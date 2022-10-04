The historic University Club was the perfect venue selected by Takako Wakita to present her beautiful and historic Kimono fashion show featuring many of her own family kimonos and those she has collected through the years. Each Kimono was modeled before every guest to see and came complete with an educational story shared by director Wakita that included background information on traditional and appropriate uses for each Kimono, many of which were described by guests as the most beautiful they had ever seen.

