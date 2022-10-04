ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Fire Department responds to collision involving dump truck

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJb8v_0iLkpgh100

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a collision involving a car and a dump truck on Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred at about 10 a.m. in the 11000 block of Aurora Avenue North.

According to @SeattleFire, two occupants of the car were trapped inside.

Crews worked to remove the car’s roof and doors to safely remove them.

At about 10:25 a.m., both occupants were safely removed and evaluated at the scene.

At 10:55 a.m., northbound travel on Aurora Avenue near the scene was closed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Chronicle

WSDOT, State Troopers' Vehicles Struck by Multiple Cars at Crash Scene on I-5

The Washington State Department of Transportation and state troopers dealt with a series of at least five crashes early Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Tacoma after a street-cleaning truck was hit by a suspected DUI driver. No one was seriously injured, but WSDOT called the collisions "horrific" and preventable....
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Man injured in Lynnwood duplex fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — One man was injured in a fire at a duplex in Lynnwood Thursday night. The South County Fire Department (SCFD) responded to the fire just after 6:15 p.m. at the 4300 block of 176th Place Southwest. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the...
KING 5

1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Highway 2 reopens after Bolt Creek Fire again forces closure

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has reopened after it closed again on Wednesday due to the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. It’s been nearly a month since the fire started. The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the highway again for the same reason...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month

A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
134K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy