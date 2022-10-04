Read full article on original website
Family of soldier who committed suicide after being discharged by Fort Hood hospital sues Army
Brockton mother alleges Sergeant Elder Fernandes’s death could have been prevented. The family of Army Sergeant Elder Fernandes of Brockton has filed a $25 million medical malpractice claim against the Army, alleging that he would be alive today if the military medical center in Fort Hood, Texas, hadn’t discharged him without a treatment plan or supervision just days after he was admitted with suicidal thoughts.
EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'
A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
Military family grieving a Marine lost to suicide share message of hope for others
OGUNQUIT, Maine — When a family loses someone to suicide, it can be hard to go on. But some families take all that pain and try to use it for good. Like the O’Brien family from Presque Isle. Dana O’Brien lost his grandson, Daniel, to suicide 13 years...
Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall
DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
Warren Jeffs on trial again for abuses within FLDS Church
In raw, emotional courtroom testimony, ex-members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church spoke of abuses they suffered while in the faith.
Russian Hackers Reveal List of American Targets for Attack
The alleged attack by Killnet temporarily knocked out several government websites on Wednesday.
End of Navy SEALs as we know it? Navy to investigate famous SEAL BUD/S course says report
The U.S. Navy has ordered a high-level investigation of the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) course, according to a new report on Friday. Such a high-level investigation into a major SEAL component could open the floodgates to congressional scrutiny and reform, potentially changing the entire course of the Navy SEALs. Vice...
All-female flight crews known as 'Night Witches' bombed the crap out of Nazi targets in WWII
The Germans were terrified of these pilots whose silent planes swooped in like ghosts.
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
‘I Did All I Could’: As Floodwaters Rose, She Fought to Save Her Disabled Brothers
Claude Memoli, 98, is transported by United Cajun Navy volunteers to the mainland after Hurricane Ian destroyed the only bridge in and out of Pine Island, Fla. on Sept. 30, 2022. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times)
Sailors on US Navy flattops have been drinking and bathing in water contaminated by jet fuel for decades, veterans say
"We were just told that it'll go away," one veteran said, adding that they used caffeinated water-flavoring mix to dilute the jet fuel taste.
A ‘mischievous act of defiance gone wrong’: Navy prosecutors say sailor hated life on warship destroyed in fire
A 19-year-old San Diego sailor was so unhappy with his life as a deck seaman after failing to become a Navy SEAL that, in the summer of 2020, he snuck into a vehicle storage area on the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard and ignited a spark, according to Navy prosecutors. That spark turned into a blaze that, over the next four days, burned and destroyed the $1.2 billion dollar warship, they said.
Florida to pay $130,000 after sending Indiana Guard home after Ian, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE — After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency.
Investigation is launched into leaked training footage of gasping Navy SEAL recruits being made to sing 'Happy Birthday' while being hit with TEAR GAS
An investigation has been launched into a video showing Navy SEAL recruits being tear gassed for more than a minute. An admiral launched the probe into the 'lawfulness of the behavior' at San Clemente Island in California last year. Leaked footage shows youngsters being gassed as they sang Happy Birthday...
Woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights to Vineyard identified
BOSTON - The woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been identified by CNN and the New York Times as Perla Huerta.According to the Times, she's a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent who was discharged last month after two decades in the U.S. Army.Within the first few days of the migrants arriving on the Vineyard last month, several told attorneys representing them they were guided onto the planes by a woman named Perla.A migrant who says he helped recruit the group that traveled from Texas to Massachusetts told CNN Huerta offered him clothes, food and money to go find passengers.He claims she gave him $10 McDonald's gift cards to give to the migrants and told him they were going to be given shelter, were going to get help with the language and those who had children were going to study.According to the Times, investigators believe she was sent from Tampa to Texas in order to fill the planes.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken credit for those flights. He's been named in a class-action lawsuit in the case.
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
When a police officer was killed, the local homeless community gave all they could in her honor
Richmond, Indiana — After a police officer was shot in the line of duty just days before her wedding, the whole community grieved deeply. Seara Burton, 28, was beloved. She died 39 days after she was shot on Aug. 10. The idea that anything good could ever come from...
Suicide bomber strikes at a center of Taliban power, kills 4
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck at a center of Taliban power Wednesday, setting off a blast at a government ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul and killing at least four people. The explosion went off in the afternoon as workers and visitors were praying inside a mosque of Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country. At least 25 worshippers were injured, a Taliban official said. The attack inside a fortified compound dealt a serious blow to the Taliban, who have been trying to project control and strength since they seized power in August 2021. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the extremist group Islamic State, the main Taliban rival, has carried out a series of attacks, including in mosques, as part of a long-running insurgency. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.
Former Oath Keepers member says leader Stewart Rhodes may have been in contact with Secret Service agent months before Jan. 6 attack
Washington – A one-time member of the far-right Oath Keepers told a jury that he was led to believe that the group's leader, Stewart Rhodes, had the phone number belonging to a U.S. Secret Service agent and that Rhodes had been in contact with that individual in the months before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Pentagon chief gives go ahead to change military bases named after Confederate generals
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has given the go ahead to alter the names of some 1,111 military installations and facilities related to the Confederacy, according to a new memo released Thursday. Following a final report from the Naming Commission — which last month put forward its suggestions to rename or...
