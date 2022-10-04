Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Herbie Fund Raiser.pmd
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Fall has officially arrived, the leaves are beginning to turn, and…
WVNews
Local briefs
KEYSER. W.Va. (WV News) — The Mineral County Chamber of Commerce will host Project Connect Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kelley Rec Center on the campus of WVU Potomac State College. This one-day event will bring health, wellness and job help all in...
WVNews
William Lee Trusler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old homeless man from Clarksburg has been charged wi…
WVNews
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Morgantown slows Fairmont Senior in 14-0 shutout victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Mohigans forced a pair of key turnovers on defense and held the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to 121 yards of offense, overcoming two failed trips to the red zone for a 14-0 shutout at Pony Lewis Field on Friday night. “I think...
WVNews
Keyser fell at John Marshall on Friday night 30-14.
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) – Playing without the services of normal starting quarterback J…
WVNews
Baked goods
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Apple Butter Festival continued Friday with sunny skies i…
WVNews
Carol Sue Keavney
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carol Sue Keavney, 79, of Bristol, WV, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at home, with her loved ones by her side. Carol was born in Clarksburg on April 10, 1943, to the late Roy Cain and Mildred (Humphrey) Dodd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
An emotional return to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When the news that Emmitt Matthews Jr. was returning to West Virginia University to close out his college basketball career where it started and with the coach, Bob Huggins, who had recruited him, we all saw it as a happy reunion. But no one,...
WVNews
Apple Butter Festival in full swing in Salem, West Virginia
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Apple Butter Festival continued Friday with sunny skies in the morning at the newly refurbished train depot in downtown. Stephanie Fluharty was enjoying the festival with her children, Violet and Haye.
WVNews
Bridgeport pounds Preston; South Harrison gets late stop for 2-point win
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians rolled to a 55-13 road win over the Preston Knights on Friday. Zach Rohrig put Bridgeport ahead for good on a 25-yard touchdown run with 10:08 left in the first quarter.
WVNews
Lewis County edges Buckhannon-Upshur, 35-34, in overtime thriller
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a Route 33 Rivalry game for the ages as Lewis County and Buckhannon-Upshur locked horns with the Minutemen coming out on top in overtime, 35-34. It was the second week in a row that the Minutemen have been involved in a one-point contest that came down to a missed extra point after they lost last week to Lincoln, 21-20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Costumed characters, four-legged friends descend on Clarksburg (West Virginia) during First Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — First Friday brought people of all ages and their four-legged friends to downtown Clarksburg for some fall fun. A dozen dogs walked from the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center to Jackson Square in a pet parade.
WVNews
Eagles down Grafton in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
WVNews
Harrison County BOE to set goals for superintendent at special meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will finalize goals for the school system’s superintendent during a special meeting next week. Each year, boards of education across the state are required by law to set goals and objectives for their superintendents. These goals must be put into writing.
WVNews
Trick or Treat
KINGWOOD — Once again it’s time light up the pumpkins, put on a costume, and go trick-or-treating. The following list of community trick or treat and events will be updated as new information is received. Sunday, Oct. 23.
WVNews
For the Record
KINGWOOD — Robert John Grebos, 42, was charged with grand larceny Oct. 1 after a man reported that two ammo cans filled with quarters had been stolen from his truck, while it was parked at The Heldreth Motel. Grebos, who does not have a fixed address, according to a...
WVNews
Two more towns awarded stimulus funds by county commission
KINGWOOD — Two more Preston County towns will receive American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with sewer and stormwater projects. County commissioners approved the award Tuesday of $75,000 to Masontown and $37,500 to Reedsville to do preliminary engineering on projects to reduce the amount of storm and runoff water — termed influx and infiltration, or I & I — that goes into their sanitary sewer lines.
WVNews
Iowa State tops Big 12 WBB preseason poll, WVU picked eighth
Iowa State was voted as the preseason favorite for the 2022-23 Big 12 women’s basketball regular season title by the conference’s head coaches. The Cyclones sit atop the Big 12 Preseason Poll for the first time since the 2000-01 season and the third time in program history. The...
WVNews
Community calendar
• South Preston Neighborhood Watch will meet at 6 p.m. in the former Tunnelton High School building. Preston County Commissioner Don Smith will explain the four constitutional amendments on the ballot in November. The public is welcome to attend.
Comments / 0