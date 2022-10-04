ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Sporting News

Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos

The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Wide-open K.J. Hamler rues Russell Wilson miss on Broncos' final play: 'I could have walked in'

The Broncos made the bold decision to go for the win on fourth-and-inches in overtime rather than kick the game-tying field goal. The decision nearly paid off. If Russell Wilson had looked to his right, he would have seen wide receiver K.J. Hamler wide open on a slant route into the end zone, and a good throw to the receiver would have ended the game and won it for the Broncos. Instead, Wilson tried to fit in a tight pass to Courtland Sutton and had the pass broken up to give the Colts the 12-9 win.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game

Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
LAWRENCE, KS
Sporting News

Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?

The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
NFL
Sporting News

Best NFL Bets Week 5: Cowboys stun Rams, Eagles continue to soar, Justin Herbert downs Browns, Dobbins & Mixon Show in Baltimore

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and soon we'll be past the quarter point of the regular season. The action has been intense, and the storylines have been plentiful. Most important, our best bets have been scorching hot! We're winning more money every week, carefully selecting our favorite wagers on the moneyline, against the spread, on the over/under totals, and in the props market.
NFL
Sporting News

Bengals' Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury, concussion protocol: Football 'is a dangerous game'

Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

What time is the NFL London game? TV schedule, channel for Giants vs. Packers in Week 5

The NFL is playing its second international game in as many weeks on Sunday, this time between two of the league's most storied franchises: the Giants and Packers. The battle between NFC teams will once again take place in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, pitting New York's Daniel Jones and resurgent running back Saquon Barkley against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay. Both teams enter the meeting at 3-1 on the season, the first time two teams with winning records have faced off in a London game.
NFL
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Bengals-Ravens Showdown tournaments

We have an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 5 between the Bengals and Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 48 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. This AFC North battle has playmakers on both teams who can set up your DraftKings Showdown lineup for success.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Packers vs. Giants odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5 London game

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (3-1) take on Saquon Barkley and the Giants (3-1) in London on Sunday morning, the first-ever clash between winning NFL teams across the pond. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which played host to the Vikings' 28-25 win over the Saints in Week 4. Green Bay would at least momentarily claim the top spot in the NFC North with a win this weekend, while New York would take sole possession of the second spot in the NFC East behind the Eagles. We have all the betting odds, storylines, trends, and predictions for this British kickoff.
GREEN BAY, WI

