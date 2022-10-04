Read full article on original website
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant
DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
Michigan man stole 7,000 identities, used them to get free Medicaid cell phones, prosecutor says
DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of purchasing thousands of stolen identities off the dark web and using them to get free government cell phones that he then sold for profit, authorities said. The fraud cost the state of Michigan about $11 million in payments, which was later...
Police release name of slain Saginaw County man allegedly shot by girlfriend
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police have revealed the name of a Saginaw County man fatally shot in his house. About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the residence of 35-year-old Nolan S. Haymon in the 6000 block of Rathburn Road in Taymouth Township, near Birch Run.
Michigan officials seize 56 machines, $12,700 in illegal gambling profits from gas stations, storefront
DETROIT -- State investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during recent raids in Southeast Michigan. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids took place at Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
Michigan town councilman accused of solicitation of murder
IOSCO COUNTY, MI -- A city councilman in a Northern Michigan town has been charged with solicitation of murder, police said. State police said Michael Mooney, 65, was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 on two counts of solicitation of murder.
FedEx employee facing embezzlement charges for stealing $100k in equipment from Eastpointe Foot Locker
A FedEx worker accused of keeping tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods that were supposed to be delivered to Foot Locker in Eastpointe is expected to be charged on Wednesday.
Police responding to ‘active and dangerous’ shooting scene at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): Dearborn police say the suspect is “contained” but the public should still avoid the area. DEARBORN, MI – Police from multiple departments are responding to an “active and dangerous” shooting situation in Dearborn. The Michigan State Police and Dearborn Police Department say...
One shot at Dearborn hotel, police negotiating with barricaded gunman
DEARBORN, MI -- Police are negotiating with a barricaded gunman at a Dearborn hotel after one person was shot Thursday, Oct. 6. The shooting happened at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Avenue. Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin told media during a 4:15 p.m. briefing that a person with a long...
FedEx driver steals $96,000 worth of Foot Locker gear shipped to Eastpointe store, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A FedEx driver stole $96,000 worth of Food Locker merchandise that he was supposed to deliver to a store in Eastpointe, officials said. Police spoke to a Foot Locker loss prevention agent and a FedEx security specialist around 4:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) about a possible embezzlement case.
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
3 juveniles arrested, firearms seized after reported threat at Mid-Michigan high school
Three students were taken into custody and one man is facing charges after police launched an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School last week, officials announced.
Police search for car break-in suspects
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars. He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last...
Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense. President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who...
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
