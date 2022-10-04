ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
NBC Sports

Myers reveals message to Draymond after Poole altercation

After Draymond Green struck Jordan Poole during an altercation Wednesday at practice, Warriors general manager Bob Myers had a message for his team’s veteran forward. “Draymond is one of my favorite players,” Myers said Thursday. “I told him that, but I just said, ‘You’re better than this. Don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself and put yourself in this position.’
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Warriors practice

Draymond Green reportedly could face internal discipline after an altercation with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater cited sources with knowledge of the incident in reporting that there was a "heated interaction" in which Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to be quickly separated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors

Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph doesn't want Dray to lose 'superpowers' after JP incident

Steph Curry knows the impact Draymond Green has on and off the court. Speaking with reporters following practice Thursday, Curry shared his thoughts on whether a generational gap between Green and Jordan Poole could have caused their Wednesday altercation. "Everything is important, how we handle this situation is important," Curry...
NBA
NBC Sports

Why Draymond's conduct can make or break Warriors season

It was not the shouting that alerted Warriors players and staff because occasional raising of voices is relatively normal during practices and scrimmages, particularly when Draymond Green is feeling fiery. What alarmed everybody on Wednesday was the blow upside the head of Jordan Poole. A decorated teammate in a position...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Moody provides thoughtful answer on whether Steph is 'too old'

The surprises keep coming from Steph Curry -- just ask his Warriors teammate Moses Moody. Speaking with reporters after practice Wednesday, Moody had an insightful answer when asked if the 34-year-old Curry was getting "too old." "That's one thing about Steph -- coming here, as a young guy, you got...
NBA
NBC Sports

Ex-Bucks player thought he was joining Celtics at 2022 trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline can be life-altering for a lot of players. Just ask Donte DiVincenzo, who apparently was ready to move to Boston before finding out he was headed to the opposite coast. The 25-year-old guard was part of a four-team trade at the 2022 deadline that sent him...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

3 observations after more big-time Maxey scoring in Sixers' preseason win

More preseason basketball, more prolific Tyrese Maxey scoring in limited minutes. Maxey managed 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting Wednesday in just 15 minutes and the Sixers improved to 2-0 this preseason, earning a 113-112 win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Montrezl Harrell (13 points) scored a go-ahead layup...
NBA
NBC Sports

Kings' Brown: Dray-JP incident Warriors' 'problem' to sort out

Kings coach Mike Brown is the latest member of the NBA to share his thoughts on Draymond Green's situation. Talking with reporters after Kings practice Friday, Brown spoke on what was transpiring with his former team. "It is what it is," Brown said. "I'm not there and that's their problem...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph, Iguodala's leadership crucial now after Dray incident

SAN FRANCISCO – The velvety, measured leadership of Steph Curry confronted its first quandary of the season Wednesday, three days after the Warriors returned from a team-bonding trip and 13 days before the opening night. And this can be a particularly delicate undertaking for Curry because it involves Draymond...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jay Williams: Dray might be heading into final Dubs season

Draymond Green reportedly “forcefully struck” teammate Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday, a story that took a life of its own on NBA Twitter. ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes the tension could stem from both players' eligibility for contract extensions, a situation in which the Warriors might have to choose which player sticks around for the long term.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets

It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Leaked Dray-JP video shows what happened in practice altercation

After plenty of speculation as to what happened on the Warriors' practice court between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, there is now video of the incident. Footage obtained by TMZ Sports and shared by the outlet Friday morning shows the Wednesday altercation in its entirety. In the video, Green and...
NBA
NBC Sports

This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality

Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Leaked Draymond video altered Warriors' view of situation

The violent altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice on Wednesday certainly sounded bad at first, but a video of the altercation leaked to TMZ on Friday morning revealed just how serious the situation was. In speaking to reporters on Thursday, Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

