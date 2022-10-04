Read full article on original website
KSDK
Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale is happening this weekend at all three locations!
ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business located in Belleville Illinois, in Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. Now until October 11, people can save half off the list price on all in-stock furniture.
advantagenews.com
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
Grover the river otter dies at the Saint Louis Zoo
The St. Louis Zoo loses an animal member today, after almost two decades of living at the zoo.
Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue
ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
myleaderpaper.com
County couple turns haunting hobby into business
A Jefferson County couple is living their dream, but it might cause others to have nightmares. Jeannie and Jeff Sengheiser own Graveyard Ghoul Productions, producing and selling Halloween-themed costumes and props for homeowners and those who run haunted houses and similar attractions. The couple also owns and operates Hell Harvest...
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
KSDK
Honey I'm Home Nutritious Foods launches their fall and winter menu items
ST. LOUIS — It is a tale we all know far too well. You come home from a long day at work and think to yourself, 'now I have to cook?!'. Well, luckily, Honey I'm Home Nutritious Foods is ready to make your life that much easier!. The small,...
stljewishlight.org
Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis
Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
The Internet’s #1 Best Place You Can Live in Missouri for 2022
Would you trust the internet to advise you on the best place to live? If you answer yes, there is one community you should call home in Missouri for 2022. After I share some facts, let's see if you're compelled to fill up the moving truck. I must confess that...
St. Louis American
Nash Way will honor legacy of Drs. Helen, Homer Nash
Drs. Helen E. Nash and Homer Nash Jr. were pioneering physicians who advocated for children and helped open doors for Black doctors. It is fitting that a street deep in the heart of the prestigious Washington University Medical Campus will be renamed after the sibling physicians and be known as Nash Way.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, October 6 to October 9
Mural walk, Shaw Art Fair, Halloween at City Museum and more
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
KMOV
Meet our pet of the week: Polar!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our pet of the week is Polar!. If you’re interested in adopting Polar or any other pet from the Humane Society of Missouri, call the Macklind Avenue headquarters at 314-951-1562 or visit hsmo.org/adopt.
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Oct. 6-13
Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. St. Louis County police dog demonstration. Cost: $6 members, $7 residents; $8 for others. Reservations: Ann, 636-938-6775. Creative Corner, 10-11 a.m., Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Creative, messy program for...
KMOV
Homeless encampment boarded up in South City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City is boarding up a homeless encampment in an abandoned South City property following a News 4 investigation. Neighbors witnessed squatters moving in and making dinner from their backyards. “It’s declining and it’s frustrating. It makes me think, like, do I want to stay...
Mayor Jones: "We're sick and tired of being talked down to"
Speaking on KMOX, Mayor Tishaura Jones says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has not reached out personally to discuss his recent Op Ed suggesting city control of police be taken away.
Soulard residents shocked by shotgun-carrying boy caught on camera
ST. LOUIS — It was a frightening face-to-face encounter one man will never forget. "I see this boy walking around with what appears to me to be a shotgun," the Soulard resident, who asked not to be identified, said. He and his neighbor immediately called 911 Sunday afternoon after...
This Heroic Missouri 6th Grader Saved His Friend Who Was Choking
He said he knew something was wrong when a student eating near him suddenly wasn't making any sounds. That's when this heroic Missouri 6th grader jumped into action using skills he had just been taught to save his friend who was choking. According to the Fox 2 St. Louis report,...
myleaderpaper.com
Good News: Dunklin super Clint Freeman named Herculaneum Citizen of the Month
Herculaneum city officials recently recognized Dunklin R-5 Superintendent Clint Freeman, who was named the town’s Citizen of the Month for September. Freeman received the honor at the Sept. 19 Herculaneum Board of Aldermen meeting.
