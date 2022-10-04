Read full article on original website
Video shows touching moment comedian Tracy Morgan meets boy, 5, at Staten Island cancer center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Comedian Tracy Morgan paid a visit to the Florina Cancer Center at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH), Ocean Breeze, on Wednesday to meet a very brave little boy. Five-year-old Carmelo Carrozza Jr. is being treated at the center for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Thankfully, Carmelo is...
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.
When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 7, 2022: Michael Parenti, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Parenti, 82, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. During his childhood, Michael was known as a prankster, often starting problems for fun with the neighborhood kids, then leaving his brother to deal with it. He would regularly be found playing baseball with his friends and played for the “WMCA Good Guys” baseball team. At the same time, he was also working for his father and grandfather’s army and navy stores. Establishing Bozo’s on Staten Island in 1973 after many years owning stores in Brooklyn, ‘Mikey’ as his customers knew him, was the man who not only provided their workwear, but also brightened their day with jokes, and his very frank opinions. As a fan of baseball, he followed the Dodgers until they abandoned Brooklyn, at which point he became a fan of the Mets. Mike was very proud of sponsoring a championship Bozo’s Softball team in the mid-seventies. He also took pleasure in owning several successful racehorses and was known as the family handyman. He was a man of the highest caliber, serving as a role model for many. Read the full obit on SILive.
Staten Island D.A. raises alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ that looks like candy, has strong words for dealers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon is among authorities raising the alarm about potentially-lethal fentanyl that is being sold in pills that resemble candy. “As too many Staten Islanders know, fentanyl in all of its shapes and forms, has killed our loved ones, torn apart families,...
American Horror Story: New York City: Everything we know so far
When is American Horror Story: New York City set to premiere on FX Network? Continue reading to find out. This Halloween season just got much better than ever! The beloved AHS franchise is expanding, and the fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for this new series titled “American Horror Story: New York City.” It is the eleventh season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. People are curious to know about the theme, subplots, and the different arcs the episodes will gradually develop into, given the expectations of horror fans around the world.
Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building
NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
Watch an Exclusive Trailer for ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom,’ a Doc About NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene
Watching Meet Me in the Bathroom, a new documentary about the explosion of New York City’s indie rock scene in the early 2000s, is an almost transcendent experience. You’re taken inside the dingy bars, shitty apartments, abandoned warehouses, and DIY venues where the defining bands of that era were born. You get to be there when Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs first meet. When the Strokes play one of their earliest shows at the Mercury Lounge. When Interpol records their first album, Turn on the Bright Lights. When James Murphy writes “Losing My Edge,” LCD Soundsystem’s first single. As it all unfolds, it feels like you’re actually living through it: like you stepped inside of a time machine, emerged in Lower Manhattan in 1999, and somehow lucked your way into this scene as it blossomed, flourished, and eventually, crushingly, fizzled out.
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
Councilwoman demands new vision for North Shore waterfront after more than a decade of failure
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When developers came to the North Shore more than a decade ago with big ideas about the future of the waterfront, there were naysayers, but Kamillah Hanks wasn’t one of them. She saw their glossy photo renderings showing the final products they envisioned —...
Coyotes Live in New York City, and They’re Good Neighbors
From roaches to rats, pigeons to lantern flies, New York City is home to quite a few critters. I guess we can add coyotes to the list!. Commonly believed to only exist in rural parts of the world, coyotes are able to live around humans in more urban settings. The furry friends are already established in almost all New York counties except Long Island and New York City, but a recent New York Times report found that there's a gang of coyotes taking on the Big Apple.
What’s the plan for migrants living in Travis hotel? NYC reps to answer public’s questions Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Questions abound on Staten Island about the city’s plan to house migrant families from Central and South America in a Travis hotel, and city representatives plan to answer those questions during a virtual public hearing on Tuesday. Community leaders have criticized the plan to...
Former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro willing to ‘stake financial well-being’ to bail out grandson
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro’s grandfather, former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, has indicated he is willing to help his grandson post bail and is even prepared to “stake his own financial well-being on his compliance,” court documents detail. The new development comes after...
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
How Princess Anne’s historic visit to NYC unfolded through these 43 photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If they only knew... Royalty was onboard the noon Staten Island Ferry Tuesday, unbeknownst to most of the riders making their typical daily commute. However, keen eyes might have been tipped off by the atypical police escort boat and a water display by an FDNY fireboat shortly before arriving in lower Manhattan.
It’s pumpkin time on Staten Island | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s pumpkin time, and nothing is more enjoyable than watching children pumpkin picking, painting, carving and decorating. It’s fun for all, whether in your own backyard, at a Staten Island event or at a nearby New Jersey farm. People started to carve demonic...
A tribute show to Mountain’s Leslie West set Sunday at Juicy Lucy BBQ
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Peter Baron, longtime guitarist with Leslie West of Mountain (Mississippi Queen) and Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple/Rainbow) will perform a tribute show to West along with original Mountain drummer Corky Laing and former Mountain band members. The show is set for Sunday at 3 p.m....
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
