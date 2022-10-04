With football season in it’s prime, students are more eager than ever to have the perfect look for every game-day theme. Over the years Auburn has stuck with tradition and had various themes for certain game-days. White out, orange out and navy out are the most popular. Themes are important aspects of game-days because it allows everyone to coordinate and flushes out the stadium with a sea of one color.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO