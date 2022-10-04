Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus moneyJake WellsCook County, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Related
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Report: Draymond Green 'Forcefully Struck' Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were separated at Golden State Warriors practice
This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.
Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Makes A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, Jamal Crawford announced that he will be joining the NBA on TNT. The three-time 6th Man of The Year most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Colts vs. Broncos in Week 5
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 5 features a battle between two teams attempting not to fall too far behind in the standings despite some early season struggles. Both the Colts and the Broncos were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 NFL season. The Colts were viewed as the best team in the weak AFC South while Russell Wilson was supposed to vault the Broncos into playoff consideration once again.
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Sporting News
Where is Andrew Luck? Retired Colts QB back at Stanford three years after NFL departure
The Colts were set to be a potential AFC contender in the 2019 NFL season. The team had just finished a 10-6 campaign in 2018, and they had gotten strong enough around quarterback Andrew Luck that they looked ready to compete. Luck was coming off a season that saw him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for meeting of undefeated Big 12 teams
Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
Sporting News
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown
Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
How to watch Guardians vs. Rays Wild Card Game 2
The Cleveland Guardians once again host the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field after winning the first game of their three-game Wild Card Series starting Friday afternoon.
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 6 underdogs with the best odds to win
We look for upsets here at the Underdog Challenge. And last week, the upsets were coming out of the ACC. Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins on Monday, then went to No. 24 Pitt as 21.5-point underdogs on Saturday and pulled off the stunner absolutely no one saw coming. Tech took home a 26-21 win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 6 on ESPN
One of the most improbable "College GameDay" episodes since the show's inception will take place on Saturday, when it heads to Lawrence, Kan., to preview No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso will preview the Big 12 meeting, which...
Sporting News
What channel is Tennessee vs. LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for SEC game
No. 8 Tennessee's cross-divisional matchup vs. No. 25 LSU on Saturday will be telling in how the SEC stands to look for the rest of the season. The Volunteers have jumped out to their first 4-0 start since winning their first five games in 2016, and are looking to remain undefeated ahead of a Week 7 visit from top-ranked Alabama. The Tigers, under first-year coach Brian Kelly, have rebounded nicely from a season-opening loss to Florida State to win four consecutive games.
Sporting News
Blue Jays vs. Mariners schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 AL Wild Card games
The playoff drought is over, but the Mariners are still a long way from home. Seattle is traveling to Toronto to play a three-game American League wild card series against the Blue Jays, as both teams look to move on to play the Astros in the ALDS. The Blue Jays...
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every series
Get ready for a new-look postseason. This year, the Major League Baseball playoffs will begin with four best-of-three Wild Card Series. The three wild-card teams plus the lowest-seeded division winner in each league will face off to determine who goes on to the Division Series to face the league's Nos. 1 and 2 seeds.
MLB・
Comments / 0