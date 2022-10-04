Read full article on original website
Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County Library to host free family movie night
The Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County Library will host a free family movie night for county residents. Disney’s Coco will be shown at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Unionville on October 20th. Food vendors will be there as early as 6 pm that evening. The movie will...
Bright Future Trenton to collect hoodies and socks during Missouri Day Parade
Bright Futures Trenton will collect new hoodies and socks during the Missouri Day Parade on October 15th. The items will be distributed to children and teens in need throughout the school year. Hoodies and socks of all sizes for children and adults will be accepted. Individuals can bring items to...
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”
The following students have been selected as October 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Respect”:. Anne Lasley (las-lee), daughter of Peter & Emily Lasley. Hudson Swank, son of Amy Gibson and Danny Swank. 6th grade. Mariah Elder, daughter of Hannah &...
Defendent in Livingston County murder case granted a change of venue
A motion for change of venue was sustained in Livingston County Circuit Court on October 6th for a woman charged with first-degree murder. Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall’s case was transferred to Clinton County and continued to December 6th for a plea or trial setting. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox...
Audio: Plaque honoring Rock Island Railroad employee placed at Cameron depot almost 100 years ago
A plaque honoring a Rock Island Railroad employee was placed by the former train depot in Cameron nearly 100 years ago, and a sycamore tree was planted. Photographer Ron Tolen will be at the depot on October 10th at 3 pm to explain the significance of the plaque. Tolen says...
Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting postponed to October 11
The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting to be held Monday, October 3rd, was postponed due to the lack of a quorum. The meeting has been rescheduled for October 11th at 5:30 pm. A public hearing will be held to consider a variance application by Cory and Leslie Minnis to build...
Public meeting scheduled for two state historic sites in northern Missouri
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. Team members from both Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites will be present to answer questions and provide information at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Executive Director announces upcoming retirement from Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri
Following a thirty-seven-year career- thirty-three of which in leadership roles, and the last four years as CAPNCM Executive Director, Christopher Small has announced his upcoming retirement in March 2023. “It has been a true honor to be a part of the CAPNCM family and lead such a vital organization here...
Homecoming King and Queen crowned in Gallatin
Homecoming royalty was crowned Wednesday night in Gallatin. The Homecoming Queen is Elle Copple and the King is Ethan Adkison. Both are seniors and the couple will reign over additional Homecoming activities. The parade, which begins at the school, rolls through Gallatin on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:55. Senior night...
Chillicothe Police Department responds to assault call
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a suspect was detained in reference to an assault in the 600 block of Saint Louis Street Wednesday afternoon, October 5th. A resident at the location had allegedly assaulted a worker. Emergency services treated the worker for injuries at the scene. The suspect was taken...
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on October 11th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss substitute pay next week. The board will meet at the school district office on October 11th at 5:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include a budget amendment, GEC grant applications, the Special Education English to Speakers of Other Languages/English as a Second Language Report, the Assessment Program Evaluation, and the Summer School Report. The agenda for October 11th’s Trenton Board of Education meeting also includes a closed session for personnel matters.
Authorities report the arrest of a man from Galt
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man in Clay County on October 6th on failure to appear in court on felony non-support. Thirty-five-year-old Adam David Anthony Davidson was extradited to Grundy County on October 7th. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he...
Guilty verdict delivered by jury in Linn County child molestation case
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013. Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th. The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police...
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
Trenton man arrested for probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on October 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson was extradited from the Algoa Correctional Center on October 5th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.
Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
Grundy County Democrats host candidates in Trenton
Grundy County Democrats gathered Tuesday evening to meet several candidates for office in the November Election. U. S. Congressional candidate, Henry Martin, a U. S. Army veteran, and public school teacher, told the gathering that “Healthcare is front and center.” He continued, saying that we need to make sure that American food is American-sourced, American-produced, and American-owned. It is a matter of national security.” He believes that everyday Missourians deserve a strong voice in Washington – someone who will stand up to corporate giants. He stressed the point that this election is about our democracy and that the peaceful transition of power is essential to retaining our democracy.
Changes to city ordinances regarding dogs dominate Trenton Administrative Committee meeting
Members of the City Council’s Administrative Committee on Tuesday night discussed potential changes to City of Trenton ordinances governing dangerous dogs and a separate section on confinement of dogs. Present were committee members Danny Brewer, Marvin Humphreys, and Glen Briggs plus City Administrator Ron Urton, City Clerk Cindy Simpson,...
Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek
A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue. The tractor traveled east on Falk Road...
Milan man taken to hospital after striking deer in roadway with motorcycle
A Milan man was injured when the motorcycle he drove hit a deer four miles west of Green City on Wednesday morning, October 5th. An ambulance took 40-year-old Jason Howard to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The motorcycle traveled east on Route N before striking the...
