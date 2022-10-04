Reno-Tahoe shows: Alton Brown, Kid Rock, Sam Hunt, Jo Koy, John Mulaney and 71 more

Fall is here, and so is a wide variety of music and comedy at Reno-Tahoe clubs and theaters. From the hardest rock to the softest pop, there’s plenty to listen to and attend.

Bigger names on bills in the next few months include Cody Johnson, Daryl Hall and John Oates, Dropkick Murphys (promoting their new acoustic album) and Tom Segura.

And, it will probably still be a game of “will he or won’t he,” but actor/musician Johnny Depp is being announced as part of the band joining legendary guitarist Jeff Beck on tour. The last stop of the tour is Nov. 12 at the Grand Sierra Resort.

See below for selected shows taking place now through Dec. 17.

In This Moment

Led by charismatic vocalist Maria Brink, this theatrical band always puts on a great show. The group merges metal and hard rock with some more extreme music influences also in there. With a full bill of three openers for this show (including the excellent Nothing More), the show starts a bit early at 6 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Oct. 5. Tickets are $40-$45. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

Gary Clark Jr.

Known as much for his ace guitar playing as is singing and songwriting, this Texas musician combines a wealth of styles: rock, soul, funk and modern blues. His best-known songs include “This Land,” “The Healing” and “Bright Lights.” He plays at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Oct. 6. Tickets are $40-$90. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

In Flames and Torche

In Flames are from Sweden and merge melodies with death/thrash metal influences. Torche are from Florida and also use a lot of melody, but they dress it up in layers of guitars and experimental touches. Excellent local metal band Weight of the Tide start it off. The show takes place at 8 p.m. at Virginia St. Brewhouse, 211 N. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 6. Tickets are $30. For details, call 775-433-1090 or visit renobrewhouse.com.

Off Beat Music Festival

The latest edition of this annual indie-focused music fest features three of its biggest headliners to date: Built To Spill, Sonny and the Sunsets, and Death Valley Girls. There are plenty more to see during its three-day run in town at various Midtown venues. Other bands with a national buzz at the fest include Spaceface, Seratones, Mystic Braves, Reyna Tropical, Worn-Tin and Film School. See their website for full schedule, start times and venues.

The festival is Oct. 6 to 8. Passes range from $90 to $190. Details at offbeatreno.com.

Gloria Trevi

This singer/songwriter and actress from Mexico has been popular for decades. Earlier this year, she released a new album, “Isla Divina.” Trevi returns to Reno for this show at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Oct. 7. Tickets are $50-$185. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

Kid Rock

One of the more polarizing music stars these days, this singer started as a rapper and since moved through hard rock, pop and country styles. His biggest hits include “All Summer Long,” “Picture,” “Bawitdaba” and “So Hott.” He performs at 7 p.m. at the Nugget Event Center, Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks.

The show is Oct. 7. Tickets are $475-$175. For details, call 775-356-3300 or visit nuggetcasinoresort.com.

Sir Mix-a-Lot

This Seattle rapper is best-known for “Baby Got Back,” which was a giant pop hit in the 1990s. He’s more than just that ode to booty, though, as he has over time released some of the most interesting hip-hop, and mostly with indie labels. He performs at 8 p.m. at Virginia St. Brewhouse, 211 N. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 7. Tickets are $35. For details, call 775-433-1090 or visit renobrewhouse.com.

Marianarchy 2022

Every year, Reno-Sparks musicians get together to play sets to benefit a local person. This time, it’s to help with medical expenses for Andy Hernandez, a longtime local musician recovering from spinal injuries due to a road accident. Among the locals playing are Action Bastard, Donkey Jaw, Ozymandias, Blunderbusst, Hired Fun, Grimedog, The Grimtones and Irreplaceable Beings. Shows take place starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Alturas Bar, 1044 E. 4th St.; and 6 p.m. Oct. 14 and 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Elbow Room Bar, 2002 Victorian Ave., Sparks.

The festival is Oct 7-8 and Oct. 14-15. Cash donations will be taken at the door (usually $10). Details at facebook.com/worstlittlepodcast.

Crobot

A great hard rock band from Pennsylvania, this group has earned opening spots for bigger-name artists and festival slots for its high-energy show. It released a new album, “Feel This,” this past June. They’ll play at 9 p.m. at Dead Ringer Analog Bar, 432 E. 4th St.

The show is Oct. 7. Tickets are $16. For details, call 775-409-4431 or visit facebook.com/drabreno.

Silversun Pickups

This excellent L.A. alternative rock band just released a terrific new album, “Physical Thrills,” that harkens back to its earliest work. It’s a mix of electronic music and louder, effects-laden guitar parts, as featured on radio hits like “Lazy Eye” and “Panic Switch.” They are back in the area for this show at 8 p.m. in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is Oct. 8. Tickets are $35-$55. For details, call 800-427-7247 or visit harrahstahoe.com.

Easton Corbin

Starting with big hits in the ‘10s, this singer/songwriter is still a hot ticket with country fans in the know. His best-known songs include “A Girl Like You,” “Baby Be My Love Song,” “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.” Corbin plays at 8 p.m. at the Showroom, Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is Oct. 8. Tickets are $45-$65. For details, call 775-588-3515 or visit ballyslaketahoe.com.

Zulu

This band from Los Angeles is getting a lot of attention for its distinctive take on punk music. It mixes punk styles from many eras and also addresses societal issues in Black America. They are headlining a tour of other modern punk bands, including Buggin’, Move and Playtime. It all starts at 7 p.m. at The Holland Project, 140 Vesta St.

The show is Oct. 10. Tickets are $15-$18. For details, call 775-742-1858 or visit hollandreno.org.

The Wrecks

Merging alternative music with pop-rock, this band just released a new album called “Sonder.” They’ll play at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 11. Tickets are $20. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com.

The Movement

Hailing from South Carolina, this popular rock-reggae band has earned a steady following with its music and constant touring. They return to the area for this show at 8 p.m., in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino. 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

The show is Oct. 13. Tickets are $25-$30. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com.

Testament

One of the first of the thrash metal bands to make a national dent, this longtime Bay Area band is touring with two others that were pioneers in the genre, Exodus and Death Angel. It all starts at 7:30 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 14. Tickets are $30. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com.

Jackie Greene

This singer/songwriter often sells out the CBC, as he’s earned a huge local following for his roots-rock/folk driven take on indie rock. Locals the Dead Winter Carpenters open this one up. It all starts at 8 p.m., in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino. 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

The show is Oct. 14. Tickets are $35-$40. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com.

Sam Hunt

One of the leading artists in the pop-country hybrid, Hunt earned four country No. 1 songs since 2014: “Leave The Light On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party” and “Body Like a Back Road.” He plays at 7 p.m. at the Nugget Event Center, Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks.

The show is Oct. 15. Tickets are $20-$80. For details, call 775-356-3300 or visit nuggetcasinoresort.com.

Rob Schneider

An alum of “Saturday Night Live,” this comedian and actor often has films out at the same time as his comedy tours. That’s true now, as he’s just released a film he stars in and also directs, “Daddy Daughter Trip” (which does feature his daughter, Miranda). He performs at 8 p.m. in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is Oct. 15. Tickets are $40-$50. For details, call 800-427-7247 or visit harrahstahoe.com.

Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros

As one of the lead singers and guitarist from the Grateful Dead, Weir earned his legend stripes, even as a solo artist. For this trek, he has a band featuring super-producer and musician Don Was and former Primus drummer Jay Lane. Wolf Bros sets are split between Dead classics and Weir’s solo work. It all begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Oct. 19. Tickets are $65-$85. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

Daryl Hall and Joan Oates

This duo made big waves on the charts throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, including six No. 1 singles that are now radio staples: “Rich Girl,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Maneater,” “Out of Touch,” “Kiss on My List” and “Private Eyes.” They are back in the area for this show at 7 p.m. at the Nugget Event Center, Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks.

The show is Oct. 20. Tickets are $50-$150. For details, call 775-356-3300 or visit nuggetcasinoresort.com.

Atmosphere

A DJ/rapper duo from Minneapolis, Atmosphere has earned a devoted following for its music that blends the personal, political and humorous into one big package. They play frequently in Reno-Tahoe, and are back for this show at 8 p.m. at the Showroom, Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is Oct. 20. Tickets are $30. For details, call 775-588-3515 or visit ballyslaketahoe.com

Belinda Carlisle

She first arrived on the music scene as the lead vocalist for the Go-Gos in the ‘80s, and then later scored several solo pop hits. Her current setlists favor those solo hits such as “Heaven Is A Place On Earth,” “Mad About You” and “Circle In the Sand,” but she also has been doing the Go-Go’s hit “Our Lips are Sealed.” Her return to the area takes place at 8 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom, Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks.

The show is Oct. 21. Tickets are $45-$80. For details, call 775-356-3300 or visit nuggetcasinoresort.com.

Jeff Foxworthy

One of the original members of the Blue Collar Comedy crew, Foxworthy also has made waves on TV as a game show host and a sitcom star. He just released a standup special for Netflix called “The Good Old Days.” He’s back in Reno for this show at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Oct. 21. Tickets are $60-$100. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

Shootergang Kony and Nef the Pharaoh

These two popular rap artists are teaming up for the “Waited My Turn Tour.” It’ll make a stop in Reno at 8 p.m. at The Alpine inside Record Street Brewing, 324 E. 4th St.

The show is Oct. 21. Tickets are $20.For details, call 775-357-8028 or visit recordstreetbrewing.com.

Caifanes

A post-punk meets prog rock band from Mexico City, Caifanes has been popular around the world since the late ‘80s. They still feature original lead singer and guitarist Saul Hernandez leading the band. They play at 8 p.m. at Grande Exposition Hall, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, 407 N. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 21. Tickets are $50-$95. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com.

Cody Johnson

One of the most popular new country acts in the past decade, Johnson is a breakout star from the more trad-sounding Texas country scene. His hits include a country No. 1 with “Til You Can’t,” plus “On My Way To You” and “With You I Am.” He plays at 7:30 p.m. at Reno Events Center, 400 N. Center St.

The show is Oct. 22. Tickets are $45-$125. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit renoevents.com.

Todd Snider

For decades, this Nashville songwriter, singer and storyteller has been wowing audiences with his part monologue, part tune-filled sets. He’s back in Tahoe for this tour, and his opening act is legendary singer/songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard. It all begins at 8 p.m. at the Showroom, Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is Oct. 22. Tickets are $25-$45. For details, call 775-588-3515 or visit ballyslaketahoe.com

Legends Live

The legends in question are two of the most popular vocalists in ‘60s pop-rock. Felix Cavaliere was the singer and keyboardists for the Rascals, who had hits with songs like “Good Lovin’,” “A Beautiful Morning,” and “How Can I Be Sure.” He’s joined by Micky Dolenz, the last of the Monkees still with us, known for his singing on big hits such as “I’m a Believer” and “I’m Not Your Stepping Stone.” The two team up for this show at 8 p.m. at Grande Exposition Hall, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, 407 N. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 22. Tickets are $50-$85. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com.

Benise

This guitarist is a favorite of the PBS crowd, and his latest show aims to merge traditional Flamenco and Spanish guitar music with classic rock. He performs will play at 8 p.m. at the Pioneer Center, 100 S. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 22. Tickets are $45-$120. For details, call 775-686-6600 or visit pioneercenter.com.

Charles Wesley Godwin

One of the new Southern-based stars of indie country, Godwin’s rich voice powers some stunning songwriting as part of his sound. He plays Reno for this first time at this show at 8 p.m. at Cypress, 761 S. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 23. Tickets are $15. Details at facebook.com/cypress.reno.

DRI

A popular band in the ‘80s that’s still growing strong, DRI are still part of the “crossover” movement in punk, which means that there’s metal riffage as part of their hardcore sound. They are back on tour for their 40th anniversary, with a stop in Reno at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Elbow Room Bar, 2002 Victorian Ave., Sparks.

The show is Oct. 25. Tickets are $20. For details, call 775 384-2298 or visit facebook.com/theelbowroombar.

Wednesday 13

Around Halloween is a great time for this horror-punk/metal artist to be touring around. Wednesday 13, aka Joseph Poole, leads his titular band that picks up from where his Murderdolls left off, merging loud guitar-driven rock with plenty of gory and spooky imagery in the lyrics. A new album called “Horrifier” was released in early October. Catch Mr. 13 and friends at 8 p.m. at Virginia St. Brewhouse, 211 N. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 25. Tickets are $17-$20. For details, call 775-433-1090 or visit renobrewhouse.com.

Alesana

This North Carolina band has mixed a bit more melody and rock influences into its metalcore sound for about two decades. They’ll play at 8 p.m. at Virginia St. Brewhouse, 211 N. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 26. Tickets are $25. For details, call 775-433-1090 or visit renobrewhouse.com.

The Tubes

San Francisco is still home to this rock band that was one of the first to bring wild theatrics to rock. The band still features many of its core original lineup, including singer Fee Waybill. Among its hits are “White Punks on Dope,” “Prime Time,” “Talk To You Later” and its lone top 40 hit, “She’s a Beauty.” The band plays at 8 p.m. at The Alpine inside Record Street Brewing, 324 E. 4th St.

The show is Oct. 27. Tickets are $55.For details, call 775-357-8028 or visit recordstreetbrewing.com.

Spafford

The small town of Prescott, Arizona, is home to this band beloved in the jam-music world. Everything from techno to rock, jazz to reggae gets an airing with their music. Popular in Tahoe, they’re back for this show at 8 p.m. in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino. 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

The show is Oct. 27. Tickets are $20-$25. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com.

Gabriel Iglesias

Although he was popular before Netflix exploded on the scene, this comedian took it to another level once he started making content for that streaming service. He still tours frequently, though, and will make a stop in Reno at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Oct. 28. Tickets are $70-$100. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

Marty O’Reilly

An indie-folk artist who has received a lot of acclaim in recent years, O’Reilly will be doing a solo show for his latest visit in the region. He plays at 8 p.m. at Cypress, 761 S. Virginia St.

The show is Oct. 29. Tickets are $20. Details at facebook.com/cypress.reno.

Whiskey Myers

This Texas band is one of the biggest in the “red dirt” country scene of Texas that mixes both twang and heavy rock crunch. Its latest album, “Tornillo,” was released in July. They are back in town for this show at 8 p.m. at Grande Exposition Hall, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, 407 N. Virginia St.

The show is Nov. 4. Tickets are $50-$95. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com.

Nikki Glaser

This comedian and TV star has also been a big fixture on podcasts, including her own. This is her first tour of theaters as she returns to the stand-up world. Glaser makes ‘em laugh at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Nov. 4. Tickets are $30-$60. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

Animals as Leaders

Another excellent metal band venturing to Reno, this group plays a more progressive-rock influenced sound for their instrumental-only music. Earlier this year, AAL released their first album in six years, “Parrhesia.” The band plays at 8 p.m. at Virginia St. Brewhouse, 211 N. Virginia St.

The show is Nov. 4. Tickets are $29. For details, call 775-433-1090 or visit renobrewhouse.com.

Mersiv

Also known as Anderson Gallegos, this Louisiana DJ/artist is part of a new movement in dance music called freeform, which mixes heavy beats with trance music accents. He’ll bring this to Reno for a show at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is Nov. 4. Tickets are $25-$35. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com.

Marc Broussard

He had a big hit with the rock/soul stomper “Home” in the early ‘00s. Since, Broussard has kept a cult following with his evolving mix of Southern rock and R&B styles. He plays at 8 p.m. in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino. 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

The show is Nov. 5. Tickets are $25-$30. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com.

Engelbert Humperdinck

Still playing shows now well into his 80s, this pop/standards singer had some huge hits over the years, including “Release Me” and “After the Loving.” He’s a Reno-Tahoe casino mainstay and returns for this show at 8 p.m. at Grande Exposition Hall, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, 407 N. Virginia St.

The show is Nov. 5. Tickets are $45-$75. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com.

Soweto Gospel Choir

In this Artown-sponsored show, this group blends traditional African music with 20th century soul music. Its latest show is called “Hope,” and centers on civil rights movements in both the U.S. and in South Africa. It all begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Center, 100 S. Virginia St.

The show is Nov. 6. Tickets are $30-$80. For details, call 775-686-6600 or visit pioneercenter.com.

BoomBox

It’s a two-night stand in Crystal Bay for this popular jam/electronic duo, beloved by both of those scenes for its improvised yet danceable sound. These shows will also feature The Backbeat Brass joining Boombox. Shows both nights are at 9 p.m. in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino. 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

Shows are Nov. 9 and 10. Tickets for each are $28-$33. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com.

La Luz

This band from Los Angeles merges a lot of classic pop and rock sounds, especially from the ‘60s, into a modern indie-rock sound. They are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a tour, including a stop in Reno at 8 p.m. at The Holland Project, 140 Vesta St.

The show is Nov. 9. Tickets are $20. For details, call 775-742-1858 or visit hollandreno.org.

Dead Boys

Guitar player Cheetah Chrome is the only remaining member of this seminal New York (by way of Ohio) punk band from its earliest days, but their songs still hold up well. A great secondary bill as well, with longtime punk/garage band the Briefs and up-and-comers Suzi Moon. It all begins at 7 p.m. at Alturas Bar, 1044 E. 4th St.

The show is Nov. 9. Tickets are $25-$30.For details, call 775-324-5050 or visit facebook.com/alturasnv.

Martin Sexton

Sexton’s decades-long career has led to a cult following for his mix of traditional folk, indie rock and straightforward rock. Sexton returns to the area for this show at 9 p.m. at Cypress, 761 S. Virginia St.

The show is Nov. 10. Tickets are $30. Details at facebook.com/cypress.reno.

Dropkick Murphys

This excellent, raucous punk-meets-Irish-folk band from Boston is going the acoustic route for its latest tour. It’s partially to promote its new album called “This Machine Still Kills Fascists,” featuring new music set to older Woody Guthrie lyrics. The band returns to Reno for this show at 8 p.m. at Grande Exposition Hall, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, 407 N. Virginia St.

The show is Nov. 11. Tickets are $40-$75. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit silverlegacyreno.com.

Jerry Seinfeld

Postposed a handful of times thanks to the pandemic, this popular TV actor and comedian is ready to hit the road again, doing stand-up in arenas. Not that there’s anything wrong with that — at least for his still loyal legion of fans. Seinfeld finally returns at 8 p.m. at Reno Events Center, 400 N. Center St.

The show is Nov. 12. Tickets are $80-$145. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit renoevents.com.

Jeff Beck

This guitar legend played for the Yardbirds and in solo bands in the ‘60s, then moved to jazz fusion in the ‘70s, making stops in blues, alt-rock and straight-ahead rock since then. His latest album, “18,” is a collaboration with actor/musician Johnny Depp, who it’s been reported by music news outlets will be joining the tour through its final date in Reno (I’d still keep my fingers crossed, but that’s just me). See Beck and friends at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Nov. 12. Tickets are $45-$75. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

Spag Heddy

A popular DJ/artist in dubstep circles, Spag Heddy gets a much bigger venue this time around for his latest tour. He plays at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is Nov. 12. Tickets are $15-$30. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com.

Vanilla Ace

Read that name carefully — it’s not the “Ice Ice Baby” dude. Instead, Vanilla Ace is a popular DJ/artist from the UK who has been leading the revival of house music in clubs around the world. He’s joined by locals who are a part of this annual Pink Party, starting at 9 p.m. at The BlueBird, 555 E. 4th St.

The show is Nov. 12. Tickets are $10-40. For details, call 775-499-5549 or visit thebluebirdreno.com.

Covet

This band is fronted by guitarist and singer Yvette Young, and they have earned a cult following for their mix of indie rock and prog. They play at 8 p.m. at The Alpine, inside Record Street Brewing, 324 E. 4th St.

The show is Nov. 14. Tickets are $18.For details, call 775-357-8028 or visit recordstreetbrewing.com.

Jo Koy

A popular comedian for theater concerts, Jo Koy has moved all the way up to arenas for his latest “Funny Is Funny” tour. Fresh from both a new Netflix stand-up special and his leading-man debut in the film “Easter Sunday,” he performs at 8 p.m. at Reno Events Center, 400 N. Center St.

The show is Nov. 17. Tickets are $60-$80. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit renoevents.com.

Wisin y Yandel

This popular reggaeton duo split for a while, but are now on the comeback trail, releasing new music and touring the world for the next couple of years. They are playing at 8 p.m. at Reno Events Center, 400 N. Center St.

The show is Nov. 19. Tickets are $50-$165. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit renoevents.com.

Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market

This is usually a one-time-a-year event, but the folks at The Generator have decide to expand it to the fall with a holiday theme. The live stage will feature 12 TBA local-regional bands that play punk — and often beyond that style. It all starts at 10 a.m. both days at The Generator, 2450 Oddie Blvd., Sparks.

Shows are Nov. 18 and 19. Tickets are $5-$10. Details at facebook.com/rprfm.

Jose Feliciano

Known for his flamenco-based style of guitar playing, Feliciano first emerged in the late ‘60s with hits such as “Light My Fire” (a cover of the Doors’ rock classic) and his self-penned Christmas standard, “Feliz Navidad.” A new documentary on Feliciano, called “Behind This Guitar,” is now on the Peacock streaming service. He plays at the Showroom, Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort, 55 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is Nov. 19. Tickets are $30-$45. For details, call 775-588-3515 or visit ballyslaketahoe.com

Riot Ten

El Paso, Texas, is home to this DJ/artist who merges modern sounds in hip-hop and dubstep. He’ll perform at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is Nov. 19. Tickets are $25-$35. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com.

Yuridia

A popular finalist in Mexico’s singing competition TV show, “La Academia,” Yuridia parlayed that early success into a huge Latin pop and regional Mexican music audience, selling in the millions and also earning a TV presence in recent years. She plays at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Nov. 25. Tickets are $50-$130. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

Thanksgiving Comedy Weekend

This packed bill of comics in Crystal Bay is headlined by stand-up star and actor Harland Williams, known for his roles in “Dumb and Dumber” and “Half Baked.” Also appearing are Mike E. Winfield and Jade Catta-Preta. It all starts at 8 p.m. both nights in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

Shows are Nov. 25 and 26. Tickets for each are $30-$35. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com.

Jay Leno

Once the host of “The Tonight Show,” Leno has returned to his roots of stand-up comedy. He’s back in the area for this one at 8 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom, Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks.

The show is Nov. 26. Tickets are $75-$110. For details, call 775-356-3300 or visit nuggetcasinoresort.com.

Joe Bonamassa

This revered guitarist blends rock of all styles with traditional blues and soul influences. He’s very popular on the concert circuit and a prolific album artist, with a new one — a sequel to his “Blues Deluxe” album — slated for 2023. First, though, he hits American stages, including a show at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Nov. 26. Tickets are $60-$100. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

Ron White

This country-loving comedian has the nickname of “Tater Salad,” and was part of the Blue Collar Comedy movement that gained ground in the ‘00s. This is also set to be his last show in Reno, as he is retiring from performing at age 65. White performs at 8 p.m. at the Ballroom inside the Atlantis Resort Casino Spa, 3800 S. Virginia St.

The show is Nov. 26. Tickets are $90 to $110. For details, call 775-825-4700 or visit atlantiscasino.com

Tom Segura

A popular comedian who has modern society’s foibles nailed, Segura has been steadily growing his audience through Netflix specials, tons of touring and a popular podcast. He’s back in town for this show at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Dec. 2. Tickets are $80-$100. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

YULTRON

Venturing between L.A. and Vegas, this DJ/artist has earned a big following for his mix of electro and bass music, among other genres he welds into his sound. He plays at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is Dec. 2. Tickets are $20-$30. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com.

ALLBLACK

One of the more popular Oakland rappers in recent years, Allblack is going on a holiday-themed tour this year. He and other rappers will take the stage at 8 p.m. at The Alpine, inside Record Street Brewing, 324 E. 4th St.

The show is Dec. 3. Tickets are $18.For details, call 775-357-8028 or visit recordstreetbrewing.com.

Squirrel Nut Zippers

One of the more experimental bands that were part of the ‘90s swing revival, the Zippers are still going strong and are still pushing boundaries with their dark take on that sound. For their latest tour, they promise a Christmas Caravan tour, so expect some seasonal cheer (you’ll need to decide how sarcastic it is). It all begins at 8 p.m. at Virginia St. Brewhouse, 211 N. Virginia St.

The show is Dec. 6. Tickets are $30-$40. For details, call 775-433-1090 or visit renobrewhouse.com.

Choir Boy

With roots in punk, this group featuring Utah singer/songwriter Adam Klopp does indeed feature his smooth, sky-scraping singing at its core. It’s mostly in the dream-pop realm now, with taut melodies powered by big-sounding guitars. It all starts at 7 p.m. at The Holland Project, 140 Vesta St.

The show is Dec. 6. Tickets are $14-$18. For details, call 775-742-1858 or visit hollandreno.org.

W.A.S.P.

Bassist and singer Blackie Lawless is the first-era mainstay from this metal band, known in the ‘80s for raising the ire of the then-developing PMRC. This is their 40th anniversary tour around the country. Don’t miss the opening band, their underestimated contemporaries Armored Saint, featuring original vocalist John Bush (who was also with Anthrax for a chunk of the ‘90s). It all begins at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Dec. 7. Tickets are $40-$50. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

The Young Dubliners

This popular band from the Midwest merges rock with Irish sounds. They are frequent visitors to the area, and are back for this one at 8 p.m. in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino,14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

The show is Dec. 9. Tickets for each are $25-$30. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com.

Aaron Watson

For the past 20-plus years, Watson has been bringing in the fans and sometimes hitting the country Billboard charts with his traditional, Texas-based sound. His hits include “Outta Style,” “That Look” and “Kiss That Girl Goodbye.” He plays at 8 p.m. in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is Dec. 10. Tickets are $35-$45. For details, call 800-427-7247 or visit harrahstahoe.com.

Pink Martini

This eclectic band keeps expanding its lineup with more instrumentation, although its mix of jazz, classic pop and Latin music has remained. The band will play at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Dec. 11. Tickets are $30-$60. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

The White Buffalo

The White Buffalo is the alias for Jake Smith. a singer/songwriter from L.A. with a lot of country and blues influences mixed in his indie rock sound. He’s big enough to do large club tours, which is what’s on tap for his show at 8 p.m. at Cargo, Whitney Peak Hotel, 255 N. Virginia St.

The show is Dec. 13. Tickets are $25. For details, call 775-398-5400 or visit cargoreno.com.

Ghost Light

An emerging group in jam-band circles, Ghost Light are from Philadelphia and bring in more indie-folk influences than most of the bands in this style. They play at 8:30 p.m. at Cypress, 761 S. Virginia St.

The show is Dec. 13. Tickets are $15. Details at facebook.com/cypress.reno.

John Mulaney

This show has been rescheduled to this date from its original September outing at the Events Center. Mulaney is an actor and comedian with a distinctive, composed-not-improv style that has served him well during his years on “SNL” and through several popular specials and series on Netflix. His “From Scratch” tour makes a stop at 8 p.m. at Reno Events Center, 400 N. Center St.

The show is Dec. 15. Tickets are $65-$110. For details, call 775-325-7401 or visit renoevents.com.

Eric Rachmany

Rachmany is the singer/songwriter and guitarist for Rebelution, a popular reggae-rock band. On his acoustic tour he’ll be playing both band and solo material. The show starts at 8 p.m. in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Tahoe, 15 Highway 50, Stateline.

The show is Dec. 16. Tickets are $30-$40. For details, call 800-427-7247 or visit harrahstahoe.com.

Alton Brown

Known for his popular chef/hosting duties on the shows “Good Eats” and “Iron Chef,” Brown also tours theaters with some entertaining and often funny cooking demos, including some audience participation. He’s a musician as well, so expect some food-themed tunes along the way. Brown serves it all up at 7:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Center, 100 S. Virginia St.

The show is Dec. 16. Tickets are $60-$110. For details, call 775-686-6600 or visit pioneercenter.com.

Daniel Tosh

A frequent visitor to Reno-Tahoe, this acerbic comic takes his schtick from the “Tosh.0” TV show and ramps it up for his live sets. He’ll perform at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, 2500 E. 2nd St.

The show is Dec. 17. Tickets are $60-$100. For details, call 775-789-1115 or visit grandsierraresort.com.

Jake Shimabukuro

This popular ukulele player is doing a “Christmas in Hawaii” tour to round out his dates this year. Expect originals as well as inventive covers of some classics, both seasonal and otherwise. He plays at 8 p.m. in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino,14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay.

The show is Dec. 17. Tickets for each are $32-$35. For details, call 775-833-6333 or visit crystalbaycasino.com.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno-Tahoe shows: Alton Brown, Kid Rock, Sam Hunt, Jo Koy, John Mulaney and 71 more