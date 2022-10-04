ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois man sentenced to 20 years for armed violence, drug charge

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a pair of felonies related to a domestic disturbance.

Jeremy Taylor, 45, was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony). He was found guilty of these crimes on Aug. 11 and was sentenced on Monday.

The charges stemmed from an incident on March 13 of this year . A woman living in Shelbyville called police to report Taylor was driving to her house uninvited; he had been at the house the previous night but left before police arrived. A pair of officers arrived in the area first, parked nearby and arrested Taylor when he arrived. During a search, they found methamphetamine and a knife with a four-inch blade on his person.

Taylor has 10 prior misdemeanor convictions and three prior felony convictions. At the time of his arrest, Taylor had nine pending cases in Effingham, Christian and Shelby Counties.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office asked for a lengthy prison sentence, noting that, in addition to his lengthy criminal history, Taylor admitted to “hustling” ever since resigning from a dishwashing job in 2019. Taylor defined “hustling” as “selling drugs, stealing or occasionally working odd jobs.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
