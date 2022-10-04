ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Staffing shortages remain a problem in Alabama schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika City Schools, Selma City Schools and Montgomery Public Schools are all dealing with some shortages in their special education, math and science departments,. Cindy Poteet, a principal with Opelika City Schools, says being proactive is the key to keeping their schools afloat. “With any school,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Real News Network

Alabama paper mill workers want their lives back—and they’re giving up $30,000 to get it

On the morning of Oct. 1, after a 50-hour voting period, almost 500 union members from three United Steel Workers (USW) locals at WestRock’s Mahrt Mill paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama, voted to reject a second contract offer from the company. The refusal to ratify WestRock’s “last, best, and final” offer came as a result of the company insisting on removing contract language pertaining to what the workers there call “penalties” for long hours. Members resoundingly rejected this contract, even though it included an unheard-of $28,000 ratification bonus—increased from an already staggering offer of $20,000, which workers already rejected on Sept. 21.
COTTONTON, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership

Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Education
City
Grant, AL
Local
Alabama Education
WTVM

Increased security at Lee County fair after social media threat

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County fair officially opens its gates today with extra security following a ‘racially inflammatory’ post about the Lee County Fair just a few weeks ago. Fair officials tell me every single person who walks through the gate will be thoroughly searched...
WTVM

Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year. Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers

In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#University#Oid
WTVM

Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been arrested concerning the threatening social media post regarding the Lee County Fair. Opelika police have been investigating a “racially inflammatory” post on social media that threatened to shoot a specific demographic of attendees at the fair. Officials traced the social...
OPELIKA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn students talk favorite game day themes

With football season in it’s prime, students are more eager than ever to have the perfect look for every game-day theme. Over the years Auburn has stuck with tradition and had various themes for certain game-days. White out, orange out and navy out are the most popular. Themes are important aspects of game-days because it allows everyone to coordinate and flushes out the stadium with a sea of one color.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn man arrested for first degree rape

Auburn Police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, on a felony warrant for first degree rape on Thursday, Oct.6. The arrest stems from the police receiving a report that a sexual assault had occurred during the morning hours of Oct. 6. Police met with the complainant, who said they were assaulted by a male at a residence in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Auburn Plainsman

This season's ultimate game day guide

Auburn Football is one of the most prominent factors of Auburn University's culture, and there is a lot to know about Saturdays in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Game days tend to be an all-day affair, but the effect of game day shifts the campus atmosphere days before kickoff. “I didn’t realize how...
AUBURN, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Fantasia to perform in Wetumpka

Grammy award-winning artist Fantasia will take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel (WCW) Entertainment Center stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. North Carolina native Fantasia broke onto the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of American Idol. Later that year, she released her platinum-selling debut album Free Yourself and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at No. 1 with her first single, “I Believe.”
WETUMPKA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Opelika man arrested for murder

An Opelika man was arrested for murder after a body with a gunshot wound was found lying in a roadway over the weekend. At 3:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a call from Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where they found a 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem, AL, deceased at the scene.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy