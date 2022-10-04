Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. Georgia ...
ramblinwreck.com
Bruce Heppler Inducted into Georgia Golf Hall of Fame
Johns Creek, Ga. – At the helm of Georgia Tech’s golf program for 13 Atlantic Coast Conference championships, 18 appearances in the NCAA Championship and 70 tournament titles overall, Bruce Heppler was one of four new members inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame Friday night. Heppler...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Hosts South Carolina to Open Fall Slate
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball will begin its fall competition this weekend, hosting SEC foe South Carolina on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Mewborn Field. Fans of all ages are invited to attend the game with admission being free to the public. Parking will be available in the McCamish Pavilion lot, the East O’Keefe Gymnasium lot and the Family Housing lot. Heavier traffic than usual is expected due to volleyball’s match against Virginia at 7 p.m.
unionspringsherald.com
Georgia Tech Football Should Hire…
Now Hiring is a weekly article written by highly sought-after author and public speaker Willie Spears. Willie has written thirteen books and travels around the country, adding value to the lives of others through his books and dynamic presentations. Learn more at www.WillieSpears.com. My mother and grandmother worked as housekeepers...
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting
Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
Auburn OL Says They Can "Destroy" Georgia's Defensive Front If...
When being a 25+ point underdog on the road, one would advise you don't "poke the bear." The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have seemingly slept-walked through a two-week stretch of their mid-season schedule, particularly after allowing an inferior Missouri team to drag them into deep water on ...
ramblinwreck.com
Baseball Announces Fall Exhibitions vs. JSU, KSU
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball will return to Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium this fall to host Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State for a pair of exhibition games. The Yellow Jackets will play the Gamecocks on Sunday, Oct. 23 before hosting the Owls in a...
thewarriorwire.org
Dubs to Dawgs: Where Are They Now?
After four years of hard work and dedication, many of the graduating Dubs have the opportunity to spend their next four years at the flagship institution of the University of Georgia. With over 30 thousand undergraduate students and programs from finance, to international affairs, to agribusiness, UGA has a place for every North Atlanta graduate that sets foot on its hallowed campus. UGA is also home to over 600 student clubs, a huge Greek life community, and the 2021 National Championship-winning football team. It’s safe to say that students at UGA have a lot to be proud of.
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
Gainesville Eye Associates
Since 1982, Gainesville Eye Associates has upheld its positive reputation throughout Northeast Georgia for commitment in providing personalized, caring service from some of Georgia’s top eye doctors. From routine preventative care to surgical repair and cosmetic procedures, our physicians have the training, experience, and expertise to help patients achieve optimal vision. Our exceptional team of doctors have been consistently recognized for their high-quality patient care and treatment, as well as their expertise in advanced technologies and training. For over four years, Dr. Jack Chapman, Dr. Lori Lebow, and Dr. Clayton Blehm have been nominated for their excellence in eye care by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and Dr. Zach Balest received the Rising Star award as an emerging leader in the medical community. Northeast Georgia residents have access to first-class, Top Doctor care right around the corner. At our primary clinics in Gainesville, Braselton, and Cornelia and our satellite clinics in Blairsville, Clayton, Toccoa, and Franklin, we offer the latest technologies to meet each unique eye care need, providing our patients with not only clearer vision, but also an enhanced quality of life. Our onsite state-of-the-art surgical suite is equipped for a wide range of corrective procedures, including breakthrough bladeless laser cataract surgery; we were the first practice to introduce this technology to Northeast Georgia. Gainesville Eye Associates also was one of the first practices to offer the PanOptix lens, the only FDA-approved trifocal lens in cataract surgery. Our doctors regularly contribute to clinical eye research on national and international levels.
ramblinwreck.com
Lee Advances in Consolation at ITA All-American Championships
CARY, N.C. – In main draw consolation action at the ITA All-American Championships on Thursday, Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee picked up a straight set win to advance to the quarterfinals of the backdraw. The prestigious tournament is being played at the Cary Tennis Park. Facing Laia Conde Monfort...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Concludes Competition at ITA All-American Championships
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis concluded competition at the ITA All-American Championships as Andres Martin was defeated in the second round of the main draw singles. During the tournament, Tech picked up a total of two singles wins. Tech’s run at the ITA All-American Championships ended...
Georgia DOT: Major I-285 lane closure a go for Saturday
After more than a year of delays, the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes for construction on the top ...
AOL Corp
This taco joint in Georgia is among the nation’s best, Yelp says. Here’s why
A Georgia restaurant is serving some of the best tacos in the nation, a new report finds. Tacos Del Chavo in Kennesaw landed on a list of “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to results published on Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant review website...
New changes coming to Delta loyalty program
ATLANTA — On Thursday, Delta announced that they will be making some changes to its Skymiles program. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of the biggest changes is the number of Medallion qualification dollars required to earn status. For the first time in seven...
