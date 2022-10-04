WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a Route 33 Rivalry game for the ages as Lewis County and Buckhannon-Upshur locked horns with the Minutemen coming out on top in overtime, 35-34. It was the second week in a row that the Minutemen have been involved in a one-point contest that came down to a missed extra point after they lost last week to Lincoln, 21-20.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO