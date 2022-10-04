Seattle Fire Department responds to collision involving dump truck

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a collision involving a car and a dump truck on Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred at about 10 a.m. in the 11000 block of Aurora Avenue North.

According to @SeattleFire, two occupants of the car were trapped inside.

Crews worked to remove the car’s roof and doors to safely remove them.

At about 10:25 a.m., both occupants were safely removed and evaluated at the scene.

At 10:55 a.m., northbound travel on Aurora Avenue near the scene was closed.

©2022 Cox Media Group