ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

The following students have been selected as October 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Respect”:. Anne Lasley (las-lee), daughter of Peter & Emily Lasley. Hudson Swank, son of Amy Gibson and Danny Swank. 6th grade. Mariah Elder, daughter of Hannah &...
TRENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Livingston County, MO
Government
kttn.com

Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting postponed to October 11

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting to be held Monday, October 3rd, was postponed due to the lack of a quorum. The meeting has been rescheduled for October 11th at 5:30 pm. A public hearing will be held to consider a variance application by Cory and Leslie Minnis to build...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Public meeting scheduled for two state historic sites in northern Missouri

Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. Team members from both Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites will be present to answer questions and provide information at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
LACLEDE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hallow Read
kttn.com

Homecoming King and Queen crowned in Gallatin

Homecoming royalty was crowned Wednesday night in Gallatin. The Homecoming Queen is Elle Copple and the King is Ethan Adkison. Both are seniors and the couple will reign over additional Homecoming activities. The parade, which begins at the school, rolls through Gallatin on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:55. Senior night...
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police Department responds to assault call

The Chillicothe Police Department reports a suspect was detained in reference to an assault in the 600 block of Saint Louis Street Wednesday afternoon, October 5th. A resident at the location had allegedly assaulted a worker. Emergency services treated the worker for injuries at the scene. The suspect was taken...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on October 11th

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss substitute pay next week. The board will meet at the school district office on October 11th at 5:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include a budget amendment, GEC grant applications, the Special Education English to Speakers of Other Languages/English as a Second Language Report, the Assessment Program Evaluation, and the Summer School Report. The agenda for October 11th’s Trenton Board of Education meeting also includes a closed session for personnel matters.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Authorities report the arrest of a man from Galt

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man in Clay County on October 6th on failure to appear in court on felony non-support. Thirty-five-year-old Adam David Anthony Davidson was extradited to Grundy County on October 7th. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
kttn.com

Guilty verdict delivered by jury in Linn County child molestation case

Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013. Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th. The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police...
LINN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties

Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested for probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on October 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson was extradited from the Algoa Correctional Center on October 5th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
BROOKFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Democrats host candidates in Trenton

Grundy County Democrats gathered Tuesday evening to meet several candidates for office in the November Election. U. S. Congressional candidate, Henry Martin, a U. S. Army veteran, and public school teacher, told the gathering that “Healthcare is front and center.” He continued, saying that we need to make sure that American food is American-sourced, American-produced, and American-owned. It is a matter of national security.” He believes that everyday Missourians deserve a strong voice in Washington – someone who will stand up to corporate giants. He stressed the point that this election is about our democracy and that the peaceful transition of power is essential to retaining our democracy.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek

A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue. The tractor traveled east on Falk Road...
PURDIN, MO
kttn.com

Milan man taken to hospital after striking deer in roadway with motorcycle

A Milan man was injured when the motorcycle he drove hit a deer four miles west of Green City on Wednesday morning, October 5th. An ambulance took 40-year-old Jason Howard to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The motorcycle traveled east on Route N before striking the...
MILAN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy