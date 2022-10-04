CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson volleyball team (10-7, 1-4 ACC) dropped a three-set match to No. 9 Pittsburgh (15-2, 5-0 ACC) on Friday evening in Jervey Gym. The Tigers came out in the first set swinging with senior Ani Clark picking up early kills for Clemson. The Tigers were able to string together some good scoring runs, led by Clark and junior Colleen Finney, that put the Tigers ahead 12-11 to force Pitt to take the first timeout. The Panthers pushed the envelope to take the lead, but the combo of Clark, Finney and freshman Mia McGrath kept Clemson in the battle before dropping the set, 25-21.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO