-246 Collision
Three elderly women sustained injuries after two vehicles collided on Highway 246 near Solvang on Wednesday. At 1:04 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the area about a half mile west of Solvang. They discovered two vehicles involved in a collision, a Honda CRV and a Dodge sedan. The...
Comments / 0