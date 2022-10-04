ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who recently finished 16-year murder sentence now charged with gun, drug offenses

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — A woman who earlier this year finished serving 16 years for second-degree murder is now federally charged with drug distribution and illegal firearms possession.

According to the criminal complaint, in early 2022, Homeland Security Investigation agents and Seattle police narcotics detectives began investigating Raven Marlyne Hudson as a significant drug dealer in the Seattle area.

During the investigation, a person working with authorities ordered fentanyl pills from Hudson, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Nick Brown.

After that sale, law enforcement continued to follow Hudson’s activities, which included activity in “high-frequency drug trafficking areas.”

On July 12, HSI agents and officers blocked Hudson’s car as she parked in the University District. As she tried to get away, Hudson rammed one of the HSI vehicles before eventually being removed from her car and arrested.

After obtaining a search warrant, a search of Hudson’s car revealed 600 grams of methamphetamine, more than 118 grams of powdered fentanyl, about 6,700 fentanyl pills, as well as heroin and cocaine.

Two Glock handguns — one of which was reported stolen — were also found in Hudson’s car. Both guns were loaded with a round in the chamber. One gun was equipped with a 25-round extended capacity magazine.

As a felon, Hudson is not allowed to legally possess guns. She was convicted of stealing a gun in Grays Harbor County in 2004, and in 2006, she was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in Kitsap County.

Hudson made her initial appearance on the federal charges on Monday.

She was released from prison on the murder conviction in January 2022.

Comments / 14

Mr C in PNW
3d ago

So much for the Liberals and Democrats who are soft on Crime. This is why we need to be harder on Crime and Criminals. Stronger Laws for repeat criminals and Criminals using any weapon in the commission of a crime.

Reply
4
Robert
3d ago

This is how democrats want it Criminals running wild no bail required anymore they want people to run scared They have handcuffed the police so criminals have nothing to fear they can just go about and do all the crimes they want because they won’t go to jail judges just let them looose to commit more crimes

Reply(1)
5
Seattle, WA
