Mundy Township, MI

The Flint Journal

Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant

DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
FLAT ROCK, MI
County
Genesee County, MI
City
Mundy Township, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
FENTON, MI
#Gaming Machines#Casino#Crime#Mi#The Michigan State Police
abc12.com

No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
BIRCH RUN, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Police search for car break-in suspects

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars. He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last...
FENTON, MI
WNEM

Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense. President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who...
FLINT, MI
