This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Falls to No. 9 Pitt
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (10-7, 1-4 ACC) dropped a three-set match to No. 9 Pittsburgh (15-2, 5-0 ACC) on Friday evening in Jervey Gym. The Tigers came out in the first set swinging with senior Ani Clark picking up early kills for Clemson. The Tigers were able to string together some good scoring runs, led by Clark and junior Colleen Finney, that put the Tigers ahead 12-11 to force Pitt to take the first timeout. The Panthers pushed the envelope to take the lead, but the combo of Clark, Finney and freshman Mia McGrath kept Clemson in the battle before dropping the set, 25-21.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers and Panthers Battle to 1-1 Draw
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The No. 23 Clemson men’s soccer team secured a hard-earned point on Friday night against No. 25 Pitt, playing the Panthers to a 1-1 draw in a hostile road environment. The Tigers earned four points total in their back-to-back road ACC matchups. “I was very...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordan Butler, 4-star post player, announces SEC commitment
Jordan Butler, a 7-footer and 4-star post player out of Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal School), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Butler committed to Missouri over Auburn and South Carolina, and he’s ranked the No. 15 center in the class of 2023, and No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.
clemsontigers.com
Aaron Stevens
Aaron Stevens enters his first season as video coordinator for men’s basketball in 2022-23. Stevens, a 2019 Clemson graduate served two seasons on Head Coach Brad Brownell’s staff as a graduate assistant following four years as an undergraduate manager. Stevens worked under former video coordinator Amit Tailor as...
Clemson vs. Boston College schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Clemson vs. Boston College schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Defeat Louisville in Thursday Night Showdown
LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – The Clemson women’s soccer team (6-4-2) defeated Louisville (4-5-3) 2-1 on Thursday night at Lynn Family Stadium. “It was a good win tonight,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “Although we conceded a goal early, I thought we played really well in the first half. It was great of the girls to come back from behind. The second half was gritty with a lot of defending, so playing on the road in the ACC, it was a good night to get three points.”
Clemson vs. Boston College Prediction: Undefeated Tigers Back in the Prime-Time Spotlight
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles (BC) ACC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Swinney’s Fondest Memory as Clemson’s Coach Came at BC
A coach will always cherish their first victory as a head coach.
Standout NC guard talks Clemson visit, dishes on 'huge' offer
Concord (N.C.) Cannon School 2024 three-star combo guard Austin Swartz was on campus and in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State at Memorial Stadium this past Saturday. Catching up with The (...)
clemsontigers.com
Heading in the Wright Direction
Clemson Baseball is entering a new era with Head Coach Erik Bakich taking over the reins. Once a volunteer assistant for Clemson in 2002, the well-respected head coach makes his return to Clemson 20 years later as the lead man. Bakich is coming off an impressive tenure at Michigan, where...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach resigns days before team’s Saturday game
Well they say timing is everything and for Wofford football coach Josh Conklin the time to leave was right now. Conklin, 43, resigned from the program effective immediately according to the school’s athletic website. He took over the Wofford program in 2018. Conklin’s teams won the Southern Conference in 2018 and 2019 with the Terriers making the FCS playoffs in both seasons.
Should Fred Davis have been kicked off Clemson's Football team?
A civil lawsuit was filed on Clemson DB’s Fred Davis II and Malcolm Greene on Wednesday. The suit stems from a crash last year in which the two were allegedly road racing, when Davis hit a U.S. Postal vehicle.
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
FOX Carolina
Modeling mentorship program in Anderson
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
WYFF4.com
Woman wins $1 million jackpot in Anderson on way to birthday party
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to a birthday party turned into a million-dollar surprise for a woman driving through the Upstate this week. The woman, whose name was not released, bought a ticket from B K World, at 3027 N. Main St. in Anderson, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
Suspended Furman Professor responds to allegations of white supremacy ties
The professor at an Upstate to University accused of having ties to white supremacist groups has admitted he was the infamous 2017 rally in Virginia.
Suspects arrested in Anderson Co. for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
Let’s Eat at Rails 133 in Central, S.C.
If you're looking for elevated American cuisine in a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere, Rails 133 Cafe and Grill in Central, South Carolina could be just what you're looking for.
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
