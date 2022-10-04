Read full article on original website
Related
Fox47News
Haslett knocks off Williamston 30-27 in Friday a night thriller
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Williamston and Haslett are separated by just 10 miles. Both these teams know each other well and are rivals on the football field. The Vikings Nakai Amachree got the scoring going capping off the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Then D'Angelo Fitzpatrick had a 94-yard touchdown reception that made it 14-0. Amachree scored once again to make it 20-0.
Fox47News
Sable Point Wealth Management - 10/5/22
LANSING, Mich. — Mike Heckman, certified Financial Planner, certified Exit Planning Advisor, Founder of Sable Wealth Management headquartered in Michigan, and co-author of the forthcoming book EXIT SMART is here to educate us about how to EXIT your business with less stress and more rewards. For more information please visit Sablepointwealthmanagement.com or call (231) 425-4308.
Comments / 0