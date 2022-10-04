Read full article on original website
Nobel goes to scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that...
Nobel Prize in medicine goes to Swedish scientist for discovering genome of extinct human ancestors
Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries helping crack the genome of extinct human ancestors.The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet said on Monday that Dr Pääbo’s pioneering research achieved the “seemingly impossible”, helping crack the genomes of extinct hominins, including Neanderthals, and thereby shedding light on human evolution.Dr Pääbo’s body of work spanning decades has given rise to an entirely new scientific discipline called paleogenomics.This field of research has unraveled the genetic differences distinguishing modern-day humans from extinct hominins, shedding more light on what makes us uniquely human.The...
Phys.org
Scientist resolves one of the holy grails of physical chemistry after 17 years of research
Prof. Ehud Pines is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem which he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as Angewandte Chemie published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being X-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
Phys.org
Nobel prize: physicists share prize for insights into the spooky world of quantum mechanics
The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
Phys.org
Scientists collaborate with astronomers around the world to understand distant galaxy
A team of 86 scientists from 13 countries recently carried out extensive high-time resolution optical monitoring of a distant active galaxy, BL Lacertae (BL Lac). Mike Joner, BYU research professor of physics and astronomy, was one of the astronomers contributing to the project. Dr. Joner and BYU undergraduate student Gilvan...
Phys.org
Citizen scientists enhance new Europa images from NASA's Juno
Citizen scientists have provided unique perspectives of the recent close flyby of Jupiter's icy moon Europa by NASA's Juno spacecraft. By processing raw images from JunoCam, the spacecraft's public-engagement camera, members of the general public have created deep-space portraits of the Jovian moon that are not only awe-inspiring, but also worthy of further scientific scrutiny.
peerj.com
WATOC Award Winners: Sandra Gómez and Sergio Pérez Tabero
In our final set of interviews from the 12th Triennial Congress of the World Association of Theoretical and Computational Chemists (WATOC 2020), PeerJ Physical Chemistry recently spoke to PeerJ Award winners Sandra Gómez and Sergio Pérez Tabero about their research. You can read the other WATOC 2020 PeerJ...
Phys.org
Five steps every researcher should take to ensure participants are not harmed and are fully heard
Academic research is not always abstract or theoretical. Nor does it take place in a vacuum. Research in many different disciplines is often grounded in the real world; it aims to understand and address problems that affect people and the environment, such as climate change, poverty, migration or natural hazards.
Phys.org
433 people win a lottery jackpot. Impossible? Probability and psychology suggest it's more likely than you'd think
More than a few eyebrows were raised at the weekend when it was reported a staggering 433 people won the jackpot of a government-backed lottery in the Philippines—sharing in 236 million pesos (about A$6.2 million). Perhaps unsurprisingly, this has led to calls for an enquiry into how this seemingly...
Scientists are perfecting remote-controlled 'cyborg' roaches that might just save your life
Remote controlled cockroaches are real, and researchers in Japan hope they can help find survivors after catastrophic earthquakes.
Nature.com
Search and processing of Holliday junctions within long DNA by junction-resolving enzymes
Resolution of Holliday junctions is a critical intermediate step of homologous recombination in which junctions are processed by junction-resolving endonucleases. Although binding and cleavage are well understood, the question remains how the enzymes locate their substrate within long duplex DNA. Here we track fluorescent dimers of endonuclease I on DNA, presenting the complete single-molecule reaction trajectory for a junction-resolving enzyme finding and cleaving a Holliday junction. We show that the enzyme binds remotely to dsDNA and then undergoes 1D diffusion. Upon encountering a four-way junction, a catalytically-impaired mutant remains bound at that point. An active enzyme, however, cleaves the junction after a few seconds. Quantitative analysis provides a comprehensive description of the facilitated diffusion mechanism. We show that the eukaryotic junction-resolving enzyme GEN1 also undergoes facilitated diffusion on dsDNA until it becomes located at a junction, so that the general resolution trajectory is probably applicable to many junction resolving enzymes.
Phys.org
Click chemistry, Nobel-winning science that may 'change the world'
The Nobel Chemistry Prize was awarded to three scientists on Wednesday for their work on click chemistry, a way to snap molecules together like Lego that experts say will soon "change the world". But how exactly does it work?. Imagine two people walking through a mostly empty room towards each...
