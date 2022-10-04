ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

InsideHook

Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards

Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.

When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 7, 2022: Michael Parenti, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Parenti, 82, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. During his childhood, Michael was known as a prankster, often starting problems for fun with the neighborhood kids, then leaving his brother to deal with it. He would regularly be found playing baseball with his friends and played for the “WMCA Good Guys” baseball team. At the same time, he was also working for his father and grandfather’s army and navy stores. Establishing Bozo’s on Staten Island in 1973 after many years owning stores in Brooklyn, ‘Mikey’ as his customers knew him, was the man who not only provided their workwear, but also brightened their day with jokes, and his very frank opinions. As a fan of baseball, he followed the Dodgers until they abandoned Brooklyn, at which point he became a fan of the Mets. Mike was very proud of sponsoring a championship Bozo’s Softball team in the mid-seventies. He also took pleasure in owning several successful racehorses and was known as the family handyman. He was a man of the highest caliber, serving as a role model for many. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
webnewsobserver.com

American Horror Story: New York City: Everything we know so far

When is American Horror Story: New York City set to premiere on FX Network? Continue reading to find out. This Halloween season just got much better than ever! The beloved AHS franchise is expanding, and the fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for this new series titled “American Horror Story: New York City.” It is the eleventh season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. People are curious to know about the theme, subplots, and the different arcs the episodes will gradually develop into, given the expectations of horror fans around the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building

NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Watch an Exclusive Trailer for ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom,’ a Doc About NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene

Watching Meet Me in the Bathroom, a new documentary about the explosion of New York City’s indie rock scene in the early 2000s, is an almost transcendent experience. You’re taken inside the dingy bars, shitty apartments, abandoned warehouses, and DIY venues where the defining bands of that era were born. You get to be there when Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs first meet. When the Strokes play one of their earliest shows at the Mercury Lounge. When Interpol records their first album, Turn on the Bright Lights. When James Murphy writes “Losing My Edge,” LCD Soundsystem’s first single. As it all unfolds, it feels like you’re actually living through it: like you stepped inside of a time machine, emerged in Lower Manhattan in 1999, and somehow lucked your way into this scene as it blossomed, flourished, and eventually, crushingly, fizzled out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Coyotes Live in New York City, and They’re Good Neighbors

From roaches to rats, pigeons to lantern flies, New York City is home to quite a few critters. I guess we can add coyotes to the list!. Commonly believed to only exist in rural parts of the world, coyotes are able to live around humans in more urban settings. The furry friends are already established in almost all New York counties except Long Island and New York City, but a recent New York Times report found that there's a gang of coyotes taking on the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
