Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Authorities report the arrest of a man from Galt
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man in Clay County on October 6th on failure to appear in court on felony non-support. Thirty-five-year-old Adam David Anthony Davidson was extradited to Grundy County on October 7th. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he...
kttn.com
Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
kttn.com
Defendent in Livingston County murder case granted a change of venue
A motion for change of venue was sustained in Livingston County Circuit Court on October 6th for a woman charged with first-degree murder. Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall’s case was transferred to Clinton County and continued to December 6th for a plea or trial setting. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox...
kttn.com
Authorities report the arrest of a Spickard man and woman from Humphreys
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on a felony charge and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation on October 4th. Thirty-two-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only with supervision by North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 11th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on October 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson was extradited from the Algoa Correctional Center on October 5th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department responds to assault call
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a suspect was detained in reference to an assault in the 600 block of Saint Louis Street Wednesday afternoon, October 5th. A resident at the location had allegedly assaulted a worker. Emergency services treated the worker for injuries at the scene. The suspect was taken...
kttn.com
Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek
A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue. The tractor traveled east on Falk Road...
kttn.com
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Audio: Discover a local treasure, the Grundy County Museum, during the Missouri Day Festival
The Grundy County Museum will have a display in the fine arts area near the Rock Barn in Trenton during the Missouri Day Festival on October 14th and 15th. Spokesperson Barb Spencer says the display will be similar to the one at the festival last year. The museum plans to have yearbooks, genealogical records, and other items of interest. She notes someone can look up a family name, or seniors might want to relive a year by looking at a yearbook. There will also be a “Touch of the Past.”
kttn.com
Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting postponed to October 11
The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting to be held Monday, October 3rd, was postponed due to the lack of a quorum. The meeting has been rescheduled for October 11th at 5:30 pm. A public hearing will be held to consider a variance application by Cory and Leslie Minnis to build...
kttn.com
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”
The following students have been selected as October 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Respect”:. Anne Lasley (las-lee), daughter of Peter & Emily Lasley. Hudson Swank, son of Amy Gibson and Danny Swank. 6th grade. Mariah Elder, daughter of Hannah &...
kttn.com
Bright Future Trenton to collect hoodies and socks during Missouri Day Parade
Bright Futures Trenton will collect new hoodies and socks during the Missouri Day Parade on October 15th. The items will be distributed to children and teens in need throughout the school year. Hoodies and socks of all sizes for children and adults will be accepted. Individuals can bring items to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Executive Director announces upcoming retirement from Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri
Following a thirty-seven-year career- thirty-three of which in leadership roles, and the last four years as CAPNCM Executive Director, Christopher Small has announced his upcoming retirement in March 2023. “It has been a true honor to be a part of the CAPNCM family and lead such a vital organization here...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
kttn.com
Grundy County Democrats host candidates in Trenton
Grundy County Democrats gathered Tuesday evening to meet several candidates for office in the November Election. U. S. Congressional candidate, Henry Martin, a U. S. Army veteran, and public school teacher, told the gathering that “Healthcare is front and center.” He continued, saying that we need to make sure that American food is American-sourced, American-produced, and American-owned. It is a matter of national security.” He believes that everyday Missourians deserve a strong voice in Washington – someone who will stand up to corporate giants. He stressed the point that this election is about our democracy and that the peaceful transition of power is essential to retaining our democracy.
kttn.com
Homecoming King and Queen crowned in Gallatin
Homecoming royalty was crowned Wednesday night in Gallatin. The Homecoming Queen is Elle Copple and the King is Ethan Adkison. Both are seniors and the couple will reign over additional Homecoming activities. The parade, which begins at the school, rolls through Gallatin on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:55. Senior night...
Comments / 0