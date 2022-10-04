ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

advantagenews.com

Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled

A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue

ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County couple turns haunting hobby into business

A Jefferson County couple is living their dream, but it might cause others to have nightmares. Jeannie and Jeff Sengheiser own Graveyard Ghoul Productions, producing and selling Halloween-themed costumes and props for homeowners and those who run haunted houses and similar attractions. The couple also owns and operates Hell Harvest...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
stljewishlight.org

Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis

Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Nash Way will honor legacy of Drs. Helen, Homer Nash

Drs. Helen E. Nash and Homer Nash Jr. were pioneering physicians who advocated for children and helped open doors for Black doctors. It is fitting that a street deep in the heart of the prestigious Washington University Medical Campus will be renamed after the sibling physicians and be known as Nash Way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Meet our pet of the week: Polar!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our pet of the week is Polar!. If you’re interested in adopting Polar or any other pet from the Humane Society of Missouri, call the Macklind Avenue headquarters at 314-951-1562 or visit hsmo.org/adopt.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Oct. 6-13

Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. St. Louis County police dog demonstration. Cost: $6 members, $7 residents; $8 for others. Reservations: Ann, 636-938-6775. Creative Corner, 10-11 a.m., Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Creative, messy program for...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Homeless encampment boarded up in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City is boarding up a homeless encampment in an abandoned South City property following a News 4 investigation. Neighbors witnessed squatters moving in and making dinner from their backyards. “It’s declining and it’s frustrating. It makes me think, like, do I want to stay...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

