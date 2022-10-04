Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBC Sports
Myers reveals message to Draymond after Poole altercation
After Draymond Green struck Jordan Poole during an altercation Wednesday at practice, Warriors general manager Bob Myers had a message for his team’s veteran forward. “Draymond is one of my favorite players,” Myers said Thursday. “I told him that, but I just said, ‘You’re better than this. Don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself and put yourself in this position.’
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Warriors practice
Draymond Green reportedly could face internal discipline after an altercation with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater cited sources with knowledge of the incident in reporting that there was a "heated interaction" in which Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to be quickly separated.
Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet after Nets’ back-to-back preseason losses
Kyrie Irving sat out Thursday’s preseason game, and the Brooklyn Nets were demolished for the second straight time. Irving missed the game for a good reason — his fiancée Marlene Wilkerson gave birth to their son Wednesday — as he joined Joe Harris (sore foot) and the still-recovering Seth Curry (left ankle) and TJ Warren (left foot) on the sidelines.
NBC Sports
Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Nets head coach Steve Nash announces Kyrie Irving welcomed a newborn
This week has been a big week for the Brooklyn Nets. Earlier this week the preseason began ahead of a highly anticipated campaign, and news has broken that star guard Kyrie Irving has welcomed a newborn child. According to basketball insider, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, head coach Steve Nash...
NBC Sports
Steph doesn't want Dray to lose 'superpowers' after JP incident
Steph Curry knows the impact Draymond Green has on and off the court. Speaking with reporters following practice Thursday, Curry shared his thoughts on whether a generational gap between Green and Jordan Poole could have caused their Wednesday altercation. "Everything is important, how we handle this situation is important," Curry...
NBC Sports
Why Draymond's conduct can make or break Warriors season
It was not the shouting that alerted Warriors players and staff because occasional raising of voices is relatively normal during practices and scrimmages, particularly when Draymond Green is feeling fiery. What alarmed everybody on Wednesday was the blow upside the head of Jordan Poole. A decorated teammate in a position...
NBC Sports
Moody provides thoughtful answer on whether Steph is 'too old'
The surprises keep coming from Steph Curry -- just ask his Warriors teammate Moses Moody. Speaking with reporters after practice Wednesday, Moody had an insightful answer when asked if the 34-year-old Curry was getting "too old." "That's one thing about Steph -- coming here, as a young guy, you got...
NBC Sports
Ex-Bucks player thought he was joining Celtics at 2022 trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline can be life-altering for a lot of players. Just ask Donte DiVincenzo, who apparently was ready to move to Boston before finding out he was headed to the opposite coast. The 25-year-old guard was part of a four-team trade at the 2022 deadline that sent him...
NBC Sports
3 observations after more big-time Maxey scoring in Sixers' preseason win
More preseason basketball, more prolific Tyrese Maxey scoring in limited minutes. Maxey managed 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting Wednesday in just 15 minutes and the Sixers improved to 2-0 this preseason, earning a 113-112 win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Montrezl Harrell (13 points) scored a go-ahead layup...
NBC Sports
Kings' Brown: Dray-JP incident Warriors' 'problem' to sort out
Kings coach Mike Brown is the latest member of the NBA to share his thoughts on Draymond Green's situation. Talking with reporters after Kings practice Friday, Brown spoke on what was transpiring with his former team. "It is what it is," Brown said. "I'm not there and that's their problem...
NBC Sports
Steph, Iguodala's leadership crucial now after Dray incident
SAN FRANCISCO – The velvety, measured leadership of Steph Curry confronted its first quandary of the season Wednesday, three days after the Warriors returned from a team-bonding trip and 13 days before the opening night. And this can be a particularly delicate undertaking for Curry because it involves Draymond...
NBC Sports
Jay Williams: Dray might be heading into final Dubs season
Draymond Green reportedly “forcefully struck” teammate Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday, a story that took a life of its own on NBA Twitter. ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes the tension could stem from both players' eligibility for contract extensions, a situation in which the Warriors might have to choose which player sticks around for the long term.
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond Green facing potential discipline after fight with Jordan Poole
Warriors practice got heated on Wednesday and Draymond Green reportedly escalated some chest bumping with Jordan Poole and punches were thrown. The team is now considering internal disciple, according to The Athletic. When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated...
NBC Sports
Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets
It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
NBC Sports
Leaked Dray-JP video shows what happened in practice altercation
After plenty of speculation as to what happened on the Warriors' practice court between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, there is now video of the incident. Footage obtained by TMZ Sports and shared by the outlet Friday morning shows the Wednesday altercation in its entirety. In the video, Green and...
NBC Sports
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Report: Leaked Draymond video altered Warriors' view of situation
The violent altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice on Wednesday certainly sounded bad at first, but a video of the altercation leaked to TMZ on Friday morning revealed just how serious the situation was. In speaking to reporters on Thursday, Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the...
