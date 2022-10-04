ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.

Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Colts vs. Broncos in Week 5

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 5 features a battle between two teams attempting not to fall too far behind in the standings despite some early season struggles. Both the Colts and the Broncos were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 NFL season. The Colts were viewed as the best team in the weak AFC South while Russell Wilson was supposed to vault the Broncos into playoff consideration once again.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for meeting of undefeated Big 12 teams

Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
LAWRENCE, KS
Sporting News

Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown

Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
NBA
Sporting News

What channel is Tennessee vs. LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for SEC game

No. 8 Tennessee's cross-divisional matchup vs. No. 25 LSU on Saturday will be telling in how the SEC stands to look for the rest of the season. The Volunteers have jumped out to their first 4-0 start since winning their first five games in 2016, and are looking to remain undefeated ahead of a Week 7 visit from top-ranked Alabama. The Tigers, under first-year coach Brian Kelly, have rebounded nicely from a season-opening loss to Florida State to win four consecutive games.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sporting News

MLB playoff schedule 2022: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every series

Get ready for a new-look postseason. This year, the Major League Baseball playoffs will begin with four best-of-three Wild Card Series. The three wild-card teams plus the lowest-seeded division winner in each league will face off to determine who goes on to the Division Series to face the league's Nos. 1 and 2 seeds.
MLB

