Orlando, FL

Orlando ends city-wide water use advisory

By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCmDa_0iLknwvd00

The city of Orlando has ended its water advisory, saying that wastewater repairs have progressed to the point that residents can stop limiting their water usage.

The advisory was caused by a water main break at a wastewater plant. To limit the stress on the system, officials asked residents to avoid washing dishes, doing laundry, taking showers, irrigating lawns and other water-intensive activities.

The city is still asking residents to be mindful of their water usage as repairs continue in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

"Progress on emergency repairs to the sanitary system continues to be made by our Public Works staff. Although we are no longer asking the community to limit water use, please be mindful of your water consumption to prevent treatment plants from being overwhelmed," the city shared on Twitter.


IN THIS ARTICLE
