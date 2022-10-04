Read full article on original website
New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week
One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
Digital Trends
5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: October 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
It’s no trick that Netflix is treating everyone with some seriously sweet films and specials all October long to carry us through the Halloween season. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to raise your pulse with their spine tingling seasonal programming, and more. Whether you’re looking for something otherworldly, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this October.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role
Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
Viewers are calling 'seriously underrated' thriller 'the best movie on Netflix'
It's easy for content to get lost amid the hundreds of titles available on Netflix, but users can't stop raving about one 'underrated' thriller that arrived on the streaming platform a few years ago. What Happened To Monday first dropped on Netflix in 2017, and while we've had all sorts...
Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad
The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
CNET
You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It
If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
How Does Otto Hightower Die in 'House of the Dragon'?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7 and George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood. There are more calculations done on House of the Dragon than in a high school algebra class — however, the coldest, most calculating man of all has to be Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Not only did he successfully set up his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his bestie Viserys I, but Otto also managed to get rehired as the hand of the king after Viserys I fired him.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
Polygon
Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
Polygon
Someone edited Tim Burton’s Batman into a silent movie, and it rules
It’s probably safe to assume by now that Tim Burton’s Batman needs no introduction. Released in 1989, the feature-length adaptation of the Dark Knight starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson stands shoulder to shoulder with Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman as one of the most influential superhero movies of its era, arguably eclipsing the latter in the scope of its impact on popular culture, superhero or otherwise.
Polygon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s NYCC season finale trailer reveals Sauron
Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has almost reached the end of its first season, and it’s got one final trailer to tease a massive final episode. Prime Video premiered the trailer during its panel at New York Comic Con, which was shared by both The Rings of Power and Wheel of Time, the streaming service’s two big tentpole series. The last episode of The Rings of Power’s first season is set for release on Oct. 13.
Polygon
How to be a Hellraiser, according to the newest Pinhead
It’s a Hellraiser kind of Halloween. Sure, every Halloween is a good Halloween to watch a Hellraiser movie, but this year there’s a brand-new one: The Night House director David Bruckner’s reboot-ish continuation of the Clive Barker series, starring Jamie Clayton as the iconic Pinhead. Clayton is...
