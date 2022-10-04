ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Tampa woman is 'person of interest' in investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrants flights

By Michael Karlis
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwXhH_0iLkoJuR00
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation into the Martha's Vineyard migrant flights on Sept.19.
A San Antonio-born Army veteran is now a "person of interest" in Bexar County's criminal investigation into flights charted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that stranded migrants in Martha's Vineyard, according to the Express-News .

Citing law enforcement sources, the paper reports that the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking into whether Perla H. Huerta , 43, a former Army combat medic who also worked in counterintelligence, is the woman who lured asylum seekers in San Antonio onto the planes.

Migrants told news organizations that a woman named "Perla" recruited border crossers who ended up in San Antonio, even saying she paid one migrant to help her find people to take the journey.

Stories about the mystery woman led the League of United Latin American Citizens to offer a $5,000 cash reward to anyone with information leading to her identity.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that a Venezuelan migrant who worked with the mystery woman identified her as Perla Huerta.

Huerta was born and raised on San Antonio's South Side before joining the military as a medic and relocating to Fayetteville, North Carolina, the
Express-News reports. The former solider also served two tours in Iraq and four in Afghanistan between 2003 and 2019, according to the paper.

In 2018, Huerta moved into a condo in Tampa, Florida, near MacDill Air Force Base, home of U.S. Central Command. Huerta's condo was recently relisted for sale at a reduced price after a cash offer fell through the same week as the Martha's Vineyard migrant flights, the Express-News reports.

Huerta left the military in August, the paper also reported.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation into the flights on Sept. 19, saying the migrants were likely lured onto the plane under "false pretenses."


DeSantis responded to Salazar's announcement during a Fox News interview , saying that the migrants signed consent forms in both English and Spanish and willingly boarded the flights. However, lawyers in Massachusetts representing those on the planes pushed back at that claim, arguing that the brochure and paperwork given to migrants were deceptive .

This story was first published at our sister publication San Antonio Current.

Comments / 35

Michael Howard
3d ago

Sounds like another nonstory by the left. And what’s wrong with placing the illegal aliens that are welcomed by the liberals but in a liberal paradise. And I love that all of you leftest hide your names.

Reply(4)
19
John Wallace
2d ago

Check out this clown of a Sheriff who wants to bust DeSantis's chops. Another far left,woke, progressive puppet and a democratic string. That's all.

Reply
3
AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
3d ago

With a name like Perla the odds are she has to be one and the same. Wonder where she’s hiding at? Tallahassee?

Reply(1)
5
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bexar County, TX
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Fayetteville, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
San Antonio, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Salazar
Person
Ron Desantis
iheart.com

Biden makes a bad joke in Puerto Rico

We'll talk about the tragic death of young Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Lane, accidentally shot and killed by a fellow deputy while they and two other deputies were serving a warrant on a woman with a long criminal history who was wanted on a felony drug charge. According to Sheriff Grady Judd, the woman threatened the deputies with a pistol, later found to be a BB gun that looked like a deadly weapon. The deputies shot and wounded the woman, and one of their stray bullets killed officer Lane. The Sheriff says she's going to be charged with second degree murder even though she didn't actually kill anyone. We'll discuss whether or not she'll be convicted of murder, and what will become of the deputy who accidentally killed his partner.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Criminal Investigation#Bexar County Sheriff#The Express News#The New York Times#Venezuelan
CBS Miami

Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.  
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts

October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’

Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
424
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy