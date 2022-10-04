Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
Sporting News
Where is Andrew Luck? Retired Colts QB back at Stanford three years after NFL departure
The Colts were set to be a potential AFC contender in the 2019 NFL season. The team had just finished a 10-6 campaign in 2018, and they had gotten strong enough around quarterback Andrew Luck that they looked ready to compete. Luck was coming off a season that saw him...
Sporting News
Richard Sherman has familiar reaction to epic collapse by Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Colts: 'Run the dang ball'
Russell Wilson and the Broncos capitulated in the most epic of ways Thursday night, somehow turning a three-point lead with a little over two minutes left in regulation into a 12-9 overtime defeat. Wilson's performance (or lack thereof) drew plenty of chagrin across the internet. But one onlooker was particularly...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Sporting News
Wide-open K.J. Hamler rues Russell Wilson miss on Broncos' final play: 'I could have walked in'
The Broncos made the bold decision to go for the win on fourth-and-inches in overtime rather than kick the game-tying field goal. The decision nearly paid off. If Russell Wilson had looked to his right, he would have seen wide receiver K.J. Hamler wide open on a slant route into the end zone, and a good throw to the receiver would have ended the game and won it for the Broncos. Instead, Wilson tried to fit in a tight pass to Courtland Sutton and had the pass broken up to give the Colts the 12-9 win.
Sporting News
Al Michaels, Broncos TV station apologetic to viewers over 'Thursday Night Football' trainwreck: 'It burns the retinas'
Viewers of Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts weren't treated to quality football, and the broadcasters weren't going to try and fluff it up and make it sound like it was anything but a bad game. When the dust settled in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver,...
Sporting News
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game
Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
Sporting News
Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?
The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
Sporting News
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
Sporting News
Where is AJ McCarron? Former Alabama star QB still working out with NFL teams
To say AJ McCarron had a successful collegiate career at Alabama would be an understatement. He had the most passing yards in program history with 9,019 and the second-most touchdowns with 77, and he won two national championships with the Crimson Tide. McCarron was remarkable by any metric from 2010-13,...
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 5: Cowboys stun Rams, Eagles continue to soar, Justin Herbert downs Browns, Dobbins & Mixon Show in Baltimore
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and soon we'll be past the quarter point of the regular season. The action has been intense, and the storylines have been plentiful. Most important, our best bets have been scorching hot! We're winning more money every week, carefully selecting our favorite wagers on the moneyline, against the spread, on the over/under totals, and in the props market.
Sporting News
Garett Bolles injury update: Broncos LT carted off field after suffering gruesome lower-leg injury
The Broncos' offensive line and running game got much weaker Thursday night. Deep in the fourth quarter of Denver's clash with Indianapolis, Bolles suffered what appeared to be a gruesome lower-leg injury. Bolles went down after Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming fell on the leg. He crumbled to the ground in...
Sporting News
Is Bryce Young playing vs. Texas A&M? Alabama reportedly will hold out injured QB as 'precautionary measure'
Alabama lost only one game during the 2021 regular season. If the Crimson Tide want to avenge that loss, they'll have to do so without their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Bryce Young will is likely going to miss Saturday's contest against Texas A&M as he rests following a Week 5 injury...
Sporting News
Bengals' Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury, concussion protocol: Football 'is a dangerous game'
Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."
Sporting News
Russell Wilson contract details: How much is Broncos quarterback making this season?
In a busy NFL offseason, the game of quarterback musical chairs ended with Russell Wilson in the Broncos seat. After 10 seasons, the Seahawks traded Wilson to Denver for a haul, which included Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, and picks. While Wilson has struggled at times early in the...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL London game? TV schedule, channel for Giants vs. Packers in Week 5
The NFL is playing its second international game in as many weeks on Sunday, this time between two of the league's most storied franchises: the Giants and Packers. The battle between NFC teams will once again take place in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, pitting New York's Daniel Jones and resurgent running back Saquon Barkley against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay. Both teams enter the meeting at 3-1 on the season, the first time two teams with winning records have faced off in a London game.
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Bengals-Ravens Showdown tournaments
We have an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 5 between the Bengals and Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites heading into this primetime contest, with the total set at O/U 48 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. This AFC North battle has playmakers on both teams who can set up your DraftKings Showdown lineup for success.
Sporting News
Matt Ryan trade details: What Colts gave up to acquire long-time Falcons QB during 2022 NFL offseason
The Falcons found themselves at an organizational crossroads during the 2022 NFL offseason. The team was coming off four consecutive losing seasons and hadn't made the playoffs since 2018. So, Atlanta had to ask itself a tough question: Is it time to fully commit to a rebuild?. After some deliberation,...
Sporting News
Frustrated Broncos fans flocked to exits before end of OT in 'Thursday Night Football' loss to Colts
Broncos Country... let's ride home early to beat the traffic. This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" was an absolute slog, as both the Broncos and Colts struggled to put points on the board. The AFC West vs. South battle had everything except touchdowns — four interceptions, six fumbles, seven field goals and 12 punts.
Sporting News
Packers vs. Giants odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5 London game
Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (3-1) take on Saquon Barkley and the Giants (3-1) in London on Sunday morning, the first-ever clash between winning NFL teams across the pond. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which played host to the Vikings' 28-25 win over the Saints in Week 4. Green Bay would at least momentarily claim the top spot in the NFC North with a win this weekend, while New York would take sole possession of the second spot in the NFC East behind the Eagles. We have all the betting odds, storylines, trends, and predictions for this British kickoff.
