ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Falls to No. 9 Pitt

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (10-7, 1-4 ACC) dropped a three-set match to No. 9 Pittsburgh (15-2, 5-0 ACC) on Friday evening in Jervey Gym. The Tigers came out in the first set swinging with senior Ani Clark picking up early kills for Clemson. The Tigers were able to string together some good scoring runs, led by Clark and junior Colleen Finney, that put the Tigers ahead 12-11 to force Pitt to take the first timeout. The Panthers pushed the envelope to take the lead, but the combo of Clark, Finney and freshman Mia McGrath kept Clemson in the battle before dropping the set, 25-21.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers and Panthers Battle to 1-1 Draw

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The No. 23 Clemson men’s soccer team secured a hard-earned point on Friday night against No. 25 Pitt, playing the Panthers to a 1-1 draw in a hostile road environment. The Tigers earned four points total in their back-to-back road ACC matchups. “I was very...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Butler, 4-star post player, announces SEC commitment

Jordan Butler, a 7-footer and 4-star post player out of Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal School), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Butler committed to Missouri over Auburn and South Carolina, and he’s ranked the No. 15 center in the class of 2023, and No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GREENVILLE, SC
clemsontigers.com

Aaron Stevens

Aaron Stevens enters his first season as video coordinator for men’s basketball in 2022-23. Stevens, a 2019 Clemson graduate served two seasons on Head Coach Brad Brownell’s staff as a graduate assistant following four years as an undergraduate manager. Stevens worked under former video coordinator Amit Tailor as...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Madison, SC
City
Clemson, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Defeat Louisville in Thursday Night Showdown

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – The Clemson women’s soccer team (6-4-2) defeated Louisville (4-5-3) 2-1 on Thursday night at Lynn Family Stadium. “It was a good win tonight,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “Although we conceded a goal early, I thought we played really well in the first half. It was great of the girls to come back from behind. The second half was gritty with a lot of defending, so playing on the road in the ACC, it was a good night to get three points.”
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Recruiting#Clemson Gymnastics
clemsontigers.com

Heading in the Wright Direction

Clemson Baseball is entering a new era with Head Coach Erik Bakich taking over the reins. Once a volunteer assistant for Clemson in 2002, the well-respected head coach makes his return to Clemson 20 years later as the lead man. Bakich is coming off an impressive tenure at Michigan, where...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach resigns days before team’s Saturday game

Well they say timing is everything and for Wofford football coach Josh Conklin the time to leave was right now. Conklin, 43, resigned from the program effective immediately according to the school’s athletic website. He took over the Wofford program in 2018. Conklin’s teams won the Southern Conference in 2018 and 2019 with the Terriers making the FCS playoffs in both seasons.
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Modeling mentorship program in Anderson

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman wins $1 million jackpot in Anderson on way to birthday party

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to a birthday party turned into a million-dollar surprise for a woman driving through the Upstate this week. The woman, whose name was not released, bought a ticket from B K World, at 3027 N. Main St. in Anderson, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Suspects arrested in Anderson Co. for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy