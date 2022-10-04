ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

NBC News

Nobel goes to scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nobel Prize in medicine goes to Swedish scientist for discovering genome of extinct human ancestors

Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries helping crack the genome of extinct human ancestors.The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet said on Monday that Dr Pääbo’s pioneering research achieved the “seemingly impossible”, helping crack the genomes of extinct hominins, including Neanderthals, and thereby shedding light on human evolution.Dr Pääbo’s body of work spanning decades has given rise to an entirely new scientific discipline called paleogenomics.This field of research has unraveled the genetic differences distinguishing modern-day humans from extinct hominins, shedding more light on what makes us uniquely human.The...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientist resolves one of the holy grails of physical chemistry after 17 years of research

Prof. Ehud Pines is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem which he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as Angewandte Chemie published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being X-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Citizen scientists enhance new Europa images from NASA's Juno

Citizen scientists have provided unique perspectives of the recent close flyby of Jupiter's icy moon Europa by NASA's Juno spacecraft. By processing raw images from JunoCam, the spacecraft's public-engagement camera, members of the general public have created deep-space portraits of the Jovian moon that are not only awe-inspiring, but also worthy of further scientific scrutiny.
ASTRONOMY
peerj.com

WATOC Award Winners: Sandra Gómez and Sergio Pérez Tabero

In our final set of interviews from the 12th Triennial Congress of the World Association of Theoretical and Computational Chemists (WATOC 2020), PeerJ Physical Chemistry recently spoke to PeerJ Award winners Sandra Gómez and Sergio Pérez Tabero about their research. You can read the other WATOC 2020 PeerJ...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Search and processing of Holliday junctions within long DNA by junction-resolving enzymes

Resolution of Holliday junctions is a critical intermediate step of homologous recombination in which junctions are processed by junction-resolving endonucleases. Although binding and cleavage are well understood, the question remains how the enzymes locate their substrate within long duplex DNA. Here we track fluorescent dimers of endonuclease I on DNA, presenting the complete single-molecule reaction trajectory for a junction-resolving enzyme finding and cleaving a Holliday junction. We show that the enzyme binds remotely to dsDNA and then undergoes 1D diffusion. Upon encountering a four-way junction, a catalytically-impaired mutant remains bound at that point. An active enzyme, however, cleaves the junction after a few seconds. Quantitative analysis provides a comprehensive description of the facilitated diffusion mechanism. We show that the eukaryotic junction-resolving enzyme GEN1 also undergoes facilitated diffusion on dsDNA until it becomes located at a junction, so that the general resolution trajectory is probably applicable to many junction resolving enzymes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Click chemistry, Nobel-winning science that may 'change the world'

The Nobel Chemistry Prize was awarded to three scientists on Wednesday for their work on click chemistry, a way to snap molecules together like Lego that experts say will soon "change the world". But how exactly does it work?. Imagine two people walking through a mostly empty room towards each...
CHEMISTRY

